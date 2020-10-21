Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 21, 2020 | 9:52am EDT

Crowds vs social distancing: The contrasting campaigns of Trump and Biden

Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18. &nbsp;REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
1 / 20
President Trump claps as he departs at the end of a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

President Trump claps as he departs at the end of a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
President Trump claps as he departs at the end of a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  
Close
2 / 20
A screen shows Joe Biden delivering remarks at a voter mobilization event at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A screen shows Joe Biden delivering remarks at a voter mobilization event at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
A screen shows Joe Biden delivering remarks at a voter mobilization event at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
3 / 20
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 20
People sit in and on top of their vehicles at a voter mobilization event as Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

People sit in and on top of their vehicles at a voter mobilization event as Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
People sit in and on top of their vehicles at a voter mobilization event as Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
5 / 20
Supporters of President Trump show four fingers as they attend a campaign rally at Prescott Regional Airport in Arizona, October 19. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Supporters of President Trump show four fingers as they attend a campaign rally at Prescott Regional Airport in Arizona, October 19. REUTERS/Carlos Barria  

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Supporters of President Trump show four fingers as they attend a campaign rally at Prescott Regional Airport in Arizona, October 19. REUTERS/Carlos Barria  
Close
6 / 20
Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he departs Wilmington, Delaware, October 8. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he departs Wilmington, Delaware, October 8. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he departs Wilmington, Delaware, October 8. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 20
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 20
People attend a voter mobilization event for Joe Biden from their vehicle at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

People attend a voter mobilization event for Joe Biden from their vehicle at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
People attend a voter mobilization event for Joe Biden from their vehicle at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
9 / 20
Supporters wearing Make America Great Again Hats look on as the U.S. flag waves before the start of a President Trump's campaign event at Des Moines International Airport in Iowa, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Supporters wearing Make America Great Again Hats look on as the U.S. flag waves before the start of a President Trump's campaign event at Des Moines International Airport in Iowa, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria    

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Supporters wearing Make America Great Again Hats look on as the U.S. flag waves before the start of a President Trump's campaign event at Des Moines International Airport in Iowa, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria    
Close
10 / 20
Joe Biden raises his arm &nbsp;during a drive-in campaign event in Toledo, Ohio, October 12. &nbsp;REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Joe Biden raises his arm  during a drive-in campaign event in Toledo, Ohio, October 12.  REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Joe Biden raises his arm  during a drive-in campaign event in Toledo, Ohio, October 12.  REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
11 / 20
President Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
President Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 20
Dancers from a local Mexican dance company wear Biden/Harris face masks during a drive-in campaign event for Joe Biden in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 9. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp;

Dancers from a local Mexican dance company wear Biden/Harris face masks during a drive-in campaign event for Joe Biden in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 9. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque  

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Dancers from a local Mexican dance company wear Biden/Harris face masks during a drive-in campaign event for Joe Biden in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 9. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque  
Close
13 / 20
Supporters watch as President Trump holds a campaign rally at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania, October 20. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Supporters watch as President Trump holds a campaign rally at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania, October 20. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Supporters watch as President Trump holds a campaign rally at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania, October 20. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
14 / 20
Deanna White of Durham looks on from her vehicle as Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18. &nbsp;REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Deanna White of Durham looks on from her vehicle as Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Deanna White of Durham looks on from her vehicle as Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
15 / 20
Supporters cheer as President Trump holds a campaign rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia, October 16. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Supporters cheer as President Trump holds a campaign rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia, October 16. REUTERS/Carlos Barria  

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Supporters cheer as President Trump holds a campaign rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia, October 16. REUTERS/Carlos Barria  
Close
16 / 20
Supporters look on from their vehicle as Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18. &nbsp; REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Supporters look on from their vehicle as Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18.   REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Supporters look on from their vehicle as Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18.   REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
17 / 20
President Trump holds a campaign rally at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania, October 20. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Trump holds a campaign rally at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania, October 20. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
President Trump holds a campaign rally at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania, October 20. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
18 / 20
Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care at the Beech Woods Recreation Center in Southfield, Michigan, October 16. &nbsp;REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care at the Beech Woods Recreation Center in Southfield, Michigan, October 16.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care at the Beech Woods Recreation Center in Southfield, Michigan, October 16.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
19 / 20
Supporters watch as President Trump holds a campaign rally at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania, October 20. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Supporters watch as President Trump holds a campaign rally at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania, October 20. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Supporters watch as President Trump holds a campaign rally at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania, October 20. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Thai royalists confront protesters in Bangkok

Thai royalists confront protesters in Bangkok

Next Slideshows

Thai royalists confront protesters in Bangkok

Thai royalists confront protesters in Bangkok

Scores of Thai royalists and anti-government protesters confront each other as demands for reforms to the monarchy and the departure of Prime Minister Prayuth...

9:34am EDT
Nigeria's Lagos locked down after protesters fired on

Nigeria's Lagos locked down after protesters fired on

Lagos is under a round-the-clock curfew enforced by police roadblocks, as smoke rose from a flashpoint area where soldiers shot at protesters the previous...

8:03am EDT
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

More than 34 million Americans have cast ballots either in person or by mail ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places during...

Oct 20 2020
Protests against police brutality in Nigeria

Protests against police brutality in Nigeria

Thousands of Nigerians call for an end to alleged brutality and for law enforcement reforms, following accusations of human rights abuses against the...

Oct 20 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

On the frontlines of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

On the frontlines of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Hundreds have been killed in the latest outbreak of war over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain enclave that belongs to Azerbaijan under international law but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.

Thai royalists confront protesters in Bangkok

Thai royalists confront protesters in Bangkok

Scores of Thai royalists and anti-government protesters confront each other as demands for reforms to the monarchy and the departure of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha intensified.

Nigeria's Lagos locked down after protesters fired on

Nigeria's Lagos locked down after protesters fired on

Lagos is under a round-the-clock curfew enforced by police roadblocks, as smoke rose from a flashpoint area where soldiers shot at protesters the previous evening, witnesses said.

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

More than 34 million Americans have cast ballots either in person or by mail ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.

Protests against police brutality in Nigeria

Protests against police brutality in Nigeria

Thousands of Nigerians call for an end to alleged brutality and for law enforcement reforms, following accusations of human rights abuses against the now-dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) police unit.

Virus cases surge across shaken Europe

Virus cases surge across shaken Europe

European nations are imposing curfews, closing schools, and enlisting student medics as overwhelmed authorities face the nightmare scenario of a COVID resurgence at the onset of winter.

Algerian women push for more rights at Berber soccer tournament

Algerian women push for more rights at Berber soccer tournament

Women in bright Berber dress ululated, sang and beat drums to push for a bigger role in Algerian society at the third annual competition between female teams in the mountainous Kabylie region.

Trump, Biden 'caught with pants down' as statuettes

Trump, Biden 'caught with pants down' as statuettes

U.S. presidential candidates take the limelight in the 2020 collection of Catalan Christmas statuettes in Spain.

Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Residents are caught in the heaviest fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh since the 1990s.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast