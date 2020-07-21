Cuban girls celebrate quinceaneras amid the coronavirus

Sofia Valenzuela shows a tailor a drawing of a mask she would like to wear during a photo session for her quinceanera. Her seamstress Migdalaixis Sanchez said she interlaced black and white stripes to create the material for the cloth mask. Some...more

Sofia Valenzuela shows a tailor a drawing of a mask she would like to wear during a photo session for her quinceanera. Her seamstress Migdalaixis Sanchez said she interlaced black and white stripes to create the material for the cloth mask. Some shops are still shut in the wake of the coronavirus-induced lockdown so creating matching masks is not always easy. "I had to innovate," she said. "You have to please those celebrating their quinceanera." REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

