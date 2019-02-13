Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Feb 12, 2019 | 9:35pm EST

Crossing the Rio Grande

Migrants try to cross the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Migrants try to cross the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Migrants try to cross the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
1 / 15
The picture shows a pair of shoes left on the banks of Rio Grande by migrants during their attempt to cross it towards the United States, in Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

The picture shows a pair of shoes left on the banks of Rio Grande by migrants during their attempt to cross it towards the United States, in Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
The picture shows a pair of shoes left on the banks of Rio Grande by migrants during their attempt to cross it towards the United States, in Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
2 / 15
A U.S. border patrol boat rescues migrants crossing the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 10. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A U.S. border patrol boat rescues migrants crossing the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 10. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
A U.S. border patrol boat rescues migrants crossing the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 10. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
3 / 15
Migrants try to cross the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Migrants try to cross the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Migrants try to cross the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
4 / 15
A U.S. border patrol boat is seen on the Rio Grande, seen from a bridge connecting Eagle Pass, Texas, with Piedras Negras, Mexico, in Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A U.S. border patrol boat is seen on the Rio Grande, seen from a bridge connecting Eagle Pass, Texas, with Piedras Negras, Mexico, in Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
A U.S. border patrol boat is seen on the Rio Grande, seen from a bridge connecting Eagle Pass, Texas, with Piedras Negras, Mexico, in Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
5 / 15
A migrant carrying a child waits to be picked up by a U.S. border patrol boat while crossing the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 10. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A migrant carrying a child waits to be picked up by a U.S. border patrol boat while crossing the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 10. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
A migrant carrying a child waits to be picked up by a U.S. border patrol boat while crossing the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 10. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
6 / 15
Migrants surrounded by border patrol agents, sit after being rescued while crossing the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Migrants surrounded by border patrol agents, sit after being rescued while crossing the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Migrants surrounded by border patrol agents, sit after being rescued while crossing the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
7 / 15
Migrants from Honduras try to cross the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 10. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Migrants from Honduras try to cross the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 10. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
Migrants from Honduras try to cross the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 10. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
8 / 15
Migrants are watched by U.S. border patrol agents while crossing the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 10. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Migrants are watched by U.S. border patrol agents while crossing the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 10. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Migrants are watched by U.S. border patrol agents while crossing the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 10. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
9 / 15
Migrants crossing the Rio Grande towards the United States are rescued by a U.S. border patrol boat, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Migrants crossing the Rio Grande towards the United States are rescued by a U.S. border patrol boat, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Migrants crossing the Rio Grande towards the United States are rescued by a U.S. border patrol boat, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
10 / 15
Migrants try to cross the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Migrants try to cross the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Migrants try to cross the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
11 / 15
A migrant crosses the Rio Grande towards the United States followed by a U.S. border patrol boat, seen from a bridge connecting Eagle Pass, Texas, with Piedras Negras, Mexico, in Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A migrant crosses the Rio Grande towards the United States followed by a U.S. border patrol boat, seen from a bridge connecting Eagle Pass, Texas, with Piedras Negras, Mexico, in Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
A migrant crosses the Rio Grande towards the United States followed by a U.S. border patrol boat, seen from a bridge connecting Eagle Pass, Texas, with Piedras Negras, Mexico, in Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
12 / 15
A migrant from Honduras who did not want to be identified walks in the banks of Rio Grande as a formation of U.S. security cars can be seen on the other side of the river, in Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 11. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A migrant from Honduras who did not want to be identified walks in the banks of Rio Grande as a formation of U.S. security cars can be seen on the other side of the river, in Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 11. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
A migrant from Honduras who did not want to be identified walks in the banks of Rio Grande as a formation of U.S. security cars can be seen on the other side of the river, in Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 11. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
13 / 15
Migrants try to cross the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Migrants try to cross the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Migrants try to cross the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
14 / 15
A Mexican federal police officer stands on the bank of Rio Grande as cars belonging to U.S. security forces can be see at the other side of the river, in Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 10. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A Mexican federal police officer stands on the bank of Rio Grande as cars belonging to U.S. security forces can be see at the other side of the river, in Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 10. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
A Mexican federal police officer stands on the bank of Rio Grande as cars belonging to U.S. security forces can be see at the other side of the river, in Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 10. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Maduro and Guaido hold competing rallies in Venezuela

Maduro and Guaido hold competing rallies in Venezuela

Next Slideshows

Maduro and Guaido hold competing rallies in Venezuela

Maduro and Guaido hold competing rallies in Venezuela

Tens of thousands of opposition leader Juan Guaido's supporters took to the streets to demand that Venezuela allow aid into the country, while President Nicolas...

Feb 12 2019
The trial of Mexico's 'El Chapo'

The trial of Mexico's 'El Chapo'

The world's most infamous cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who rose from poverty in rural Mexico to amass billions of dollars, was found guilty in a U.S....

Feb 12 2019
Lunar New Year celebrations

Lunar New Year celebrations

The world celebrates the Year of the Pig with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

Feb 12 2019
O'Rourke, Trump trade blows in rival border rallies

O'Rourke, Trump trade blows in rival border rallies

Beto O'Rourke, the former Democratic congressman considering a White House run, and President Donald Trump traded political blows in rival rallies in El Paso,...

Feb 12 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Flashback: Students lead fight for gun control

Flashback: Students lead fight for gun control

A look back at massive student protests at the National School Walkout and the March for Our Lives, which reshaped the U.S. debate on firearms in the wake of the Parkland school shooting.

The students of Parkland

The students of Parkland

Images of the students who survived a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and built a network to stem the country's epidemic of gun violence through the ballot box.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.

Anti-government protests in Haiti

Anti-government protests in Haiti

Protesters clash with police during anti-government demonstrations in the streets of Port-au-Prince.

Mars Opportunity rover goes dark

Mars Opportunity rover goes dark

The mission is over for NASA's Opportunity rover, which went silent following a Martian dust storm in June 2018, after 14 years of exploring Mars.

Backstage at NYFW

Backstage at NYFW

Behind-the-scenes at New York Fashion Week.

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized ground from Islamic State in a fierce battle to capture its last enclave in eastern Syria.

Young Nigerians weigh their vote

Young Nigerians weigh their vote

Young voters share their views on Nigeria's upcoming presidential election, contested between two candidates in their 70s, in a country where half the registered voters are aged between 18 and 35.

Westminster Dog Show

Westminster Dog Show

King the wire fox terrier won "Best in Show" at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, emerging as the top dog among nearly 3,000 barking, tail-wagging competitors.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast