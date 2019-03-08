Crufts Dog Show
Hungarian Vizslas rest on a bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Pointers are judged during the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Hungarian Wirehaired Vizsla rests on a bench during the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Labrador looks out from its bench during the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Labrador Retrievers look out from their pen during the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Pointers are judged during the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Hungarian Vizsla rests with its owner on a bench during the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Cocker Spaniel is groomed during the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retrievers rest on their benches during the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Spaniels arrive for the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Weimaraner arrives by bus for the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Chesapeake Bay Retriever looks out from its bench during the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Pointers arrive for the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A dog arrives for the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Irish Setters arrives for the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Hungarian Vizsla arrives for the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Spaniels arrive for the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Dandie Dinmont Terriers arrive for the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
An Irish Red and White Setter arrives for the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A girl rests next to a sleeping Labrador Retriever during the first day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
