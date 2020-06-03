Crackdown at Tiananmen Square, 31 years ago
A man stands in front of a convoy of tanks on the Avenue of Eternal peace in Tiananmen Square, June 5, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer
A captured tank driver is helped to safety by students as the crowd beats him, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/File
A military helicopter drops leaflets above Tiananmen Square stating the student protesters should leave the Square as soon as possible, May 22, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka
Residents of Beijing surround an army convoy of 4,000 soldiers in a suburb of the city to prevent them from continuing to Tiananmen Square, May 20, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb
Workmen try to drape the portrait of Mao Zedong, in Tiananmen Square, May 23, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb
An armored military vehicle crushes one of the tents set up on Tiananmen Square by pro-democracy protestors, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer
Crowds of jubilant students surge through a police cordon before pouring into Tiananmen Square, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-democracy demonstrators pitch tents in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, June 3, 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Student protesters construct a tent to protect them from the elements, May 26, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka
A group of journalists supporting the protest in Tiananmen Square, May 17, 1989. REUTERS/Carl Ho
Student leaders (L-R) Chai Ling, Wang Dan, Feng Congde and Li Lu swear to remain in Beijing's Tiananmen Square throughout June 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
The crowd in Tiananmen Square, May 17, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb
A blood-covered protester holds a Chinese soldier's helmet following violent clashes with military forces in Tiananmen Square June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka
A portrait of China's late chairman, Mao Zedong, overlooks Tiananmen Square occupied by pro-democracy protestors and the "Goddess of Democracy" statue May 30, 1989. REUTERS
Protesters march through the central financial district of Hong Kong during a demonstration on May 21, 1989 attended by over a million residents supporting the pro-democracy demonstrations in Beijing. REUTERS/Andrew Wong
Chinese students carry a sign that reads, "Give me democracy or give me death," during a demonstration in Tiananmen Square May 14, 1989. REUTERS/Dominic Dudouble
Chinese police monitor a march by tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters in the special economic zone of Shenzhen in southern China, May 22, 1989. REUTERS/Andrew Wong
Student protesters arriving at Tiananmen Square to join other pro-democracy demonstrators, ride pass the portrait of late chairman Mao Zedong in May 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A demonstrator gives the victory sign as workmen finish draping a cloth over a huge portrait of Chairman Mao on the Gate of Heavenly Peace May 23, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb
