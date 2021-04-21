Crematoriums in India overwhelmed as COVID deaths hit record

Relatives wearing personal protective equipment attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. Crematoriums in India are trying to cope with an influx of bodies as deaths from COVID hit a new...more

Relatives wearing personal protective equipment attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. Crematoriums in India are trying to cope with an influx of bodies as deaths from COVID hit a new record. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

