Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 3, 2020 | 1:03pm EDT

Crackdown at Tiananmen Square, 31 years ago

A man stands in front of a convoy of tanks on the Avenue of Eternal peace in Tiananmen Square, June 5, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

A man stands in front of a convoy of tanks on the Avenue of Eternal peace in Tiananmen Square, June 5, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2009
A man stands in front of a convoy of tanks on the Avenue of Eternal peace in Tiananmen Square, June 5, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 19
A captured tank driver is helped to safety by students as the crowd beats him, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/File

A captured tank driver is helped to safety by students as the crowd beats him, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
A captured tank driver is helped to safety by students as the crowd beats him, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/File
Close
2 / 19
A military helicopter drops leaflets above Tiananmen Square stating the student protesters should leave the Square as soon as possible, May 22, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka

A military helicopter drops leaflets above Tiananmen Square stating the student protesters should leave the Square as soon as possible, May 22, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2009
A military helicopter drops leaflets above Tiananmen Square stating the student protesters should leave the Square as soon as possible, May 22, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka
Close
3 / 19
Residents of Beijing surround an army convoy of 4,000 soldiers in a suburb of the city to prevent them from continuing to Tiananmen Square, May 20, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb

Residents of Beijing surround an army convoy of 4,000 soldiers in a suburb of the city to prevent them from continuing to Tiananmen Square, May 20, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2009
Residents of Beijing surround an army convoy of 4,000 soldiers in a suburb of the city to prevent them from continuing to Tiananmen Square, May 20, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb
Close
4 / 19
Workmen try to drape the portrait of Mao Zedong, in Tiananmen Square, May 23, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb

Workmen try to drape the portrait of Mao Zedong, in Tiananmen Square, May 23, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2009
Workmen try to drape the portrait of Mao Zedong, in Tiananmen Square, May 23, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb
Close
5 / 19
An armored military vehicle crushes one of the tents set up on Tiananmen Square by pro-democracy protestors, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

An armored military vehicle crushes one of the tents set up on Tiananmen Square by pro-democracy protestors, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2009
An armored military vehicle crushes one of the tents set up on Tiananmen Square by pro-democracy protestors, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 19
Crowds of jubilant students surge through a police cordon before pouring into Tiananmen Square, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

Crowds of jubilant students surge through a police cordon before pouring into Tiananmen Square, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Crowds of jubilant students surge through a police cordon before pouring into Tiananmen Square, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 19
Pro-democracy demonstrators pitch tents in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, June 3, 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Pro-democracy demonstrators pitch tents in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, June 3, 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Pro-democracy demonstrators pitch tents in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, June 3, 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
8 / 19
Student protesters construct a tent to protect them from the elements, May 26, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka

Student protesters construct a tent to protect them from the elements, May 26, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2009
Student protesters construct a tent to protect them from the elements, May 26, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka
Close
9 / 19
A group of journalists supporting the protest in Tiananmen Square, May 17, 1989. REUTERS/Carl Ho

A group of journalists supporting the protest in Tiananmen Square, May 17, 1989. REUTERS/Carl Ho

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
A group of journalists supporting the protest in Tiananmen Square, May 17, 1989. REUTERS/Carl Ho
Close
10 / 19
Student leaders (L-R) Chai Ling, Wang Dan, Feng Congde and Li Lu swear to remain in Beijing's Tiananmen Square throughout June 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Student leaders (L-R) Chai Ling, Wang Dan, Feng Congde and Li Lu swear to remain in Beijing's Tiananmen Square throughout June 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Student leaders (L-R) Chai Ling, Wang Dan, Feng Congde and Li Lu swear to remain in Beijing's Tiananmen Square throughout June 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
11 / 19
The crowd in Tiananmen Square, May 17, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb

The crowd in Tiananmen Square, May 17, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2009
The crowd in Tiananmen Square, May 17, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb
Close
12 / 19
A blood-covered protester holds a Chinese soldier's helmet following violent clashes with military forces in Tiananmen Square June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka

A blood-covered protester holds a Chinese soldier's helmet following violent clashes with military forces in Tiananmen Square June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2009
A blood-covered protester holds a Chinese soldier's helmet following violent clashes with military forces in Tiananmen Square June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka
Close
13 / 19
A portrait of China's late chairman, Mao Zedong, overlooks Tiananmen Square occupied by pro-democracy protestors and the "Goddess of Democracy" statue May 30, 1989. REUTERS

A portrait of China's late chairman, Mao Zedong, overlooks Tiananmen Square occupied by pro-democracy protestors and the "Goddess of Democracy" statue May 30, 1989. REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
A portrait of China's late chairman, Mao Zedong, overlooks Tiananmen Square occupied by pro-democracy protestors and the "Goddess of Democracy" statue May 30, 1989. REUTERS
Close
14 / 19
Protesters march through the central financial district of Hong Kong during a demonstration on May 21, 1989 attended by over a million residents supporting the pro-democracy demonstrations in Beijing. REUTERS/Andrew Wong

