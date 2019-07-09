Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 9, 2019 | 9:15am EDT

Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede

Richie Champion of Dublin, Texas rides the horse Added Money in the bareback event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, Canada July 7, 2019. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Richie Champion of Dublin, Texas rides the horse Added Money in the bareback event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, Canada July 7, 2019. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Richie Champion of Dublin, Texas rides the horse Added Money in the bareback event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, Canada July 7, 2019. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
1 / 22
Jason Glass of Birchcliff Energy (black) leads the pack of Layne MacGillivray of Spray Lake Sawmills (Red) Jordie Fike of Zero Hungry Kids (White) and Evan Salmond of SA Energy in the sixth heat of the chuckwagon races during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, July 8. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Jason Glass of Birchcliff Energy (black) leads the pack of Layne MacGillivray of Spray Lake Sawmills (Red) Jordie Fike of Zero Hungry Kids (White) and Evan Salmond of SA Energy in the sixth heat of the chuckwagon races during the Calgary Stampede in...more

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Jason Glass of Birchcliff Energy (black) leads the pack of Layne MacGillivray of Spray Lake Sawmills (Red) Jordie Fike of Zero Hungry Kids (White) and Evan Salmond of SA Energy in the sixth heat of the chuckwagon races during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, July 8. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
2 / 22
Jay Peeaychew falls off his horse in the Indian Relay Races during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, July 8. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Jay Peeaychew falls off his horse in the Indian Relay Races during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, July 8. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
Jay Peeaychew falls off his horse in the Indian Relay Races during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, July 8. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
3 / 22
Bull fighter Scott Waye steps in front of bull rider Joe Frost to get hit by the bull Orange Crush in the bull riding event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 7. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Bull fighter Scott Waye steps in front of bull rider Joe Frost to get hit by the bull Orange Crush in the bull riding event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 7. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Bull fighter Scott Waye steps in front of bull rider Joe Frost to get hit by the bull Orange Crush in the bull riding event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 7. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
4 / 22
Craig Weisgerber of Ponoka, Alberta wrestles a steer in the steer wrestling event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 7. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Craig Weisgerber of Ponoka, Alberta wrestles a steer in the steer wrestling event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 7. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Craig Weisgerber of Ponoka, Alberta wrestles a steer in the steer wrestling event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 7. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
5 / 22
Jake Watson of Hudson's Hope, British Columbia rides the horse Xena Warrior in the saddle bronc event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 6. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Jake Watson of Hudson's Hope, British Columbia rides the horse Xena Warrior in the saddle bronc event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 6. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Jake Watson of Hudson's Hope, British Columbia rides the horse Xena Warrior in the saddle bronc event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 6. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
6 / 22
Tyla Thue of Bengough, Saskatchewan gets stepped on by the steer she was riding in the junior steer riding event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 6. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tyla Thue of Bengough, Saskatchewan gets stepped on by the steer she was riding in the junior steer riding event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 6. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Tyla Thue of Bengough, Saskatchewan gets stepped on by the steer she was riding in the junior steer riding event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 6. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
7 / 22
Chad Harden of Spartan Controls races his wagon in front of Curtis Morin of Western Sports Foundation in heat one of the the chuckwagon races during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, July 8. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Chad Harden of Spartan Controls races his wagon in front of Curtis Morin of Western Sports Foundation in heat one of the the chuckwagon races during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, July 8. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Chad Harden of Spartan Controls races his wagon in front of Curtis Morin of Western Sports Foundation in heat one of the the chuckwagon races during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, July 8. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
8 / 22
Zane Jones of Dawson Creek, British Columbia gets tossed off the horse Barnyard Coconut in the junior saddle bronc event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 7. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Zane Jones of Dawson Creek, British Columbia gets tossed off the horse Barnyard Coconut in the junior saddle bronc event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 7. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Zane Jones of Dawson Creek, British Columbia gets tossed off the horse Barnyard Coconut in the junior saddle bronc event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 7. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
9 / 22
Jimmie Smith of McDade, Texas races her horse in the barrel racing event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 7. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Jimmie Smith of McDade, Texas races her horse in the barrel racing event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 7. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Jimmie Smith of McDade, Texas races her horse in the barrel racing event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 7. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
10 / 22
Bridger Chambers of Stevensville, Montana jumps off his horse to wrestle a steer in the steer wrestling event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 6. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Bridger Chambers of Stevensville, Montana jumps off his horse to wrestle a steer in the steer wrestling event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 6. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Bridger Chambers of Stevensville, Montana jumps off his horse to wrestle a steer in the steer wrestling event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 6. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
11 / 22
Kale Hughson of Foremost, Alberta rides the horse Breakup Frisky in the junior saddle bronc event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 7. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Kale Hughson of Foremost, Alberta rides the horse Breakup Frisky in the junior saddle bronc event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 7. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Kale Hughson of Foremost, Alberta rides the horse Breakup Frisky in the junior saddle bronc event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 7. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
12 / 22
Danny Ringuette of National Motor Coach races BJ Carey of Secure Energy Services on the home stretch in the chuckwagon races during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, July 8. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Danny Ringuette of National Motor Coach races BJ Carey of Secure Energy Services on the home stretch in the chuckwagon races during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, July 8. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Danny Ringuette of National Motor Coach races BJ Carey of Secure Energy Services on the home stretch in the chuckwagon races during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, July 8. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
13 / 22
Jesse Popescul of Wood Mountain, Saskatchewan ties up a calf in the tie-down roping event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 6. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Jesse Popescul of Wood Mountain, Saskatchewan ties up a calf in the tie-down roping event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 6. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Jesse Popescul of Wood Mountain, Saskatchewan ties up a calf in the tie-down roping event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 6. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
14 / 22
Ty Taypotat rides the horse AKA in the bareback event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 7. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Ty Taypotat rides the horse AKA in the bareback event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 7. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Ty Taypotat rides the horse AKA in the bareback event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 7. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
15 / 22
Cody Cassidy of Donald, Alberta struggles while wrestling a steer in the steer wrestling event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 6. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Cody Cassidy of Donald, Alberta struggles while wrestling a steer in the steer wrestling event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 6. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Cody Cassidy of Donald, Alberta struggles while wrestling a steer in the steer wrestling event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 6. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
16 / 22
Cody Nance of Springville, Texas rides the bull Flight Plan in the bull riding event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 6. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Cody Nance of Springville, Texas rides the bull Flight Plan in the bull riding event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 6. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Cody Nance of Springville, Texas rides the bull Flight Plan in the bull riding event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 6. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
17 / 22
Tyrone Jackson reacts as he wins the Indian Relay Races during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, July 8. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tyrone Jackson reacts as he wins the Indian Relay Races during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, July 8. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Tyrone Jackson reacts as he wins the Indian Relay Races during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, July 8. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
18 / 22
Chad Harden of Spartan Controls races his wagon in front of Curtis Morin of Western Sports Foundation in heat one of the the chuckwagon races during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, July 8. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Chad Harden of Spartan Controls races his wagon in front of Curtis Morin of Western Sports Foundation in heat one of the the chuckwagon races during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, July 8. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Chad Harden of Spartan Controls races his wagon in front of Curtis Morin of Western Sports Foundation in heat one of the the chuckwagon races during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, July 8. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
19 / 22
Jake Wright of Milford, Utah bails off the horse Aloha Margie in the saddle bronc event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 6. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Jake Wright of Milford, Utah bails off the horse Aloha Margie in the saddle bronc event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 6. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Jake Wright of Milford, Utah bails off the horse Aloha Margie in the saddle bronc event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 6. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
20 / 22
Clayton Moore of Pouce Coupe, BC misses his steer and falls to the ground in the steer wrestling event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 7. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Clayton Moore of Pouce Coupe, BC misses his steer and falls to the ground in the steer wrestling event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 7. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Clayton Moore of Pouce Coupe, BC misses his steer and falls to the ground in the steer wrestling event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 7. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
21 / 22
Gary Gorst of Alta Gas (L-R), Chad Fike of Simons and Darcy Flad of PBR/Ridepass race their wagons in heat three in the chuckwagon races during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, July 8. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Gary Gorst of Alta Gas (L-R), Chad Fike of Simons and Darcy Flad of PBR/Ridepass race their wagons in heat three in the chuckwagon races during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, July 8. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Gary Gorst of Alta Gas (L-R), Chad Fike of Simons and Darcy Flad of PBR/Ridepass race their wagons in heat three in the chuckwagon races during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, July 8. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Next Slideshows

