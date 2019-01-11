A woman holds the Holy Bible as Arnold Josue, a seven-year-old migrant from Honduras, takes the hand of his mother after a group of seven seeking asylum from Central America were apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol for illegally crossing the Rio...more

A woman holds the Holy Bible as Arnold Josue, a seven-year-old migrant from Honduras, takes the hand of his mother after a group of seven seeking asylum from Central America were apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol for illegally crossing the Rio Grande river into the U.S. from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, January 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

