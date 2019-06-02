Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Jun 2, 2019 | 6:50pm EDT

Cruise ship collides with Venice tourist boat

The cruise ship MSC Opera loses control and crashes against a smaller tourist boat at the San Basilio dock in Venice, Italy June 2, 2019. A towering cruise ship collided with a dock and a tourist boat in Venice on Sunday, injuring four people and reigniting calls for large vessels to be banned from the lagoon city. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
The cruise ship MSC Opera loses control and crashes against a smaller tourist boat at the San Basilio dock in Venice, Italy June 2, 2019. A towering cruise ship collided with a dock and a tourist boat in Venice on Sunday, injuring four people and reigniting calls for large vessels to be banned from the lagoon city. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A boat is seen after a crash with MSC Opera at San Basilio dock in Venice. MSC Cruises said the 2,679-passenger Opera, a 54-meter high and 275-meter long liner which dwarfed the Venice skyline, was approaching a passenger terminal on the Giudecca canal when it hit the dock and a nearby ferry after a technical problem. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
A boat is seen after a crash with MSC Opera at San Basilio dock in Venice. MSC Cruises said the 2,679-passenger Opera, a 54-meter high and 275-meter long liner which dwarfed the Venice skyline, was approaching a passenger terminal on the Giudecca canal when it hit the dock and a nearby ferry after a technical problem. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A huge cruise ship MSC Opera is seen before crashing into a dock and a tourist river boat on a busy canal in Venice. Footage of the incident showed passengers who had been waiting at a wharf in San Basilio-Zattere fleeing for safety as the huge ship, its horns blaring, crashed into the much smaller, moored "River Countess" boat, which had 110 people onboard. ROBERT LAURETTI/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
A huge cruise ship MSC Opera is seen before crashing into a dock and a tourist river boat on a busy canal in Venice. Footage of the incident showed passengers who had been waiting at a wharf in San Basilio-Zattere fleeing for safety as the huge ship, its horns blaring, crashed into the much smaller, moored "River Countess" boat, which had 110 people onboard. ROBERT LAURETTI/via REUTERS
San Basilio dock is pictured after MSC Opera cruise ship crashed in Venice. Pino Musolino, chairman of the northern Adriatic Sea port authority, said four people had suffered minor injuries in the crash. Emergency workers said the cruise ship appeared to have lost control after a steel cable that tied it to a tugboat snapped. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
San Basilio dock is pictured after MSC Opera cruise ship crashed in Venice. Pino Musolino, chairman of the northern Adriatic Sea port authority, said four people had suffered minor injuries in the crash. Emergency workers said the cruise ship appeared to have lost control after a steel cable that tied it to a tugboat snapped. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A boat is seen after a crash with MSC Opera, at San Basilio dock in Venice. Local media said the four injured were female tourists from the United States, Australia and New Zealand aged between 67 and 72. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
A boat is seen after a crash with MSC Opera, at San Basilio dock in Venice. Local media said the four injured were female tourists from the United States, Australia and New Zealand aged between 67 and 72. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
The cruise ship MSC Opera loses control and crashes against a smaller tourist boat at the San Basilio dock in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
The cruise ship MSC Opera loses control and crashes against a smaller tourist boat at the San Basilio dock in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
MSC cruise ship is seen behind the Marittima port after a crash at the San Basilio dock in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
MSC cruise ship is seen behind the Marittima port after a crash at the San Basilio dock in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
MSC Opera cruise ship is seen after a crash in San Basilio dock in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
MSC Opera cruise ship is seen after a crash in San Basilio dock in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Members of "No grandi navi - No big ships" movement protest in front of the MSC Opera cruise ship. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
Members of "No grandi navi - No big ships" movement protest in front of the MSC Opera cruise ship. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
The cruise ship MSC Opera loses control and crashes against a smaller tourist boat at the San Basilio dock. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
The cruise ship MSC Opera loses control and crashes against a smaller tourist boat at the San Basilio dock. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A boat is seen after a crash with MSC Opera at San Basilio dock in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
A boat is seen after a crash with MSC Opera at San Basilio dock in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
The cruise ship MSC Opera loses control and crashes against a smaller tourist boat at the San Basilio dock in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
The cruise ship MSC Opera loses control and crashes against a smaller tourist boat at the San Basilio dock in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A boat is seen after a crash with MSC Opera at San Basilio dock in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
A boat is seen after a crash with MSC Opera at San Basilio dock in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
MSC cruise ship is seen after a crash, at the San Basilio dock in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
MSC cruise ship is seen after a crash, at the San Basilio dock in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
