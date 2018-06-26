Croatia 2 - Iceland 1
Croatia's Tin Jedvaj in action with Iceland's Hordur Magnusson. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Croatia's Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring their second goal with Josip Pivaric. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Croatia's Milan Badelj celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason misses a chance to score. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Iceland's Hordur Bjorgvin Magnusson lies on the pitch after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Iceland's Hannes Halldorsson in action with Croatia's Duje Caleta-Car. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Iceland's Hordur Bjorgvin Magnusson in action. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Iceland fan before the match. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Croatia's Ivan Perisic scores their second goal. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Croatia's Ivan Perisic scores their second goal. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Croatia's Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Iceland's Gylfi Sigurdsson scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Croatia's Lovre Kalinic makes a save. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Croatia' s Tin Jedvaj in action with Iceland's Hordur Magnusson. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Iceland's Gylfi Sigurdsson celebrates scoring their first goal as Croatia's Lovre Kalinic reacts. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Croatia's Mateo Kovacic gestures. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Croatia's Tin Jedvaj in action with Iceland's Hordur Magnusson. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Iceland's Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Gylfi Sigurdsson react after the match. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Iceland players line up before the match. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Croatia players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Albert Gea
