Croatia 2 - Iceland 1

Croatia's Tin Jedvaj in action with Iceland's Hordur Magnusson. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Croatia's Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring their second goal with Josip Pivaric. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Croatia's Milan Badelj celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason misses a chance to score. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Iceland's Hordur Bjorgvin Magnusson lies on the pitch after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Iceland's Hannes Halldorsson in action with Croatia's Duje Caleta-Car. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Iceland's Hordur Bjorgvin Magnusson in action. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Iceland fan before the match. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Croatia's Ivan Perisic scores their second goal. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Croatia's Ivan Perisic scores their second goal. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Croatia's Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Iceland's Gylfi Sigurdsson scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Croatia's Lovre Kalinic makes a save. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Croatia' s Tin Jedvaj in action with Iceland's Hordur Magnusson. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Iceland's Gylfi Sigurdsson celebrates scoring their first goal as Croatia's Lovre Kalinic reacts. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Croatia's Mateo Kovacic gestures. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Croatia's Tin Jedvaj in action with Iceland's Hordur Magnusson. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Iceland's Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Gylfi Sigurdsson react after the match. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Iceland players line up before the match. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Croatia players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
