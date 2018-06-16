Edition:
Pictures | Sat Jun 16, 2018 | 4:45pm EDT

Croatia vs. Nigeria

Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo scores an own goal and the first goal for Croatia. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo scores an own goal and the first for Croatia. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic and Andrej Kramaric celebrate after Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo scores an own goal and the first goal for Croatia. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Croatia's players celebrate after Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo scored an own goal and the first goal for Croatia. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic celebrates with Luka Modric after Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo scores an own goal. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Croatia's fans celebrate first goal. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Croatia's Ivan Perisic and Mario Mandzukic in action with Nigeria's John Obi Mikel. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Nigeria's Victor Moses in action with Croatia's Ivan Perisic. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Nigeria's Leon Balogun after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Croatia's Ivan Perisic shoots at goal. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Croatia's Sime Vrsaljko in action with Nigeria's Brian Idowu. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Nigeria's Odion Ighalo in action with Croatia's Danijel Subasic, Domagoj Vida and Ivan Strinic. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Croatia's Dejan Lovren in action with Nigeria's John Obi Mikel. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric goes down after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Nigeria's Victor Moses in action with Croatia's Ivan Perisic. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Croatia's Dejan Lovren and Luka Modric in action with Nigeria's Odion Ighalo. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Nigeria's John Obi Mikel and Francis Uzoho during the national anthem before the match. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Croatia fans inside the stadium during the match. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Nigeria team group before the match. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Croatia players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
