Crowds vs social distancing: The contrasting campaigns of Trump and Biden
Supporters look on as President Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in campaign event at Dallas High School in Dallas, Pennsylvania, October 24. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Supporters of Vice President Mike Pence cheer as he speaks at a rally in Kinston, North Carolina, October 25. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Kamala Harris speaks during an election campaign event in Cleveland, Ohio, October 24. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
President Trump reacts to the crowd while walking to the podium during a campaign event at the Waukesha County Airport in Waukesha, Wisconsin, October 24. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden and his wife Jill arrive for a drive-in campaign event at Bucks County Community College in Bristol, Pennsylvania, October 24. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A screen shows Joe Biden delivering remarks at a voter mobilization event at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters of President Trump show four fingers as they attend a campaign rally at Prescott Regional Airport in Arizona, October 19. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People sit in and on top of their vehicles at a voter mobilization event as Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Trump claps as he departs at the end of a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he departs Wilmington, Delaware, October 8. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Supporters wearing Make America Great Again Hats look on as the U.S. flag waves before the start of a President Trump's campaign event at Des Moines International Airport in Iowa, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People attend a voter mobilization event for Joe Biden from their vehicle at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden raises his arm during a drive-in campaign event in Toledo, Ohio, October 12. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Supporters watch as President Trump holds a campaign rally at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania, October 20. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Dancers from a local Mexican dance company wear Biden/Harris face masks during a drive-in campaign event for Joe Biden in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 9. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Supporters cheer as President Trump holds a campaign rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia, October 16. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Deanna White of Durham looks on from her vehicle as Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Trump holds a campaign rally at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania, October 20. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters look on from their vehicle as Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters watch as President Trump holds a campaign rally at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania, October 20. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care at the Beech Woods Recreation Center in Southfield, Michigan, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Chileans vote by millions to tear up Pinochet's constitution
Chileans poured into the country's main squares after voters gave a ringing endorsement to a plan to tear up the country's Pinochet-era constitution in favour...
Anti-lockdown protests in Europe as COVID cases hit new records
Protests against coronavirus restrictions take place in cities across Europe as cases hit new records across the continent.
Trump and Biden race to election day
With just over a week left until the Nov. 3 elections, Donald Trump is storming his way through top battleground states in a late push to make up ground against...
Halloween at the White House
Unlike years prior where the first couple would hand out candy to trick-or-treaters, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania presided over a 2020 White...
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election
More than 59 million Americans have cast ballots in the presidential election, signaling a potential record turnout for the Nov. 3 matchup between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden.
Signs of the times: Voters share their 2020 election views
Americans voice their electoral opinions with signs as campaigning for the 2020 presidential election enters the home stretch.
'Murder hornet' nest vacuumed out of tree in Washington
A team of entomologists in full-body protective gear vacuumed Asian giant hornets out of a tree in Washington state, eradicating the first nest of the so-called murder hornets found in the United States.
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19
Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
How the pandemic has re-engineered our world
From movies to haircuts, the ways our lives have changed amid the COVID outbreak.