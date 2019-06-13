Edition:
Crossing the Rio Grande

Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Migrants from Central America form a human chain to cross the Rio Grande to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
Migrants are seen at the banks of the Rio Grande crossing illegally to the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 31. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, May 31, 2019
Migrants from Central America prepare to cross the Rio Grande to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
Migrants from Honduras cross the Rio Grande to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Migrants from Guatemala are seen on the banks of the Rio Grande before crossing illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Migrants from Central America run towards the Rio Grande to cross and enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 12. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
Migrants from Honduras help a fellow migrant crossing the Rio Grande to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
A migrant from Cuba is seen on the banks of the Rio Grande as he crosses illegally into the United States to turn himself in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 6. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2019
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
Migrants from Guatemala are seen on the banks of the Rio Grande as they cross illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 6. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2019
Migrants from Central America walk toward a U.S. Border Patrol agent after crossing the Rio Grande to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
Migrants from Guatemala are seen on the banks of the Rio Grande before crossing illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
