Cruise lines in crisis over coronavirus
Canadian passengers Chris & Anna Joiner ask for help onboard the MS Zaandam, Holland America Line cruise ship where at least four passengers had died of coronavirus, off the shores of Panama City, Panama March 27, 2020. Chris Joiner/Handout via...more
The cruise ship MS Zaandam, where passengers have died on board, navigates through the pacific side of the Panama Canal, in Panama City, Panama, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Erick Marciscan
First responders evacuate sick crew members with flu-like symptoms from two cruise ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica at U.S. Coast Guard station at Port of Miami in Miami, Florida March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Canadian passenger Anna Joiner looks on in her cabin onboard the MS Zaandam, where passengers have died, off the shores of Panama City, Panama March 27, 2020. Chris Joiner/Handout via REUTERS
Passengers board a lifeboat from Holland America Line cruise ship MS Zaandam to be transported to her sister ship Rotterdam on Panama Bay, Panama, March 28, 2020. Panama Maritime Authority/Handout via REUTERS
A passenger from the British cruise ship MS Braemar, which was stranded for more than a week in the Caribbean due to several cases of coronavirus confirmed onboard, reacts as he boards a plane heading to Britain, at the Jose Marti International...more
A general view of the interior on board the Costa Luminosa cruise ship, amid the outbreak of coronavirus, March 19, 2020. CHRIS S/via REUTERS
Employees of Costa Luminosa wearing protective masks work on a cruise ship, amid the outbreak of coronavirus, March 16, 2020. CHRIS S/via REUTERS
A passenger aboard the Costa Luminosa cruise ship, that was hit by the coronavirus, looks out from his balcony at the port of Savona, near Genoa, Italy, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
People holding a sign that reads: "I Love you, Cuba" remain inside the British cruise ship MS Braemar while docked after it was stranded for more than a week in the Caribbean due to several cases of coronavirus confirmed onboard, in the port of...more
Crew members are seen as the Queen Mary 2 cruise ship enters the harbor where South African crew members are to alight after having tested negative for the coronavirus in Durban, South Africa, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A man, wearing protective suit and face mask, works inside the Celebrity Apex cruise ship moored at Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyards in Saint-Nazaire as crew members and workers are confined on board during a lockdown imposed in France, March...more
A view from inside the British cruise ship MS Braemar in Havana, Cuba March 18, 2020. STEVE DALE/via REUTERS
First responders evacuate sick crew members with flu-like symptoms from two cruise ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica at U.S. Coast Guard station at Port of Miami in Miami, Florida March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Sydney businesswoman Janet Dixon-Hughes, daughter Polly and her 95-year-old mother Wynne King pose for a photo on the cruise ship Ruby Princess in Fiordland National Park, New Zealand March 11, 2020. Dixon-Hughes and her family are currently in...more
Passengers wait aboard the cruise liner MV AidAmira as the ship sits at dock after it was quarantined in Cape Town, South Africa, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Bahamas-flagged cruise ship 'Silver Explorer' is seen isolated in Chile's southern port of Castro after a passenger showed symptoms similar to those of the coronavirus in Chiloe, Chile, March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alvarado Vidal
Passengers banned from disembarking are seen onboard the docked MSC Magnifica cruise ship at Fremantle Harbour near Perth, Australia, March 24, 2020. AAP Image/Richard Wainwright via REUTERS
The Grand Princess cruise ship, carrying passengers who tested positive for coronavirus, passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
The Grand Princess cruise ship, carrying passengers who tested positive for coronavirus, passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
People in protective gear walks towards the cruise ship Grand Princess as tests for coronavirus are conducted and arrangements are being made to offload passengers while the vessel docks at the Port of Oakland, in California, March 9, 2020....more
Medical personnel Guardian Angels with the 129th Rescue Wing, alongside individuals from the CDC, don full personal protective equipment as they prepare to test travelers on the Grand Princess cruise ship for the coronavirus, off the coast of...more
A worker cleans a handrail on the cruise ship Grand Princess as it docks at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, California, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A worker in protective gear directs a masked passenger from the cruise ship Grand Princess on the tarmac at Oakland International Airport in Oakland, California, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The KRI Dr. Soeharso hospital ship, ferrying Indonesia nationals who were evacuated from the World Dream cruise ship, arrive at Sebaru Kecil Islands for observation, in Thousand Islands, Jakarta, Indonesia, February 28, 2020. Antara Foto/Akbar...more
A bus arrives near the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where about 700 people on board were infected and six eventually died, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A passenger reacts as he holds a balloon with a smiley face at the balcony of his cabin on the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Officers in protective gear enter the cruise ship Diamond Princess to transfer a patient to the hospital after the ship arrived at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman holds a Japanese flag that reads "shortage of medicine" on the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Ambulance workers in protective gears drive an ambulance which is believed to be carrying a person who was transferred from the Diamond Princess at a maritime police's base in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Passengers wearing masks have their body temperatures taken after leaving the coronavirus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Family members of passengers onboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess wave and talk to them on the phone at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, Japan February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Officials are seen before the evacuation of the U.S. passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A member of the media approaches a passenger after he walked out from the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Health workers arrive at the newly built public housing Chun Yeung Estate for quarantining passengers from the cruise ship Diamond Princess, at Fo Tan in Hong Kong, China February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Passengers stand silhouetted on the deck of MS Westerdam cruise ship as it arrives at port in Sihanoukville, where it has been granted permission to dock following nearly two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that...more
A crew member of the cruise ship Diamond Princess talks to a worker wearing protective gear standing near the vessel at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Passengers of MS Westerdam, a cruise ship that spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries, get off in Sihanoukville, Cambodia February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Tourists are checked with a thermal scanner by an officer, as they board a cruise ship in Colombo, Sri Lanka February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
The World Dream cruise which had been denied entry in Taiwan amid concerns of coronavirus infection on board, is seen docked at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, China February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
