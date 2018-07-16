Edition:
Mon Jul 16, 2018

Croatia celebrates World Cup success

Croatia team bus and fans during the parade in Zagreb, Croatia, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Croatia's Domagoj Vida and team mates on stage during celebrations. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Croatia fans during celebrations. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Croatia's Dejan Lovren during celebrations. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

General view of Croatia fans with flares during the parade. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic and Luka Modric on stage during celebrations. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Croatia fans. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Croatia players throw Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic in the air. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Croatia players on stage during the parade. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Croatia fans await the arrival of the team at the main square in Zagreb. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

General view of Croatia fans with flares during the parade. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Croatia team bus and fans during the parade. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Croatia team bus during the parade. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Croatia fans during the parade. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

