Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede
Richie Champion of Dublin, Texas rides the horse Added Money in the bareback event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, Canada July 7, 2019. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Jason Glass of Birchcliff Energy (black) leads the pack of Layne MacGillivray of Spray Lake Sawmills (Red) Jordie Fike of Zero Hungry Kids (White) and Evan Salmond of SA Energy in the sixth heat of the chuckwagon races during the Calgary Stampede in...more
Jay Peeaychew falls off his horse in the Indian Relay Races during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, July 8. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Bull fighter Scott Waye steps in front of bull rider Joe Frost to get hit by the bull Orange Crush in the bull riding event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 7. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Craig Weisgerber of Ponoka, Alberta wrestles a steer in the steer wrestling event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 7. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Jake Watson of Hudson's Hope, British Columbia rides the horse Xena Warrior in the saddle bronc event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 6. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Tyla Thue of Bengough, Saskatchewan gets stepped on by the steer she was riding in the junior steer riding event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 6. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Chad Harden of Spartan Controls races his wagon in front of Curtis Morin of Western Sports Foundation in heat one of the the chuckwagon races during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, July 8. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Zane Jones of Dawson Creek, British Columbia gets tossed off the horse Barnyard Coconut in the junior saddle bronc event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 7. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Jimmie Smith of McDade, Texas races her horse in the barrel racing event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 7. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Bridger Chambers of Stevensville, Montana jumps off his horse to wrestle a steer in the steer wrestling event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 6. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Kale Hughson of Foremost, Alberta rides the horse Breakup Frisky in the junior saddle bronc event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 7. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Danny Ringuette of National Motor Coach races BJ Carey of Secure Energy Services on the home stretch in the chuckwagon races during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, July 8. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Jesse Popescul of Wood Mountain, Saskatchewan ties up a calf in the tie-down roping event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 6. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Ty Taypotat rides the horse AKA in the bareback event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 7. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Cody Cassidy of Donald, Alberta struggles while wrestling a steer in the steer wrestling event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 6. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Cody Nance of Springville, Texas rides the bull Flight Plan in the bull riding event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 6. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Tyrone Jackson reacts as he wins the Indian Relay Races during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, July 8. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Chad Harden of Spartan Controls races his wagon in front of Curtis Morin of Western Sports Foundation in heat one of the the chuckwagon races during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, July 8. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Jake Wright of Milford, Utah bails off the horse Aloha Margie in the saddle bronc event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 6. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Clayton Moore of Pouce Coupe, BC misses his steer and falls to the ground in the steer wrestling event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, July 7. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Gary Gorst of Alta Gas (L-R), Chad Fike of Simons and Darcy Flad of PBR/Ridepass race their wagons in heat three in the chuckwagon races during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, July 8. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Next Slideshows
Running of the bulls
Revellers run with the bulls through the streets of Pamplona during Spain's best-known bull-running festival.
Hong Kong's extradition bill crisis
The extradition bill that sparked the Chinese-ruled city's biggest crisis in decades drew hundreds of thousands of people on to the streets.
Far-right 'free speech' rally in Washington
Right-wing activists rallied at the "Demand Free Speech" event in Washington, scuffling with counter-protesters who held a duelling demonstration blocks away.
MORE IN PICTURES
Running of the bulls
Revellers run with the bulls through the streets of Pamplona during Spain's best-known bull-running festival.
Hong Kong's extradition bill crisis
The extradition bill that sparked the Chinese-ruled city's biggest crisis in decades drew hundreds of thousands of people on to the streets.
Far-right 'free speech' rally in Washington
Right-wing activists rallied at the "Demand Free Speech" event in Washington, scuffling with counter-protesters who held a duelling demonstration blocks away.
Clashes break out as Hong Kong protesters march through Kowloon
Tens of thousands of protesters marched through one of Hong Kong's most popular tourist areas, trying to gain support from mainland Chinese visitors for the city's opposition to an extradition bill which has caused political turmoil.
Pride worldwide
Celebrating LGBTQ rights around the world during Pride Month.
Big earthquakes rattle Southern California
High desert communities in Southern California assessed damage and braced for potentially dangerous aftershocks from a major earthquake that shook buildings, ruptured gas lines and sparked fires near the remote epicenter of the second temblor in as many days.
Best of the Women's World Cup
Highlights from the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.
U.S. beats Netherlands 2-0 to win Women's World Cup
The United States claimed a record-extending fourth Women's World Cup with a 2-0 win over European champions the Netherlands thanks to goals by Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle.