Critics Choice Awards
Laura Dern accepts the Best Supporting Actress award for her work in "Marriage Story." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Joaquin Phoenix accepts the Best Actor award for his role in "Joker." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Eddie Murphy accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
25th Critics Choice Awards – Show – Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 12, 2020 - Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Harvey Keitel accept the Best Acting Ensemble award for "The Irishman". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Renee Zellweger accepts the Best Actress award for "Judy." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ava DuVernay and the cast of "When They See Us" accept the award for Best Limited Series for Television. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Anne Hathaway speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Bong Joon-ho with Interpreter Sharon Choi accept the Best Director award for "Parasite." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Phoebe Waller-Bridge is congratulated after winning the Best Actress in a Comedy Series award for "Fleabag." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
25th Critics Choice Awards – Show – Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 12, 2020 - Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepts the Best Actress in a Comedy Series award for "Fleabag". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
25th Critics Choice Awards – Show – Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 12, 2020 - Sarah Snook, Kevin J. Messick, Jeremy Strong, and Brian Cox accept the Best Drama Series award for "Succession". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lupita Nyong'o speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Quentin Tarantino accepts the Best Picture award for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kate Beckinsale presents the Best Action Movie award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jean Smart accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a television Drama Series award for "Watchmen." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sam Heughan and Alison Brie on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jeremy Strong accepts the Best Actor in a television Drama Series award for "Succession." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kristen Bell accepts the #SeeHer Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nick Kroll speaks onstage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Seth Meyers and fellow crew members accept the Best Talk Show award for "Late Night with Seth Meyers." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy present the Best Limited Series award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
25th Critics Choice Awards – Show – Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 12, 2020 - Jharrel Jerome accepts the Best Actor in a Limited Series/Movie Made for Television award for "When They See Us". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
JB Smoove and Niecy Nash present the Best Comedy Special award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alex Borstein accepts the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Comedy Series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Keegan-Michael Key speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Adam DeVine and Edi Patterson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Billy Crudup accepts the Best Supporting Actor in a television Drama Series award for "The Morning Show." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bradley Whitford and Sara Gilbert speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Walton Goggins and Chris Hardwick present the Best Actor in a Drama Series award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Michael Sheen and Tom Payne on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Norman Lear accepts the Best Comedy Special award for "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lucy Hale and Ashleigh Murray present the Best Supporting Actress and Actor in a Drama Series award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The cast of "Succession" poses backstage with their Best Drama Series award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
25th Critics Choice Awards – Photo Room – Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 12, 2020 - Quentin Tarantino poses backstage with his Best Original Screenplay award for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
25th Critics Choice Awards – Photo Room – Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 12, 2020 - Robert De Niro and Al Pacino pose backstage with their Best Acting Ensemble award for "The Irishman". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
