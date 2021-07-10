Edition:
International
Fri Jul 9, 2021

Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede

Tim O'Connell of Zwingle, Iowa, rides Arbitrator Joe in the bareback event during the rodeo as the Calgary Stampede gets underway following a year off due to coronavirus restrictions, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada July 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 09, 2021
Marcos Costa of Parana, Brazil flips a calf in the tie-down roping event July 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Todd Korol

Zeke Thurston of Big Valley, Alberta goes flying off the horse Yesterdays Delivery in the saddle bronc event July 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Todd Korol

Parade marshall Katari Right Hand rides her horse in the parade, July 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Todd Korol

Members of the Calgary Stampede show band march in the parade, July 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Todd Korol

Members of the Canadian military ride an armored personnel carrier in the parade, July 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Todd Korol

Indigenous men ride their horses in the parade wearing traditional regalia, July 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Todd Korol

RCMP veterans ride in the parade, July 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Todd Korol

Dakota Butter of Kindersley, Saskatchewan rides the bull Timber Jam in the bull riding event, July 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Todd Korol

Gavin Michel of Nixa, Missouri gets tossed off the bull Ripped At The Seams in the bull riding event, July 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Todd Korol

Logan Corbett of Nashville, Tennessee gets bucked off the horse Yukon Rambler in the bareback event, July 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Todd Korol

Lynette Broadway of Brooks, Alberta races her horse in the barrel racing event during the rodeo, July 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Todd Korol

Members of the Calgary Bolivian community march in the parade, July 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Todd Korol

Members of the Chinese community march in the parade, July 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Todd Korol

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi rides his horse in the parade while wearing a mask, July 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Todd Korol

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney rides his horse in the parade, July 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Todd Korol

The Stampede midway starts up for Family Day, July 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Todd Korol

A family rides a midway ride, July 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Todd Korol

A man wearing a face mask walks by health safety sign, July 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Todd Korol

A man stands under a water mister to keep cool, July 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Todd Korol

John Tyrrell of the Caravan Committee flips pancakes at the Family Day pancake breakfast, July 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Todd Korol

A young girl wearing a mask slides down on a ride, July 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Todd Korol

Calgary Stampede Queen Kelcey Moore rides her horse, July 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Todd Korol

A western dancer wearing a mask performs in the parade, July 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Todd Korol

A Stampede worker sanitizes seats before the start of the rodeo, July 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Todd Korol

A woman gets a COVID-19 test before being allowed entry into Nashville North, a live concert venue, July 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Todd Korol

A woman takes a photo of her family on Family Day, July 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Todd Korol

