Cruise ship collides with Venice tourist boat
The cruise ship MSC Opera loses control and crashes against a smaller tourist boat at the San Basilio dock in Venice, Italy June 2, 2019. A towering cruise ship collided with a dock and a tourist boat in Venice on Sunday, injuring four people and...more
A boat is seen after a crash with MSC Opera at San Basilio dock in Venice. MSC Cruises said the 2,679-passenger Opera, a 54-meter high and 275-meter long liner which dwarfed the Venice skyline, was approaching a passenger terminal on the Giudecca...more
A huge cruise ship MSC Opera is seen before crashing into a dock and a tourist river boat on a busy canal in Venice. Footage of the incident showed passengers who had been waiting at a wharf in San Basilio-Zattere fleeing for safety as the huge ship,...more
San Basilio dock is pictured after MSC Opera cruise ship crashed in Venice. Pino Musolino, chairman of the northern Adriatic Sea port authority, said four people had suffered minor injuries in the crash. Emergency workers said the cruise ship...more
A boat is seen after a crash with MSC Opera, at San Basilio dock in Venice. Local media said the four injured were female tourists from the United States, Australia and New Zealand aged between 67 and 72. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
MSC cruise ship is seen behind the Marittima port after a crash at the San Basilio dock in Venice. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Members of "No grandi navi - No big ships" movement protest in front of the MSC Opera cruise ship. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
