Croatia 1 (3) - Denmark 1 (2)
Croatia's Danijel Subasic applauds their fans as he celebrates after winning the penalty shootout. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Croatia's Luka Modric and teammates celebrate after winning the penalty shootout. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Croatia's Danijel Subasic celebrates after winning the penalty shootout. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Denmark's Nicolai Jorgensen has his penalty saved during the shootout by Croatia's Danijel Subasic. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Croatia's Danijel Subasic saves the penalty from Denmark's Lasse Schone during the shootout. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Croatia's Danijel Subasic saves a penalty from Denmark's Nicolai Jorgensen (not pictured) during the shootout. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Denmark's Simon Kjaer scores a penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Croatia's Domagoj Vida celebrates winning the penalty shootout. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Croatia players react during the penalty shootout. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Croatia's Danijel Subasic saves a penalty by Denmark's Lasse Schone during the shootout. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Croatia's Danijel Subasic celebrates with Luka Modric after winning the penalty shootout. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel saves a penalty from Croatia's Luka Modric. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Denmark's Christian Eriksen has his penalty saved during the shootout by Croatia's Danijel Subasic. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Denmark's Mathias Jorgensen fouls Croatia's Ante Rebic in the penalty area. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel in action. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic in action with Denmark's Thomas Delaney. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Croatia's Ante Rebic in action with Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic reacts. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Croatia's fans celebrate first goal. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Denmark's Mathias Jorgensen celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
