Critics Choice Awards red carpet
Zendaya. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Anne Hathaway. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Phoebe Waller-Bridge. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Awkwafina. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Laura Dern. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Zendaya. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kristen Bell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Mandy Moore. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Nicole Kidman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Saoirse Ronan and Greta Gerwig. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Alison Brie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sarah Snook. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rachel Brosnahan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Billy Porter. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kate Beckinsale. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Renee Zellweger. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Molly Sims. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jessie Buckley. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ava DuVernay. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Christine Baranski. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Wanda Sykes. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sterling K. Brown. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sarah Levy. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Catherine O'Hara. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Emily Hampshire. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Annie Murphy. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jean Smart. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Molly Shannon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Margaret Qualley. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Marin Hinkle. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kaitlyn Dever. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Betty Gilpin. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Julia Butters. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rain Phoenix and Joaquin Phoenix. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Andrew Scott. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Gwendoline Christie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jharrel Jerome. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Susan Kelechi Watson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Christina Applegate. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Joey King. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jenny Slater. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Thomasin McKenzie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ashleigh Murray. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Alex Borstein. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sara Wells and Noah Wyle. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Noah Jupe. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lucy Hale. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Annabelle Wallis. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Caleb McLaughlin. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Our Lady J. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Carrie Keagan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Caroline Aaron. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Megan Hilty. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
AJ Michalka. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Milo Ventimiglia. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Next Slideshows
Rumbling volcano shuts down Philippine capital
Schools and businesses shut across the Philippine capital on Monday as a volcano belched clouds of ash across the city and seismologists warned an eruption...
No Pants Subway Ride
Scenes from the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in New York City and London's 'No Trousers Tube Ride'.
Ukrainian airliner crash victims mourned
The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800, flying to Kiev and carrying mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians, crashed shortly after taking off from...
Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran, killing all aboard
A Ukraine International Airlines plane was downed minutes after taking off from Tehran bound for Kiev, killing all 176 aboard, many of whom were Iranians with...
MORE IN PICTURES
Rumbling volcano shuts down Philippine capital
Schools and businesses shut across the Philippine capital on Monday as a volcano belched clouds of ash across the city and seismologists warned an eruption could happen at any time, potentially triggering a tsunami.
No Pants Subway Ride
Scenes from the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in New York City and London's 'No Trousers Tube Ride'.
Ukrainian airliner crash victims mourned
The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800, flying to Kiev and carrying mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians, crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, killing all 176 people on board.
Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran, killing all aboard
A Ukraine International Airlines plane was downed minutes after taking off from Tehran bound for Kiev, killing all 176 aboard, many of whom were Iranians with dual citizenship and 57 holders of Canadian passports.
Ten years after devastating quake, Haitians struggle to survive
Ten years ago, the impoverished island nation was struck by a devastating earthquake that killed tens of thousands and left many more homeless. It lasted just 35 seconds, but its scars are still visible.
Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from being senior royals
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said they plan to step back from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family and work to become financially independent.
Climate protests around the world amid Australian wildfires
Thousands of people from London to Sydney took to the streets to protest against government inaction on climate change, as bushfires ravaged Australia after months of destruction and at least 27 deaths.
Inside Harvey Weinstein's rape trial
The former film producer Harvey Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women, and faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.
Dakar Rally 2020
Stunning images as vehicles race from Jeddah to Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia.