Pictures | Thu Sep 17, 2020 | 2:11pm EDT

Crowds vs social distancing: The contrasting campaigns of Biden and Trump

President Trump gestures during a campaign event at Smith Reynolds Regional Airport in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, September 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump gestures during a campaign event at Smith Reynolds Regional Airport in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, September 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Joe Biden attends a meeting with labor leaders in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, September 7. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Joe Biden attends a meeting with labor leaders in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, September 7. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
Supporters, some not wearing masks, gather for an indoor rally with President Trump in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Supporters, some not wearing masks, gather for an indoor rally with President Trump in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Joe Biden speaks about safety in a socially-distanced room of reporters in Pittsburgh, August 31. &nbsp; &nbsp; REUTERS/Alan Freed &nbsp; &nbsp;

Joe Biden speaks about safety in a socially-distanced room of reporters in Pittsburgh, August 31.     REUTERS/Alan Freed    

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2020
Supporters gather for an indoor rally with President Trump in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Supporters gather for an indoor rally with President Trump in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Joe Biden adjusts his protective face mask as he speaks during a campaign stop in Warren, Michigan, September 9. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Joe Biden adjusts his protective face mask as he speaks during a campaign stop in Warren, Michigan, September 9. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
President Trump shields his eyes from light during a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, September 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump shields his eyes from light during a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, September 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
Joe Biden speaks to CJ Brown as he makes a brief stop at the Three Thirteen clothing store to buy a few items for his grandchildren while visiting Detroit, September 9. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Joe Biden speaks to CJ Brown as he makes a brief stop at the Three Thirteen clothing store to buy a few items for his grandchildren while visiting Detroit, September 9. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their extended family watch campaign fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument from the South Lawn of the White House after his acceptance speech during the final event of the Republican National Convention, August 27. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp;

President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their extended family watch campaign fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument from the South Lawn of the White House after his acceptance speech during the final event of the Republican National...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Kamala Harris celebrate after he accepted the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, in Milwaukee, August 20. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp;

Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Kamala Harris celebrate after he accepted the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, in Milwaukee, August 20. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque  

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
Attendees dance to music as they wait for President Trump to take the stage during a campaign event at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix, September 14. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Attendees dance to music as they wait for President Trump to take the stage during a campaign event at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix, September 14. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Jill Biden speaks next to a playground during a 'back to school' tour of Shortlidge Academy in Wilmington, Delaware, September 1. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Jill Biden speaks next to a playground during a 'back to school' tour of Shortlidge Academy in Wilmington, Delaware, September 1. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Supporters of President Trump attend a campaign event at Yuma International Airport in Arizona, August 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp;

Supporters of President Trump attend a campaign event at Yuma International Airport in Arizona, August 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner  

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Journalists cover the speech of Joe Biden as he accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, August 20. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Journalists cover the speech of Joe Biden as he accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, August 20. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
President Trump attends a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, September 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump attends a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, September 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
Joe Biden speaks to supporters on a neighborhood street in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, September 7. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp; &nbsp;

Joe Biden speaks to supporters on a neighborhood street in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, September 7. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque    

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
