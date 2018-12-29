Edition:
Crossing the border fence

A migrant, who is trying to reach the United States, jumps the border fence and crawls through barbed wire to cross illegally from Mexico into the U.S., as pictured from Tijuana, Mexico, December 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A migrant jumps the border fence to cross illegally from Mexico into the U.S., as pictured from Tijuana, Mexico, December 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A migrant crawls through barbed wire after crossing illegally from Mexico to the U.S. by jumping a border fence, as pictured from Tijuana, Mexico, December 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A migrant jumps the border fence and crawls through barbed wire to cross illegally from Mexico into the U.S., as pictured from Tijuana, Mexico, December 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A migrant rests after jumping the border fence and crawling through barbed wire, after crossing illegally from Mexico to the U.S., and is photographed through the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico, December 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) official detains a migrant who was trying to reach the United States, after he crossed illegally from Mexico to the U.S, at International Friendship Park, in San Diego county, U.S., December 28, 2018. Picture taken from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, walk next to the border fence as they prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A migrant from Honduras jumps a border fence to cross illegally from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, December 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Migrants from Honduras walk next to the border fence as they prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Migrants from Honduras walk next to the border fence as they prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Migrants from Honduras jump a border fence to cross illegally from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Honduran woman looks towards her family after her family jumped a border fence to cross illegally from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, December 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A migrant from Honduras jumps a border fence to cross illegally from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, December 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials detain migrants after they crossed illegally from Mexico to the U.S, at International Friendship Park, in San Diego county, U.S., December 27, 2018. Picture taken from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Migrants from Honduras climb a border fence to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A migrant from Honduras looks through the border fence to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Migrants from Honduras run after crossing illegally from Mexico to the U.S. by jumping a border fence, as they are photographed through the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico, December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Migrants from Honduras run next to one of the prototypes of a border wall in Otay County, U.S., after crossing illegally from Mexico by jumping a border fence, photographed through the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

