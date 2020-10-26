Edition:
Crowds vs social distancing: The contrasting campaigns of Trump and Biden

Supporters look on as President Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24. &nbsp;REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in campaign event at Dallas High School in Dallas, Pennsylvania, October 24. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Supporters of Vice President Mike Pence cheer as he speaks at a rally in Kinston, North Carolina, October 25. &nbsp; REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Kamala Harris speaks during an election campaign event in Cleveland, Ohio, October 24. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

President Trump reacts to the crowd while walking to the podium during a campaign event at the Waukesha County Airport in Waukesha, Wisconsin, October 24. &nbsp;REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Joe Biden and his wife Jill arrive for a drive-in campaign event at Bucks County Community College in Bristol, Pennsylvania, October 24. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A screen shows Joe Biden delivering remarks at a voter mobilization event at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Supporters of President Trump show four fingers as they attend a campaign rally at Prescott Regional Airport in Arizona, October 19. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

People sit in and on top of their vehicles at a voter mobilization event as Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Trump claps as he departs at the end of a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18. &nbsp;REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he departs Wilmington, Delaware, October 8. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Supporters wearing Make America Great Again Hats look on as the U.S. flag waves before the start of a President Trump's campaign event at Des Moines International Airport in Iowa, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

People attend a voter mobilization event for Joe Biden from their vehicle at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Joe Biden raises his arm &nbsp;during a drive-in campaign event in Toledo, Ohio, October 12. &nbsp;REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Supporters watch as President Trump holds a campaign rally at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania, October 20. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Dancers from a local Mexican dance company wear Biden/Harris face masks during a drive-in campaign event for Joe Biden in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 9. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp;

Supporters cheer as President Trump holds a campaign rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia, October 16. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Deanna White of Durham looks on from her vehicle as Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18. &nbsp;REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Trump holds a campaign rally at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania, October 20. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Supporters look on from their vehicle as Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18. &nbsp; REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Supporters watch as President Trump holds a campaign rally at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania, October 20. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care at the Beech Woods Recreation Center in Southfield, Michigan, October 16. &nbsp;REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Chileans poured into the country's main squares after voters gave a ringing endorsement to a plan to tear up the country's Pinochet-era constitution in favour...

11:03am EDT
Anti-lockdown protests in Europe as COVID cases hit new records

Anti-lockdown protests in Europe as COVID cases hit new records

Protests against coronavirus restrictions take place in cities across Europe as cases hit new records across the continent.

8:42am EDT
Trump and Biden race to election day

Trump and Biden race to election day

With just over a week left until the Nov. 3 elections, Donald Trump is storming his way through top battleground states in a late push to make up ground against...

Oct 25 2020
Halloween at the White House

Halloween at the White House

Unlike years prior where the first couple would hand out candy to trick-or-treaters, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania presided over a 2020 White...

Oct 25 2020

Chileans poured into the country's main squares after voters gave a ringing endorsement to a plan to tear up the country's Pinochet-era constitution in favour of a new charter drafted by citizens.

Protests against coronavirus restrictions take place in cities across Europe as cases hit new records across the continent.

With just over a week left until the Nov. 3 elections, Donald Trump is storming his way through top battleground states in a late push to make up ground against Joe Biden, who leads in national opinion polls.

Unlike years prior where the first couple would hand out candy to trick-or-treaters, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania presided over a 2020 White House Halloween costume parade where youngsters waved and posed from a social distance.

More than 59 million Americans have cast ballots in the presidential election, signaling a potential record turnout for the Nov. 3 matchup between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden.

Americans voice their electoral opinions with signs as campaigning for the 2020 presidential election enters the home stretch.

A team of entomologists in full-body protective gear vacuumed Asian giant hornets out of a tree in Washington state, eradicating the first nest of the so-called murder hornets found in the United States.

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

From movies to haircuts, the ways our lives have changed amid the COVID outbreak.

