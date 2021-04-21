Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Apr 21, 2021 | 10:07am EDT

Crematoriums in India overwhelmed as COVID deaths hit record

Relatives wearing personal protective equipment attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. Crematoriums in India are trying to cope with an influx of bodies as deaths from COVID hit a new record. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus during his funeral at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Funeral pyres of people who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
An exhausted health worker rests at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus during his funeral at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Relatives attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Relatives attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus next to his funeral pyre at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Health workers and relatives carry the body of a man who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
A health worker stands next to the body of a man who died from the coronavirus before his cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
A frontline worker sprays a flammable liquid on a burning funeral pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 15. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Frontline workers prepare a funeral pyre for a man who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 15. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A frontline worker looks on as a funeral pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus burns at a crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 15. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A man waits next to the body of his mother, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 9. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
A relative leans against a glass window at the crematorium where a family member who died from the coronavirus is prepared for cremation, in New Delhi, April 9. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
The body of a person who died from the coronavirus is seen draped at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 9. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Sketches from the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murdering George Floyd, as jurors start deliberations.

9:03am EDT
Derek Chauvin found guilty in murder of George Floyd

Derek Chauvin found guilty in murder of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the deadly arrest of George Floyd, a...

8:20am EDT
The holy month of Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan

Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has disrupted observances for the second...

Apr 20 2021
Satellite images show Russian military buildup along Ukraine border

Satellite images show Russian military buildup along Ukraine border

Satellite imagery captured in recent weeks shows increased Russian military activity in Crimea and on the Ukraine-Russia border.

Apr 20 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Police in Columbus, Ohio, fatally shot a Black teenage girl after confronting her while responding to a report of a person armed with a knife.

Sketches from the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murdering George Floyd, as jurors start deliberations.

Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the deadly arrest of George Floyd, a milestone in the fraught racial history of the United States and a rebuke of law enforcement's treatment of Black Americans.

Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has disrupted observances for the second year, with curbs on large gatherings for prayers and public iftars.

Satellite imagery captured in recent weeks shows increased Russian military activity in Crimea and on the Ukraine-Russia border.

South African firefighters contained a wildfire along Cape Town's Table Mountain more than 24 hours after it began, damaging historical sites and forcing people to evacuate their homes and schools.

Flowers bloom in springtime around the world.

Images from six decades of rule by brothers Fidel and Raul Castro, who led a 1959 revolution that installed a Communist-run country on the doorstep of the United States.

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

