Crossing the Rio Grande
Maria, a two year old girl from Guatemala, is held by her mother Jessica as a group of migrants seeking asylum from Central America walk through brush after illegally crossing the Rio Grande river into the U.S. from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, January...more
Migrant families seeking asylum from Honduras and Guatemala walk down a dirt road after illegally crossing the Rio Grande river into the U.S. from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, January 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrant families from Central America seeking asylum walk down a dirt road after illegally crossing the Rio Grande river into the U.S. from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, January 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Clothing from Central American migrants litters the bank along the Rio Grande river near the U.S. border with Mexico in Penitas, Texas, January 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Samuel, a three-year-old migrant from Guatemala seeking asylum, is held by his mother as they walk down a dirt road after illegally crossing the Rio Grande river into the U.S. from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, January 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Alondra Poula, a five-year-old migrant from Nicaragua seeking asylum, walks down a dirt road with her mother after illegally crossing the Rio Grande river into the U.S. from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, January 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Siblings from Central America seeking asylum hold hands as they walk down a dirt road after illegally crossing the Rio Grande river into the U.S. from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, January 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman holds the Holy Bible as Arnold Josue, a seven-year-old migrant from Honduras, takes the hand of his mother after a group of seven seeking asylum from Central America were apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol for illegally crossing the Rio...more
Baby bottles from Central American migrants are seen on the bank of the Rio Grande river along the U.S. border with Mexico in Penitas, Texas, January 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrant families seeking asylum from Central America walk down a dirt road after illegally crossing the Rio Grande river into the U.S. from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, January 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