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Revellers run with the bulls through the streets of Pamplona during Spain's best-known bull-running festival.

8:15am EDT
Hong Kong's extradition bill crisis

Hong Kong's extradition bill crisis

The extradition bill that sparked the Chinese-ruled city's biggest crisis in decades drew hundreds of thousands of people on to the streets.

8:05am EDT
Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Jul 08 2019
Far-right 'free speech' rally in Washington

Far-right 'free speech' rally in Washington

Right-wing activists rallied at the "Demand Free Speech" event in Washington, scuffling with counter-protesters who held a duelling demonstration blocks away.

Jul 08 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Revellers run with the bulls through the streets of Pamplona during Spain's best-known bull-running festival.

Hong Kong's extradition bill crisis

Hong Kong's extradition bill crisis

The extradition bill that sparked the Chinese-ruled city's biggest crisis in decades drew hundreds of thousands of people on to the streets.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Far-right 'free speech' rally in Washington

Far-right 'free speech' rally in Washington

Right-wing activists rallied at the "Demand Free Speech" event in Washington, scuffling with counter-protesters who held a duelling demonstration blocks away.

Clashes break out as Hong Kong protesters march through Kowloon

Clashes break out as Hong Kong protesters march through Kowloon

Tens of thousands of protesters marched through one of Hong Kong's most popular tourist areas, trying to gain support from mainland Chinese visitors for the city's opposition to an extradition bill which has caused political turmoil.

Pride worldwide

Pride worldwide

Celebrating LGBTQ rights around the world during Pride Month.

Big earthquakes rattle Southern California

Big earthquakes rattle Southern California

High desert communities in Southern California assessed damage and braced for potentially dangerous aftershocks from a major earthquake that shook buildings, ruptured gas lines and sparked fires near the remote epicenter of the second temblor in as many days.

Best of the Women's World Cup

Best of the Women's World Cup

Highlights from the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

U.S. beats Netherlands 2-0 to win Women's World Cup

U.S. beats Netherlands 2-0 to win Women's World Cup

The United States claimed a record-extending fourth Women's World Cup with a 2-0 win over European champions the Netherlands thanks to goals by Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast