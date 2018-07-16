Croatia celebrates World Cup success
Croatia team bus and fans during the parade in Zagreb, Croatia, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Croatia's Domagoj Vida and team mates on stage during celebrations. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Croatia fans during celebrations. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Croatia's Dejan Lovren during celebrations. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
General view of Croatia fans with flares during the parade. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic and Luka Modric on stage during celebrations. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Croatia fans. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Croatia players throw Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic in the air. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Croatia players on stage during the parade. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Croatia fans await the arrival of the team at the main square in Zagreb. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
General view of Croatia fans with flares during the parade. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Croatia team bus and fans during the parade. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Croatia team bus during the parade. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Croatia fans during the parade. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
