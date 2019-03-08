Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 7, 2019 | 10:20pm EST

Crufts Dog Show

Hungarian Vizslas rest on a bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
1 / 20
Pointers are judged during the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
2 / 20
A Hungarian Wirehaired Vizsla rests on a bench during the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
3 / 20
A Labrador looks out from its bench during the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
4 / 20
Labrador Retrievers look out from their pen during the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
5 / 20
Pointers are judged during the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
6 / 20
A Hungarian Vizsla rests with its owner on a bench during the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
7 / 20
A Cocker Spaniel is groomed during the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
8 / 20
Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retrievers rest on their benches during the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
9 / 20
Spaniels arrive for the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
10 / 20
A Weimaraner arrives by bus for the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
11 / 20
A Chesapeake Bay Retriever looks out from its bench during the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
12 / 20
Pointers arrive for the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
13 / 20
A dog arrives for the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
14 / 20
Irish Setters arrives for the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
15 / 20
A Hungarian Vizsla arrives for the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
16 / 20
Spaniels arrive for the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
17 / 20
Dandie Dinmont Terriers arrive for the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
18 / 20
An Irish Red and White Setter arrives for the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
19 / 20
A girl rests next to a sleeping Labrador Retriever during the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
20 / 20
