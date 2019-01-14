Edition:
Mon Jan 14, 2019

Critics' Choice Awards

Lady Gaga reacts as she accepts the award for Best Actress for A Star is Born in a tie with Glenn Close (not pictured) who won for The Wife. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lady Gaga reacts as she accepts the award for Best Actress for A Star is Born in a tie with Glenn Close (not pictured) who won for The Wife. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Lady Gaga reacts as she accepts the award for Best Actress for A Star is Born in a tie with Glenn Close (not pictured) who won for The Wife. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Glenn Close reacts as she accepts the award for Best Actress for her work in The Wife in a tie with Lady Gaga for A Star is Born. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Glenn Close reacts as she accepts the award for Best Actress for her work in The Wife in a tie with Lady Gaga for A Star is Born. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Glenn Close reacts as she accepts the award for Best Actress for her work in The Wife in a tie with Lady Gaga for A Star is Born. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sarah Silverman walks out on stage blindfolded to present an award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sarah Silverman walks out on stage blindfolded to present an award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Sarah Silverman walks out on stage blindfolded to present an award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Glenn Close and Lady Gaga pose backstage with their Best Actress awards for The Wife and A Star is Born. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Glenn Close and Lady Gaga pose backstage with their Best Actress awards for The Wife and A Star is Born. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Glenn Close and Lady Gaga pose backstage with their Best Actress awards for The Wife and A Star is Born. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Sandra Oh accepts the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her work in Killing Eve. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress Sandra Oh accepts the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her work in Killing Eve. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Actress Sandra Oh accepts the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her work in Killing Eve. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Regina King reacts after winning the award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in If Beale Street Could Talk. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Regina King reacts after winning the award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in If Beale Street Could Talk. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Regina King reacts after winning the award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in If Beale Street Could Talk. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Amy Adams (L) of Sharp Objects and Patricia Arquette of Escape at Dannemora react after a tie was announced for the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for TV. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Amy Adams (L) of Sharp Objects and Patricia Arquette of Escape at Dannemora react after a tie was announced for the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for TV. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Amy Adams (L) of Sharp Objects and Patricia Arquette of Escape at Dannemora react after a tie was announced for the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for TV. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Director Alfonso Cuaron reacts after winning the award for Best Picture for ROMA. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Director Alfonso Cuaron reacts after winning the award for Best Picture for ROMA. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Director Alfonso Cuaron reacts after winning the award for Best Picture for ROMA. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Christian Bale accepts the award for Best Actor for his work in Vice. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Christian Bale accepts the award for Best Actor for his work in Vice. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Christian Bale accepts the award for Best Actor for his work in Vice. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Executive Producer and writer Tom Robb Smith accepts the award for Best Limited Series for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Executive Producer and writer Tom Robb Smith accepts the award for Best Limited Series for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Executive Producer and writer Tom Robb Smith accepts the award for Best Limited Series for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rachel Brosnahan accepts the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Rachel Brosnahan accepts the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Rachel Brosnahan accepts the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Viola Davis (L) presents Claire Foy with the third annual #SeeHer Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Viola Davis (L) presents Claire Foy with the third annual #SeeHer Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Viola Davis (L) presents Claire Foy with the third annual #SeeHer Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Claire Foy smiles after being presented the third annual #SeeHer Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Claire Foy smiles after being presented the third annual #SeeHer Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Claire Foy smiles after being presented the third annual #SeeHer Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kris Bowers (L) watches as Mahershala Ali accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Green Book. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Kris Bowers (L) watches as Mahershala Ali accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Green Book. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Kris Bowers (L) watches as Mahershala Ali accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Green Book. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cast and crew of Crazy Rich Asians pose backstage with their award for Best Comedy. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Cast and crew of Crazy Rich Asians pose backstage with their award for Best Comedy. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Cast and crew of Crazy Rich Asians pose backstage with their award for Best Comedy. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chuck Lorre accepts the Creative Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Chuck Lorre accepts the Creative Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Chuck Lorre accepts the Creative Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Darren Criss accepts the award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Made for TV Movie for his work in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actor Darren Criss accepts the award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Made for TV Movie for his work in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Actor Darren Criss accepts the award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Made for TV Movie for his work in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Director and actor John Krasinski accepts the award for Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie for A Quiet Place. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Director and actor John Krasinski accepts the award for Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie for A Quiet Place. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Director and actor John Krasinski accepts the award for Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie for A Quiet Place. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara present an award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara present an award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara present an award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lady Gaga embraces presenter Ricky Martin as she accepts the award for Best Song for Shallow. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lady Gaga embraces presenter Ricky Martin as she accepts the award for Best Song for Shallow. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Lady Gaga embraces presenter Ricky Martin as she accepts the award for Best Song for Shallow. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Host Taye Diggs opens the show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Host Taye Diggs opens the show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Host Taye Diggs opens the show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Christian Bale accepts the award for Best Actor for his work in Vice from presenter Nicole Kidman. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Christian Bale accepts the award for Best Actor for his work in Vice from presenter Nicole Kidman. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Christian Bale accepts the award for Best Actor for his work in Vice from presenter Nicole Kidman. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Executive Producers Joel Fields (L) and Joseph Weissberg accept the award for Best Drama Series for The Americans.

Executive Producers Joel Fields (L) and Joseph Weissberg accept the award for Best Drama Series for The Americans.

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Executive Producers Joel Fields (L) and Joseph Weissberg accept the award for Best Drama Series for The Americans.
Director Spike Lee arrives. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Director Spike Lee arrives. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Director Spike Lee arrives. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lady Gaga poses backstage with her Best Song award for Shallow and Best Actress award for A Star is Born. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Lady Gaga poses backstage with her Best Song award for Shallow and Best Actress award for A Star is Born. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Lady Gaga poses backstage with her Best Song award for Shallow and Best Actress award for A Star is Born. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

