Crowds vs social distancing: The contrasting campaigns of Biden and Trump
President Trump gestures during a campaign event at Smith Reynolds Regional Airport in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, September 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden attends a meeting with labor leaders in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, September 7. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Supporters, some not wearing masks, gather for an indoor rally with President Trump in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden speaks about safety in a socially-distanced room of reporters in Pittsburgh, August 31. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Supporters gather for an indoor rally with President Trump in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden adjusts his protective face mask as he speaks during a campaign stop in Warren, Michigan, September 9. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Trump shields his eyes from light during a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, September 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden speaks to CJ Brown as he makes a brief stop at the Three Thirteen clothing store to buy a few items for his grandchildren while visiting Detroit, September 9. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their extended family watch campaign fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument from the South Lawn of the White House after his acceptance speech during the final event of the Republican National...more
Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Kamala Harris celebrate after he accepted the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, in Milwaukee, August 20. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Attendees dance to music as they wait for President Trump to take the stage during a campaign event at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix, September 14. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jill Biden speaks next to a playground during a 'back to school' tour of Shortlidge Academy in Wilmington, Delaware, September 1. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Supporters of President Trump attend a campaign event at Yuma International Airport in Arizona, August 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Journalists cover the speech of Joe Biden as he accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, August 20. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Trump attends a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, September 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden speaks to supporters on a neighborhood street in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, September 7. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
