Crowds gather for Kumbh Mela festival as India's coronavirus cases surge
A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu holy man wears a mask before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, amidst the spread of the coronavirus in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021....more
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men take a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee reacts as a health worker collects a swab sample, on the banks of the Ganges river during Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men take a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, waits before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men participate in the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, participate in the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, get ready to take a dip in the Ganges river during the second Shahi Snan at Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu holy man waits before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu holy man waits before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees gather for an evening prayer on the banks of Ganges river during Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A devotee attends an evening prayer on the banks of Ganges river during Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Hindu priest performs evening prayer during Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees gather for an evening prayer on the banks of Ganges river during Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Sadhus, or Hindu holy men take a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men wait before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, participate in the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, wait before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees are seen on the banks of the Ganges river during Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu holy man waits before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men wearing face masks wait before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A police officer asks a devotee to leave after he took a holy dip in the waters of river Ganges during Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A woman prays after taking a holy dip in the waters of river Ganges during Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Devotees gather to take a holy dip in the waters of river Ganges during Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, leave after taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
