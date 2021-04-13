Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Apr 12, 2021 | 11:25pm EDT

Crowds gather for Kumbh Mela festival as India's coronavirus cases surge

A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu holy man wears a mask before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, amidst the spread of the coronavirus in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men take a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
A devotee reacts as a health worker collects a swab sample, on the banks of the Ganges river during Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men take a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, waits before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men participate in the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, participate in the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, get ready to take a dip in the Ganges river during the second Shahi Snan at Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu holy man waits before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu holy man waits before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Devotees gather for an evening prayer on the banks of Ganges river during Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
A devotee attends an evening prayer on the banks of Ganges river during Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
A Hindu priest performs evening prayer during Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
Devotees gather for an evening prayer on the banks of Ganges river during Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
Sadhus, or Hindu holy men take a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men wait before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, participate in the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, wait before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Devotees are seen on the banks of the Ganges river during Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu holy man waits before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men wearing face masks wait before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
A police officer asks a devotee to leave after he took a holy dip in the waters of river Ganges during Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
A woman prays after taking a holy dip in the waters of river Ganges during Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Devotees gather to take a holy dip in the waters of river Ganges during Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, leave after taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
