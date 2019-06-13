Crossing the Rio Grande
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants from Central America form a human chain to cross the Rio Grande to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants are seen at the banks of the Rio Grande crossing illegally to the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 31. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants from Central America prepare to cross the Rio Grande to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants from Honduras cross the Rio Grande to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants from Guatemala are seen on the banks of the Rio Grande before crossing illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants from Central America run towards the Rio Grande to cross and enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 12. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants from Honduras help a fellow migrant crossing the Rio Grande to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A migrant from Cuba is seen on the banks of the Rio Grande as he crosses illegally into the United States to turn himself in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 6. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants from Guatemala are seen on the banks of the Rio Grande as they cross illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 6. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants from Central America walk toward a U.S. Border Patrol agent after crossing the Rio Grande to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11....more
Migrants from Guatemala are seen on the banks of the Rio Grande before crossing illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Next Slideshows
Oil tankers attacked in Gulf of Oman
Attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman left one ablaze and both adrift, driving oil prices up over worries about Middle East supplies.
Massive protest in Hong Kong against extradition law
Hong Kong was plunged into a fresh political crisis after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to thwart a proposed extradition law that would...
Protests in Hong Kong descend into violent chaos
Hong Kong police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at demonstrators who threw plastic bottles as protests against an extradition law that would allow suspects...
MORE IN PICTURES
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Oil tankers attacked in Gulf of Oman
Attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman left one ablaze and both adrift, driving oil prices up over worries about Middle East supplies.
Massive protest in Hong Kong against extradition law
Hong Kong was plunged into a fresh political crisis after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to thwart a proposed extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial.
Protests in Hong Kong descend into violent chaos
Hong Kong police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at demonstrators who threw plastic bottles as protests against an extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial descended into violent chaos.
St. Louis Blues beat Boston Bruins to win first Stanley Cup
The St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the NHL finals for their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history.
Women's World Cup: Day 6
Highlights from June 12 at the Women's World Cup in France.
Swiss women on why they plan to strike for equal pay and rights
Ahead of a strike planned for Friday by women in Switzerland, Reuters spoke to nine women about their concerns, including the need for equal pay and pension rights and for action on discrimination and sexual harassment.