Cruise ship collides with Venice tourist boat

A huge cruise ship MSC Opera is seen before crashing into a dock and a tourist river boat on a busy canal in Venice. Footage of the incident showed passengers who had been waiting at a wharf in San Basilio-Zattere fleeing for safety as the huge ship,...more

A huge cruise ship MSC Opera is seen before crashing into a dock and a tourist river boat on a busy canal in Venice. Footage of the incident showed passengers who had been waiting at a wharf in San Basilio-Zattere fleeing for safety as the huge ship, its horns blaring, crashed into the much smaller, moored "River Countess" boat, which had 110 people onboard. ROBERT LAURETTI/via REUTERS

Close