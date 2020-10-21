Crowds vs social distancing: The contrasting campaigns of Trump and Biden
Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Trump claps as he departs at the end of a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A screen shows Joe Biden delivering remarks at a voter mobilization event at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People sit in and on top of their vehicles at a voter mobilization event as Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters of President Trump show four fingers as they attend a campaign rally at Prescott Regional Airport in Arizona, October 19. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he departs Wilmington, Delaware, October 8. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People attend a voter mobilization event for Joe Biden from their vehicle at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters wearing Make America Great Again Hats look on as the U.S. flag waves before the start of a President Trump's campaign event at Des Moines International Airport in Iowa, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Joe Biden raises his arm during a drive-in campaign event in Toledo, Ohio, October 12. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
President Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Dancers from a local Mexican dance company wear Biden/Harris face masks during a drive-in campaign event for Joe Biden in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 9. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Supporters watch as President Trump holds a campaign rally at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania, October 20. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Deanna White of Durham looks on from her vehicle as Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters cheer as President Trump holds a campaign rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia, October 16. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters look on from their vehicle as Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Trump holds a campaign rally at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania, October 20. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care at the Beech Woods Recreation Center in Southfield, Michigan, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters watch as President Trump holds a campaign rally at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania, October 20. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Next Slideshows
Thai royalists confront protesters in Bangkok
Scores of Thai royalists and anti-government protesters confront each other as demands for reforms to the monarchy and the departure of Prime Minister Prayuth...
Nigeria's Lagos locked down after protesters fired on
Lagos is under a round-the-clock curfew enforced by police roadblocks, as smoke rose from a flashpoint area where soldiers shot at protesters the previous...
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election
More than 34 million Americans have cast ballots either in person or by mail ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places during...
Protests against police brutality in Nigeria
Thousands of Nigerians call for an end to alleged brutality and for law enforcement reforms, following accusations of human rights abuses against the...
MORE IN PICTURES
On the frontlines of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Hundreds have been killed in the latest outbreak of war over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain enclave that belongs to Azerbaijan under international law but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.
Thai royalists confront protesters in Bangkok
Scores of Thai royalists and anti-government protesters confront each other as demands for reforms to the monarchy and the departure of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha intensified.
Nigeria's Lagos locked down after protesters fired on
Lagos is under a round-the-clock curfew enforced by police roadblocks, as smoke rose from a flashpoint area where soldiers shot at protesters the previous evening, witnesses said.
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election
More than 34 million Americans have cast ballots either in person or by mail ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.
Protests against police brutality in Nigeria
Thousands of Nigerians call for an end to alleged brutality and for law enforcement reforms, following accusations of human rights abuses against the now-dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) police unit.
Virus cases surge across shaken Europe
European nations are imposing curfews, closing schools, and enlisting student medics as overwhelmed authorities face the nightmare scenario of a COVID resurgence at the onset of winter.
Algerian women push for more rights at Berber soccer tournament
Women in bright Berber dress ululated, sang and beat drums to push for a bigger role in Algerian society at the third annual competition between female teams in the mountainous Kabylie region.
Trump, Biden 'caught with pants down' as statuettes
U.S. presidential candidates take the limelight in the 2020 collection of Catalan Christmas statuettes in Spain.
Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire
Residents are caught in the heaviest fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh since the 1990s.