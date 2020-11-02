Edition:
Crowds vs cars: The contrasting campaign rallies of Biden and Trump

Joe Biden attends a campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia, October 27. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
President Trump claps as he departs at the end of a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Supporters hold signs during Joe Biden's campaign event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 1. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Supporters wait for a campaign rally by President Trump in Rome, Georgia, November 1. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Supporters of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take part in a drive-in campaign rally in Philadelphia, November 1. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Supporters attend a campaign rally by President Trump at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickory, North Carolina, November 1. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
A person holds a phone as a former President Barack Obama speaks during Joe Biden's campaign canvas kickoff in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, October 31. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, October 31. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
People cheer as they wait for Joe Biden to speak at a campaign drive-in, mobilization event in Detroit, Michigan, October 31. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
Supporters wait for the rally of President Trump at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickory, North Carolina, November 1. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Children wait for Joe Biden to speak at a campaign drive-in, mobilization event in Detroit, Michigan, October 31. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
Supporters applaud as they wait for the rally of President Trump at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickory, North Carolina, November 1. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18. &nbsp;REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Supporters look on as President Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24. &nbsp;REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Joe Biden and his wife Jill arrive for a drive-in campaign event at Bucks County Community College in Bristol, Pennsylvania, October 24. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
President Trump reacts to the crowd while walking to the podium during a campaign event at the Waukesha County Airport in Waukesha, Wisconsin, October 24. &nbsp;REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
A screen shows Joe Biden delivering remarks at a voter mobilization event at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
People sit in and on top of their vehicles at a voter mobilization event as Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Supporters of President Trump show four fingers as they attend a campaign rally at Prescott Regional Airport in Arizona, October 19. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he departs Wilmington, Delaware, October 8. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
People attend a voter mobilization event for Joe Biden from their vehicle at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Supporters wearing Make America Great Again Hats look on as the U.S. flag waves before the start of a President Trump's campaign event at Des Moines International Airport in Iowa, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Joe Biden raises his arm &nbsp;during a drive-in campaign event in Toledo, Ohio, October 12. &nbsp;REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
President Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Supporters watch as President Trump holds a campaign rally at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania, October 20. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Deanna White of Durham looks on from her vehicle as Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18. &nbsp;REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Dancers from a local Mexican dance company wear Biden/Harris face masks during a drive-in campaign event for Joe Biden in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 9. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Supporters cheer as President Trump holds a campaign rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia, October 16. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Supporters look on from their vehicle as Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18. &nbsp; REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
President Trump holds a campaign rally at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania, October 20. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
