Cruise ships dismantled for scrap after pandemic sinks industry
Business is booming at a sea dock in western Turkey, where five hulking cruise ships are being dismantled for scrap metal sales after the COVID-19 pandemic all but destroyed the industry. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Cruise ships were home to the some of the earliest clusters of COVID-19 as the pandemic spread globally early this year. In March, U.S. authorities issued a no-sail order for all cruise ships that remains in place. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Dozens of workers stripped walls, windows, floors and railings from several vessels at the dock in Aliaga, a town 45 km north of Izmir on Turkey's west coast. Three more ships are set to join those already being dismantled. REUTERS/Umit Bektas...more
Before the pandemic, Turkey's ship-breaking yards typically handled cargo and container ships, Kamil Onal, chairman of a ship recycling industrialists' association. "But after the pandemic, cruise ships changed course towards Aliaga in a very...more
Onal said some 2,500 people worked at the yard in teams that take around six months to dismantle a full passenger ship. The vessels arrived from Britain, Italy and the United States. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The shipyard aims to increase the volume of dismantled steel to 1.1 million tonnes by the end of the year, from 700,000 tonnes in January. "We are trying to change the crisis into an opportunity," he said. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Even the ships' non-metal fittings do not go to waste as hotel operators have come to the yard to buy useful materials, Onal added. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A drone image shows decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled at Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Decommissioned are dismantled at Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Turkish port city of Izmir. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
