Critics' Choice Awards
Lady Gaga reacts as she accepts the award for Best Actress for A Star is Born in a tie with Glenn Close (not pictured) who won for The Wife. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Glenn Close reacts as she accepts the award for Best Actress for her work in The Wife in a tie with Lady Gaga for A Star is Born. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sarah Silverman walks out on stage blindfolded to present an award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Glenn Close and Lady Gaga pose backstage with their Best Actress awards for The Wife and A Star is Born. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Sandra Oh accepts the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her work in Killing Eve. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Regina King reacts after winning the award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in If Beale Street Could Talk. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Amy Adams (L) of Sharp Objects and Patricia Arquette of Escape at Dannemora react after a tie was announced for the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for TV. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Director Alfonso Cuaron reacts after winning the award for Best Picture for ROMA. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Christian Bale accepts the award for Best Actor for his work in Vice. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Executive Producer and writer Tom Robb Smith accepts the award for Best Limited Series for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rachel Brosnahan accepts the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Viola Davis (L) presents Claire Foy with the third annual #SeeHer Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Claire Foy smiles after being presented the third annual #SeeHer Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kris Bowers (L) watches as Mahershala Ali accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Green Book. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cast and crew of Crazy Rich Asians pose backstage with their award for Best Comedy. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chuck Lorre accepts the Creative Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Darren Criss accepts the award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Made for TV Movie for his work in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Director and actor John Krasinski accepts the award for Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie for A Quiet Place. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara present an award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lady Gaga embraces presenter Ricky Martin as she accepts the award for Best Song for Shallow. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Host Taye Diggs opens the show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Christian Bale accepts the award for Best Actor for his work in Vice from presenter Nicole Kidman. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Executive Producers Joel Fields (L) and Joseph Weissberg accept the award for Best Drama Series for The Americans.
Director Spike Lee arrives. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lady Gaga poses backstage with her Best Song award for Shallow and Best Actress award for A Star is Born. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
