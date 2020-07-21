Edition:
Cuban girls celebrate quinceaneras amid the coronavirus

Estefani Linares poses during a photo session for her quinceanera celebration amid the coronavirus in Havana, Cuba, July 15, 2020. Cuban girls are turning face masks into a fashion accessory for their quinceanera photoshoots, designing them to match their 15th birthday party outfits - both out of safety concerns and to show how they came of age during the coronavirus pandemic. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Estefani Linares poses during a photo session for her quinceanera celebration amid the coronavirus in Havana, Cuba, July 15, 2020. Cuban girls are turning face masks into a fashion accessory for their quinceanera photoshoots, designing them to match their 15th birthday party outfits - both out of safety concerns and to show how they came of age during the coronavirus pandemic. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Naomi Ramos poses during a photo session for her quinceanera. Cuba made face masks obligatory in public spaces early on in the outbreak and credits them with helping it contain the spread of the coronavirus on the island. On Monday it registered zero new cases nationwide. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Naomi Ramos poses during a photo session for her quinceanera. Cuba made face masks obligatory in public spaces early on in the outbreak and credits them with helping it contain the spread of the coronavirus on the island. On Monday it registered zero new cases nationwide. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Thaidelen Gonzalez poses during a photo session for her quinceanera. As the country eases lockdown restrictions, face masks are even becoming part of the quinceanera celebrations - a rite of passage into womanhood common throughout Latin America - that typically includes photoshoots with many glamorous ensembles. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Thaidelen Gonzalez poses during a photo session for her quinceanera. As the country eases lockdown restrictions, face masks are even becoming part of the quinceanera celebrations - a rite of passage into womanhood common throughout Latin America - that typically includes photoshoots with many glamorous ensembles. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Sofia Valenzuela poses during a photo session for her quinceanera. "I had to design my face masks to fit with my outfit and for all the colors to work," said Valenzuela, on the sidelines of a beach photoshoot in a floaty white dress. "The face mask was really important because it marked an important stage of my life, these three months of pandemic." REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Sofia Valenzuela poses during a photo session for her quinceanera. "I had to design my face masks to fit with my outfit and for all the colors to work," said Valenzuela, on the sidelines of a beach photoshoot in a floaty white dress. "The face mask was really important because it marked an important stage of my life, these three months of pandemic." REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Sofia Valenzuela did some of her shoots without a mask - like the one on the beach - and others with, especially in urban spaces. In one, for example, she poses in front of a Havana wall covered in colorful graffiti while wearing a black top, black and white checkered mini skirt, and matching face mask. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Sofia Valenzuela did some of her shoots without a mask - like the one on the beach - and others with, especially in urban spaces. In one, for example, she poses in front of a Havana wall covered in colorful graffiti while wearing a black top, black and white checkered mini skirt, and matching face mask. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Sofia Valenzuela shows a tailor a drawing of a mask she would like to wear during a photo session for her quinceanera. Her seamstress Migdalaixis Sanchez said she interlaced black and white stripes to create the material for the cloth mask. Some shops are still shut in the wake of the coronavirus-induced lockdown so creating matching masks is not always easy. "I had to innovate," she said. "You have to please those celebrating their quinceanera." REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Sofia Valenzuela shows a tailor a drawing of a mask she would like to wear during a photo session for her quinceanera. Her seamstress Migdalaixis Sanchez said she interlaced black and white stripes to create the material for the cloth mask. Some shops are still shut in the wake of the coronavirus-induced lockdown so creating matching masks is not always easy. "I had to innovate," she said. "You have to please those celebrating their quinceanera." REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Estefani Linares rides inside a vintage car after a photo session. Photographer Manuel Padron, who has been shooting quinceaneras for more than 10 years, says the girls find sporting a face mask - called "nasobuco" or "nose mouth" in Cuban Spanish - eye-catching "as if it was part of the whole show." REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Estefani Linares rides inside a vintage car after a photo session. Photographer Manuel Padron, who has been shooting quinceaneras for more than 10 years, says the girls find sporting a face mask - called "nasobuco" or "nose mouth" in Cuban Spanish - eye-catching "as if it was part of the whole show." REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Thaidelen Gonzalez has her make-up applied prior to a photo session. Gonzalez said it was also simply about being careful. "The photos will turn out well anyway so wearing a face mask and looking after oneself is not too onerous," she said. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Thaidelen Gonzalez has her make-up applied prior to a photo session. Gonzalez said it was also simply about being careful. "The photos will turn out well anyway so wearing a face mask and looking after oneself is not too onerous," she said. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Naomi Ramos poses as she tries dresses for her quinceanera. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Naomi Ramos poses as she tries dresses for her quinceanera. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Naomi Ramos poses during a photo session. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Naomi Ramos poses during a photo session. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Thaidelen Gonzalez poses during a photo session. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Thaidelen Gonzalez poses during a photo session. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Naomi Ramos poses during a photo session. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Naomi Ramos poses during a photo session. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Sofia Valenzuela has her make-up applied during a photo session. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Sofia Valenzuela has her make-up applied during a photo session. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Thaidelen Gonzalez poses during a photo session. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Thaidelen Gonzalez poses during a photo session. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Naomi Ramos is carried by her father during a photo session for her quinceanera. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Naomi Ramos is carried by her father during a photo session for her quinceanera. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Estefani Linares gets ready for a photo session. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Estefani Linares gets ready for a photo session. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Estefani Linares walks during a photo session. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Estefani Linares walks during a photo session. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Thaidelen Gonzalez gets ready prior to a photo session. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Thaidelen Gonzalez gets ready prior to a photo session. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Thaidelen Gonzalez poses during a photo session. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Thaidelen Gonzalez poses during a photo session. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
