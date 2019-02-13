Crossing the Rio Grande
Migrants try to cross the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
The picture shows a pair of shoes left on the banks of Rio Grande by migrants during their attempt to cross it towards the United States, in Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A U.S. border patrol boat rescues migrants crossing the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 10. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Migrants try to cross the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A U.S. border patrol boat is seen on the Rio Grande, seen from a bridge connecting Eagle Pass, Texas, with Piedras Negras, Mexico, in Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A migrant carrying a child waits to be picked up by a U.S. border patrol boat while crossing the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 10. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Migrants surrounded by border patrol agents, sit after being rescued while crossing the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Migrants from Honduras try to cross the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 10. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Migrants are watched by U.S. border patrol agents while crossing the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 10. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Migrants crossing the Rio Grande towards the United States are rescued by a U.S. border patrol boat, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Migrants try to cross the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A migrant crosses the Rio Grande towards the United States followed by a U.S. border patrol boat, seen from a bridge connecting Eagle Pass, Texas, with Piedras Negras, Mexico, in Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A migrant from Honduras who did not want to be identified walks in the banks of Rio Grande as a formation of U.S. security cars can be seen on the other side of the river, in Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 11. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Migrants try to cross the Rio Grande towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 12. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A Mexican federal police officer stands on the bank of Rio Grande as cars belonging to U.S. security forces can be see at the other side of the river, in Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 10. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Next Slideshows
Maduro and Guaido hold competing rallies in Venezuela
Tens of thousands of opposition leader Juan Guaido's supporters took to the streets to demand that Venezuela allow aid into the country, while President Nicolas...
The trial of Mexico's 'El Chapo'
The world's most infamous cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who rose from poverty in rural Mexico to amass billions of dollars, was found guilty in a U.S....
Lunar New Year celebrations
The world celebrates the Year of the Pig with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.
O'Rourke, Trump trade blows in rival border rallies
Beto O'Rourke, the former Democratic congressman considering a White House run, and President Donald Trump traded political blows in rival rallies in El Paso,...
MORE IN PICTURES
Flashback: Students lead fight for gun control
A look back at massive student protests at the National School Walkout and the March for Our Lives, which reshaped the U.S. debate on firearms in the wake of the Parkland school shooting.
The students of Parkland
Images of the students who survived a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and built a network to stem the country's epidemic of gun violence through the ballot box.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.
Anti-government protests in Haiti
Protesters clash with police during anti-government demonstrations in the streets of Port-au-Prince.
Mars Opportunity rover goes dark
The mission is over for NASA's Opportunity rover, which went silent following a Martian dust storm in June 2018, after 14 years of exploring Mars.
Backstage at NYFW
Behind-the-scenes at New York Fashion Week.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized ground from Islamic State in a fierce battle to capture its last enclave in eastern Syria.
Young Nigerians weigh their vote
Young voters share their views on Nigeria's upcoming presidential election, contested between two candidates in their 70s, in a country where half the registered voters are aged between 18 and 35.
Westminster Dog Show
King the wire fox terrier won "Best in Show" at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, emerging as the top dog among nearly 3,000 barking, tail-wagging competitors.