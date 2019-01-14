Critics Choice Awards red carpet
Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Regina King. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kristen Bell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Timothee Chalamet. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rami Malek. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Debra Messing. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Maggie Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Laura Dern. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Linda Cardellini. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Julia Garner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Michelle Yeoh. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Allison Janney. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Angela Bassett. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Glenn Close. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ricky Martin. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Yalitza Aparicio. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chrissy Metz. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Gemma Chan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Eric White and Patricia Arquette. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Emmy Rossum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Judith Light. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Connie Britton. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Patricia Clarkson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kiki Layne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Patricia Heaton. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Daniel Levy. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Catherine O'Hara. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Annie Murphy. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Emily Hampshire. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Elizabeth Perkins. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jameela Jamil. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Diego Luna. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Poppy Delevingne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Dominique Jackson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Milo Ventimiglia. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Judy Greer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cody Fern. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lucy Boynton. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Boots Riley and guest. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rhea Seehorn. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Isabella Gomez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Diane Warren. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Brianna Hildebrand. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Zoe Perry (L) and Laurie Metcalf. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kirby Howell-Baptiste. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Dina Shihabi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jodie Comer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jeanine Mason. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Our Lady J. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Annie Potts. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rob Liefeld. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Holly Taylor. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Laura Harrier. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Michael Zegen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Shea Whigham (L) and Julia Roberts. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Next Slideshows
Yellow vest protests hit with police water cannon, tear gas in Paris
Paris police fire water cannon and tear gas to push back "yellow vest" demonstrators from around the Arc de Triomphe monument, in the ninth straight weekend of...
Avalanche at Swiss mountain resort
Rescue workers use probes to search after an avalanche at the Santis-Schwaegalp mountain resort in Switzerland.
Crossing the Rio Grande
Central American migrants continue to press north as President Donald Trump says he might declare a national emergency to bypass Congress and fund his border...
MORE IN PICTURES
Yellow vest protests hit with police water cannon, tear gas in Paris
Paris police fire water cannon and tear gas to push back "yellow vest" demonstrators from around the Arc de Triomphe monument, in the ninth straight weekend of protests against French President Emmanuel Macron's economic reforms.
Avalanche at Swiss mountain resort
Rescue workers use probes to search after an avalanche at the Santis-Schwaegalp mountain resort in Switzerland.
Chile's Aculeo Lagoon dries up for the first time in 2,000 years
Chile's Aculeo Lagoon, a body of water that used to cover over 7 square miles has completely dried up for the first time in 2,000 years.
Crossing the Rio Grande
Central American migrants continue to press north as President Donald Trump says he might declare a national emergency to bypass Congress and fund his border wall.
Scenes from the shutdown
President Donald Trump, facing the prospect of the longest U.S. government shutdown in history, is considering declaring a national emergency that would likely escalate a policy dispute with Democrats over his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall into a court test of presidential power.
Brexit turmoil hits the streets
People in the United Kingdom stage rallies for and against Brexit ahead of next week's parliamentary vote on the EU divorce deal.
Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border
President Donald Trump visits McAllen, Texas, on the southern U.S. border in an attempt to win support for his plan to build a wall.
Venezuela's Maduro sworn in for second term
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was sworn into a new term in office by the nation s Supreme Court, shrugging off global criticism that his leadership is illegitimate due to last year s disputed election.