Crowds gather outside White House on election night
Men gesture as protesters gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
The White House is seen at sunset. REUTERS/Erin Scott
People walk past an inflatable chicken resembling Donald Trump during Election Day at McPherson Square. REUTERS/Leah Millis
People react as they watch early results on T.V as they gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Supporters of Joe Biden gather at the "Black Lives Matter Plaza" near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A person sits in front of a screen showing early results at the "Black Lives Matter Plaza" near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman wearing a protective face mask attends a watch party during Election Day at McPherson Square in downtown Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Police block the path of a truck carrying a live band on a closed street in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A supporter of Joe Biden looks over a fence to the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Supporters of Joe Biden gather near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Members of a dance group wearing “count the votes” shirts perform the evening of the election in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
People watch voting results during Election Day at Black Lives Matter plaza. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A demonstrator holds a placard as people gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People react as they watch early results on T.V as they gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A demonstrator wears a dummy mask depicting Donald Trump as people gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People attend a watch party during Election Day at McPherson Square in downtown Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A man wearing a face mask supporting Joe Biden looks on as people gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Journalists from around the world gather in the driveway in front of the West Wing of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of Joe Biden gather at the "Black Lives Matter Plaza" near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A supporter of Joe Biden uses a megaphone near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