Protesters march through the central financial district of Hong Kong during a demonstration on May 21, 1989 attended by over a million residents supporting the pro-democracy demonstrations in Beijing. REUTERS/Andrew Wong

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Protesters march through the central financial district of Hong Kong during a demonstration on May 21, 1989 attended by over a million residents supporting the pro-democracy demonstrations in Beijing. REUTERS/Andrew Wong
Close
15 / 19
Chinese students carry a sign that reads, "Give me democracy or give me death," during a demonstration in Tiananmen Square May 14, 1989. REUTERS/Dominic Dudouble

Chinese students carry a sign that reads, "Give me democracy or give me death," during a demonstration in Tiananmen Square May 14, 1989. REUTERS/Dominic Dudouble

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2009
Chinese students carry a sign that reads, "Give me democracy or give me death," during a demonstration in Tiananmen Square May 14, 1989. REUTERS/Dominic Dudouble
Close
16 / 19
Chinese police monitor a march by tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters in the special economic zone of Shenzhen in southern China, May 22, 1989. REUTERS/Andrew Wong

Chinese police monitor a march by tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters in the special economic zone of Shenzhen in southern China, May 22, 1989. REUTERS/Andrew Wong

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Chinese police monitor a march by tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters in the special economic zone of Shenzhen in southern China, May 22, 1989. REUTERS/Andrew Wong
Close
17 / 19
Student protesters arriving at Tiananmen Square to join other pro-democracy demonstrators, ride pass the portrait of late chairman Mao Zedong in May 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Student protesters arriving at Tiananmen Square to join other pro-democracy demonstrators, ride pass the portrait of late chairman Mao Zedong in May 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Student protesters arriving at Tiananmen Square to join other pro-democracy demonstrators, ride pass the portrait of late chairman Mao Zedong in May 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
18 / 19
A demonstrator gives the victory sign as workmen finish draping a cloth over a huge portrait of Chairman Mao on the Gate of Heavenly Peace May 23, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb

A demonstrator gives the victory sign as workmen finish draping a cloth over a huge portrait of Chairman Mao on the Gate of Heavenly Peace May 23, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2009
A demonstrator gives the victory sign as workmen finish draping a cloth over a huge portrait of Chairman Mao on the Gate of Heavenly Peace May 23, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Next Slideshows

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests...

11:59am EDT
Aftermath of protests in Minneapolis

Aftermath of protests in Minneapolis

Community members help to clean up debris from buildings set on fire during protests in Minneapolis in reaction to the death of George Floyd in police custody.

1:57am EDT
Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military

Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military

Thousands of demonstrators took to a knee in the grass outside the U.S. Capitol, chanting "silence is violence" and "no justice, no peace," just before a curfew...

1:27am EDT
Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

The city of Minneapolis has been wracked by days of protest after a white police officer kneeled on the neck of an unarmed black man for nearly nine minutes...

Jun 02 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting allegations of abuse of black prisoners by their jailers, social and economic inequality, and institutional racism lingering from colonial pasts.

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Aftermath of protests in Minneapolis

Aftermath of protests in Minneapolis

Community members help to clean up debris from buildings set on fire during protests in Minneapolis in reaction to the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military

Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military

Thousands of demonstrators took to a knee in the grass outside the U.S. Capitol, chanting "silence is violence" and "no justice, no peace," just before a curfew as peaceful protests against police brutality swelled in major cities.

Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

The city of Minneapolis has been wracked by days of protest after a white police officer kneeled on the neck of an unarmed black man for nearly nine minutes before he died.

Eight states cast ballots on biggest voting day since pandemic

Eight states cast ballots on biggest voting day since pandemic

Eight states and the District of Columbia are holding primary elections on Tuesday, the biggest test yet of officials' readiness to manage a surge of mail ballots and the safety risks of in-person voting during the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump visits National Shrine amid protests

Trump visits National Shrine amid protests

Crowds booed, chanted and made obscene gestures at the motorcade of President Trump as it sped through Washington, D.C. towards the Saint John Paul II National Shrine.

Protesters cleared by tear gas and rubber bullets for Trump photo op

Protesters cleared by tear gas and rubber bullets for Trump photo op

President Trump poses at a church after law enforcement officers used teargas and rubber bullets to clear the way for him to walk there after he made his remarks in the White House Rose Garden.

Last responders: Funeral workers in the age of coronavirus

Last responders: Funeral workers in the age of coronavirus

On the frontlines with funeral workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast