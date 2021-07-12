Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Jul 12, 2021 | 11:16am EDT

Cuba sees biggest protests in decades

People shout slogans against the government during a protest against and in support of the government in Havana, July 11. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghin

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Plain clothes police detain a person during protests against and in support of the government in Havana, July 11.   REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
A man films with a mobile phone from inside a vintage car during a protest against and in support of the government in Havana, July 11. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Police run during protests against and in support of the government in Havana, July 11.  REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Demonstrators walk away from army soldiers blocking a road during a protest against and in support of the government in Havana, July 11. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Government supporters walk during protests against and in support of the government in Havana, July 11.  REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Police detain a person during protests against and in support of the government in Havana, July 11. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
People ask passengers of a bus to join them during a during a protest against and in support of the government in Havana, July 11. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
People clash with plain clothes police during protests against and in support of the government in Havana, July 11. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Plain clothes police officers detain a person during protests against and in support of the government in Havana, July 11. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
People peer from a door as demonstrators pass by during a protest against and in support of the government in Havana, July 11. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Government supporters hold a photograph of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro during protests against and in support of the government in Havana, July 11. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
People walk during protests against and in support of the government outside the Capitol building, in Havana, July 11. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
People shout slogans during a protest against and in support of the government in Havana, July 11. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
People shout slogans against the government during a protest against and in support of the government in Havana, July 11. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
People react during protests against and in support of the government in Havana, July 11.  REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
People shout slogans against the government during a protest against and in support of the government in Havana, July 11. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
People shout slogans in support of the government as Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel (not pictured) talks to the media, in San Antonio de los Banos, Cuba, July 11. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
