Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede
Tim O'Connell of Zwingle, Iowa, rides Arbitrator Joe in the bareback event during the rodeo as the Calgary Stampede gets underway following a year off due to coronavirus restrictions, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Marcos Costa of Parana, Brazil flips a calf in the tie-down roping event July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Zeke Thurston of Big Valley, Alberta goes flying off the horse Yesterdays Delivery in the saddle bronc event July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Parade marshall Katari Right Hand rides her horse in the parade, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Members of the Calgary Stampede show band march in the parade, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Members of the Canadian military ride an armored personnel carrier in the parade, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Indigenous men ride their horses in the parade wearing traditional regalia, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol
RCMP veterans ride in the parade, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Dakota Butter of Kindersley, Saskatchewan rides the bull Timber Jam in the bull riding event, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Gavin Michel of Nixa, Missouri gets tossed off the bull Ripped At The Seams in the bull riding event, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Logan Corbett of Nashville, Tennessee gets bucked off the horse Yukon Rambler in the bareback event, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Lynette Broadway of Brooks, Alberta races her horse in the barrel racing event during the rodeo, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Members of the Calgary Bolivian community march in the parade, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Members of the Chinese community march in the parade, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi rides his horse in the parade while wearing a mask, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney rides his horse in the parade, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol
The Stampede midway starts up for Family Day, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A family rides a midway ride, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A man wearing a face mask walks by health safety sign, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A man stands under a water mister to keep cool, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol
John Tyrrell of the Caravan Committee flips pancakes at the Family Day pancake breakfast, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A young girl wearing a mask slides down on a ride, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Calgary Stampede Queen Kelcey Moore rides her horse, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A western dancer wearing a mask performs in the parade, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A Stampede worker sanitizes seats before the start of the rodeo, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A woman gets a COVID-19 test before being allowed entry into Nashville North, a live concert venue, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A woman takes a photo of her family on Family Day, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol
