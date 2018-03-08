Crufts Dog Show
Claudia Kelleway lies with Ruby the Great Dane during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man fusses his Pyrenees Mountain Dog. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Handler shows a Great Dane. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman in fancy dress pushes a Welsh Corgi in a trolley. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Boxer pulls on a lead. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman photographs a Great Dane. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Newfoundland waits to be shown. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman shows a Welsh Corgi. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman laughs as she puts a protective sock on to an Old English Sheepdog. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman cuddles an Old English Sheepdog. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Great Dane looks out from its crate. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman with a Saint Bernard dog arrives. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A handler shows a Lancashire Heeler. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Tina Lowes and her Shetland Sheep Dog pup arrive. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman with an Old English Sheepdog waits. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman applies makeup as her German Shepherd watches. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Mastiffs arrive for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Women with Saint Bernard dogs arrive. REUTERS/Darren Staples
People arrive for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman attends the first day of the Crufts Dog Show. REUTERS/Darren Staples
