Crufts Dog Show
Dalmatians compete in the ring on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Owners compete with their Standard Poodles, March 5. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A Standard Poodle takes a rest, March 5. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A woman wearing a face mask helps to groom a Miniature Schnauzer, March 5. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A British Bulldog takes a rest, March 5. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A dog owner grooms her Maltese, March 5. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Two Dalmatians arrive on the first day, March 5. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A dog owner takes a rest with her Dalmatian, March 5. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A dog owner grooms her Shih Tzu, March 5. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A dog owner competes in the ring with her Bichon Frise, March 5. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A dog owner takes a rest, March 5. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
An owner competes with his Standard Poodles, March 5. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A dog owner uses a sanitization station, March 5. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
An owner carries her dog, March 5. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A dog owner with his Standard Poodle after competing, March 5. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
An owner cuddles her Standard Poodle, March 5. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A Border Terrier is seen wearing a hoodie, March 5. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
An owner arrives with her Poodle, March 5. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A Border Terrier is seen wearing a hoodie, March 5. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
An owner arrives with her dog, March 5. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
