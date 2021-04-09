Creating neon dreams in New York City
The "Let There Be Neon" store is pictured in Manhattan, New York City, April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A neon sign is pictured at the "Let There Be Neon" store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A neon sign is pictured at the "Let There Be Neon" store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A neon sign is pictured at the "Let There Be Neon" store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker makes a neon sign. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker makes a neon sign. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Glass rods used for neon signs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Jeff Friedman, owner of the "Let There Be Neon" store, plays a pinball game. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A neon sign is pictured at the "Let There Be Neon" store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A neon sign is pictured at the "Let There Be Neon" store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A neon sign is pictured at the "Let There Be Neon" store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A neon sign is pictured at the "Let There Be Neon" store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker bends glass as a part of a neon sign. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Glass rods used for neon signs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker test fires up a part of a neon sign. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A partially assembled neon sign. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker bends glass as a part of a neon sign. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A neon sign is pictured at the "Let There Be Neon" store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A neon sign is pictured at the "Let There Be Neon" store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A neon sign is pictured at the "Let There Be Neon" store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
