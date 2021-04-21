Crematoriums in India overwhelmed as COVID deaths hit record
Relatives wearing personal protective equipment attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. Crematoriums in India are trying to cope with an influx of bodies as deaths from COVID hit a new...more
Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus during his funeral at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Funeral pyres of people who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An exhausted health worker rests at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus during his funeral at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Relatives attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Relatives attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus next to his funeral pyre at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Health workers and relatives carry the body of a man who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A health worker stands next to the body of a man who died from the coronavirus before his cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A frontline worker sprays a flammable liquid on a burning funeral pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 15. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Frontline workers prepare a funeral pyre for a man who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 15. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A frontline worker looks on as a funeral pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus burns at a crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 15. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A man waits next to the body of his mother, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 9. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A relative leans against a glass window at the crematorium where a family member who died from the coronavirus is prepared for cremation, in New Delhi, April 9. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
The body of a person who died from the coronavirus is seen draped at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 9. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
