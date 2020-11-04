Edition:
Pictures | Wed Nov 4, 2020 | 12:38am EST

Crowds gather outside White House on election night

Men gesture as protesters gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Men gesture as protesters gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Men gesture as protesters gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
The White House is seen at sunset. &nbsp;REUTERS/Erin Scott

The White House is seen at sunset.  REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
The White House is seen at sunset.  REUTERS/Erin Scott
People walk past an inflatable chicken resembling Donald Trump during Election Day at McPherson Square. REUTERS/Leah Millis

People walk past an inflatable chicken resembling Donald Trump during Election Day at McPherson Square. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
People walk past an inflatable chicken resembling Donald Trump during Election Day at McPherson Square. REUTERS/Leah Millis
People react as they watch early results on T.V as they gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People react as they watch early results on T.V as they gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
People react as they watch early results on T.V as they gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Supporters of Joe Biden gather at the "Black Lives Matter Plaza" near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Supporters of Joe Biden gather at the "Black Lives Matter Plaza" near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Supporters of Joe Biden gather at the "Black Lives Matter Plaza" near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A person sits in front of a screen showing early results at the "Black Lives Matter Plaza" near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A person sits in front of a screen showing early results at the "Black Lives Matter Plaza" near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A person sits in front of a screen showing early results at the "Black Lives Matter Plaza" near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman wearing a protective face mask attends a watch party during Election Day at McPherson Square in downtown Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A woman wearing a protective face mask attends a watch party during Election Day at McPherson Square in downtown Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A woman wearing a protective face mask attends a watch party during Election Day at McPherson Square in downtown Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Police block the path of a truck carrying a live band on a closed street in Washington. &nbsp;REUTERS/Erin Scott

Police block the path of a truck carrying a live band on a closed street in Washington.  REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Police block the path of a truck carrying a live band on a closed street in Washington.  REUTERS/Erin Scott
A supporter of Joe Biden looks over a fence to the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A supporter of Joe Biden looks over a fence to the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A supporter of Joe Biden looks over a fence to the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Supporters of Joe Biden gather near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Supporters of Joe Biden gather near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Supporters of Joe Biden gather near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Members of a dance group wearing “count the votes” shirts perform the evening of the election in Washington. &nbsp;REUTERS/Erin Scott &nbsp;

Members of a dance group wearing "count the votes" shirts perform the evening of the election in Washington.  REUTERS/Erin Scott  

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Members of a dance group wearing "count the votes" shirts perform the evening of the election in Washington.  REUTERS/Erin Scott  
People watch voting results during Election Day at Black Lives Matter plaza. REUTERS/Leah Millis

People watch voting results during Election Day at Black Lives Matter plaza. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
People watch voting results during Election Day at Black Lives Matter plaza. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A demonstrator holds a placard as people gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A demonstrator holds a placard as people gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A demonstrator holds a placard as people gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People react as they watch early results on T.V as they gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People react as they watch early results on T.V as they gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
People react as they watch early results on T.V as they gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A demonstrator wears a dummy mask depicting Donald Trump as people gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A demonstrator wears a dummy mask depicting Donald Trump as people gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A demonstrator wears a dummy mask depicting Donald Trump as people gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People attend a watch party during Election Day at McPherson Square in downtown Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

People attend a watch party during Election Day at McPherson Square in downtown Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
People attend a watch party during Election Day at McPherson Square in downtown Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A man wearing a face mask supporting Joe Biden looks on as people gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A man wearing a face mask supporting Joe Biden looks on as people gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A man wearing a face mask supporting Joe Biden looks on as people gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Journalists from around the world gather in the driveway in front of the West Wing of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Journalists from around the world gather in the driveway in front of the West Wing of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Journalists from around the world gather in the driveway in front of the West Wing of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of Joe Biden gather at the "Black Lives Matter Plaza" near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Supporters of Joe Biden gather at the "Black Lives Matter Plaza" near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Supporters of Joe Biden gather at the "Black Lives Matter Plaza" near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A supporter of Joe Biden uses a megaphone near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A supporter of Joe Biden uses a megaphone near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A supporter of Joe Biden uses a megaphone near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Oddities on America's Election Day

Oddities on America's Election Day

COVID-stricken voters hand in ballots curbside

Oddities on America's Election Day

Odd and unusual images from around the U.S. on Election Day.

Nov 03 2020
Candidates make last-minute push on Election Day

COVID-stricken voters hand in ballots curbside

Missouri voters with coronavirus hand in their ballots curbside.

Nov 03 2020
Buildings boarded up as anxious Americans brace for Election Day

Candidates make last-minute push on Election Day

Trump, Biden and other candidates make their Election Day pitches to voters after an acrimonious presidential campaign that exposed the depth of the political...

Nov 03 2020
Buildings boarded up as anxious Americans brace for Election Day

Buildings boarded up as anxious Americans brace for Election Day

Businesses in major U.S. cities boarded up as a precaution against politically motivated vandalism, an extraordinary sight on Election Day in the United States,...

Nov 03 2020

Anxious Americans await election results

Anxious Americans await election results

The winner will lead a nation strained by a pandemic, racial tensions and political polarization that has only worsened during a vitriolic campaign marked by provocative rhetoric.

Election Day in America

Election Day in America

Americans await the outcome of the presidential contest between incumbent President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden.

Biden's election night rally

Biden's election night rally

Supporters of Joe Biden gather at his election night rally in Wilmington, Delaware.

Counting the ballots after unprecedented election turnout

Counting the ballots after unprecedented election turnout

Poll workers count ballots cast by an estimated 160 million Americans, in polling stations and precincts across the country.

Oddities on America's Election Day

Oddities on America's Election Day

Odd and unusual images from around the U.S. on Election Day.

COVID-stricken voters hand in ballots curbside

COVID-stricken voters hand in ballots curbside

Missouri voters with coronavirus hand in their ballots curbside.

Candidates make last-minute push on Election Day

Candidates make last-minute push on Election Day

Trump, Biden and other candidates make their Election Day pitches to voters after an acrimonious presidential campaign that exposed the depth of the political divisions in the United States.

Buildings boarded up as anxious Americans brace for Election Day

Buildings boarded up as anxious Americans brace for Election Day

Businesses in major U.S. cities boarded up as a precaution against politically motivated vandalism, an extraordinary sight on Election Day in the United States, where voting is typically peaceful in the modern era.

Trump vs Biden: Final push before Election Day

Trump vs Biden: Final push before Election Day

The candidates barnstorm battleground states on the last day of the presidential campaign.

