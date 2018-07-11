Croatia 2 - England 1
Croatia's Ivan Perisic scores their first goal. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Croatia's Dejan Lovren and Domagoj Vida celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
England fans look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Croatia's fans react after a goal as they watch the broadcast of the World Cup semi-final match between Croatia and England in the fan zone in Zagreb, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Croatia's Dejan Lovren and Domagoj Vida celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Croatia's Ivan Perisic scores their first goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic scores their second goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
England's Raheem Sterling in action with Croatia's Sime Vrsaljko. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
General view of a message printed on a bin in Brighton Beach, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
England players at the end of the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Croatia fans watch the broadcast of the World Cup semi-final match between Croatia and England in the fan zone in Zagreb, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Croatia's Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Darren Staples
England manager Gareth Southgate with Harry Kane at the end of the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
England fans react as they watch the match. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Croatia's Luka Modric, Mario Mandzukic and team mates celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Croatia's Sime Vrsaljko celebrates with a flag after the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Darren Staples
England manager Gareth Southgate consoles Harry Maguire after the match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Croatia's Danijel Subasic and Milan Badelj celebrate victory after the match as England's John Stones reacts. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
England fan watches the match. REUTERS/Jon Super
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. REUTERS/Carl Recine
England's Harry Maguire, Jordan Pickford and John Stones look dejected after Croatia's second goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic scores their second goal. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Croatia fans during the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine
England fans watch the match. REUTERS/Jon Super
England's Harry Kane huddles with team mates before extra time. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Croatia fans watch the broadcast from Zagreb. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
England's Jordan Pickford concedes their first goal scored by Croatia's Ivan Perisic. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Croatia's Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Darren Staples
England fan watches the match. REUTERS/Jon Super
England's Kieran Trippier scores their first goal from a free kick. REUTERS/Carl Recine
England's Kieran Trippier scores their first goal from a free kick. REUTERS/Darren Staples
England's Kieran Trippier scores their first goal from a free kick past Croatia's Danijel Subasic. REUTERS/Darren Staples
England's Kieran Trippier scores their first goal from a free kick. REUTERS/Carl Recine
England's Kieran Trippier celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Darren Staples
England fans celebrate after their first goal during the match. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
England's Kieran Trippier celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Croatia's Luka Modric in action. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
England's Harry Kane misses a chance to score. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic in action with England's John Stones and Jordan Henderson. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
England fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic in action with England's John Stones. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Croatia fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Croatia fan before the match. REUTERS/Darren Staples
England's Harry Kane before the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
