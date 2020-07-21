Cuban girls celebrate quinceaneras amid the coronavirus
Estefani Linares poses during a photo session for her quinceanera celebration amid the coronavirus in Havana, Cuba, July 15, 2020. Cuban girls are turning face masks into a fashion accessory for their quinceanera photoshoots, designing them to match...more
Naomi Ramos poses during a photo session for her quinceanera. Cuba made face masks obligatory in public spaces early on in the outbreak and credits them with helping it contain the spread of the coronavirus on the island. On Monday it registered zero...more
Thaidelen Gonzalez poses during a photo session for her quinceanera. As the country eases lockdown restrictions, face masks are even becoming part of the quinceanera celebrations - a rite of passage into womanhood common throughout Latin America -...more
Sofia Valenzuela poses during a photo session for her quinceanera. "I had to design my face masks to fit with my outfit and for all the colors to work," said Valenzuela, on the sidelines of a beach photoshoot in a floaty white dress. "The face mask...more
Sofia Valenzuela did some of her shoots without a mask - like the one on the beach - and others with, especially in urban spaces. In one, for example, she poses in front of a Havana wall covered in colorful graffiti while wearing a black top, black...more
Sofia Valenzuela shows a tailor a drawing of a mask she would like to wear during a photo session for her quinceanera. Her seamstress Migdalaixis Sanchez said she interlaced black and white stripes to create the material for the cloth mask. Some...more
Estefani Linares rides inside a vintage car after a photo session. Photographer Manuel Padron, who has been shooting quinceaneras for more than 10 years, says the girls find sporting a face mask - called "nasobuco" or "nose mouth" in Cuban Spanish -...more
Thaidelen Gonzalez has her make-up applied prior to a photo session. Gonzalez said it was also simply about being careful. "The photos will turn out well anyway so wearing a face mask and looking after oneself is not too onerous," she...more
Naomi Ramos poses as she tries dresses for her quinceanera. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Naomi Ramos poses during a photo session. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Thaidelen Gonzalez poses during a photo session. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Naomi Ramos poses during a photo session. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Sofia Valenzuela has her make-up applied during a photo session. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Thaidelen Gonzalez poses during a photo session. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Naomi Ramos is carried by her father during a photo session for her quinceanera. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Estefani Linares gets ready for a photo session. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Estefani Linares walks during a photo session. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Thaidelen Gonzalez gets ready prior to a photo session. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Thaidelen Gonzalez poses during a photo session. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Next Slideshows
El Salvador grapples with the coronavirus
President Nayib Bukele has imposed some of the toughest measures in the Americas against the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused 352 deaths and over 12,000...
Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters
Federal officers are cracking down on protesters in Portland, Oregon, under the Trump administration s new executive order to protect U.S. monuments.
Mexico's coronavirus toll on the rise
Deaths and new infections in Mexico are still rising and the government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the...
MORE IN PICTURES
El Salvador grapples with the coronavirus
President Nayib Bukele has imposed some of the toughest measures in the Americas against the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused 352 deaths and over 12,000 infections in the Central American country.
Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters
Federal officers are cracking down on protesters in Portland, Oregon, under the Trump administration s new executive order to protect U.S. monuments.
Mexico's coronavirus toll on the rise
Deaths and new infections in Mexico are still rising and the government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
Italian coastguard struggle to free sperm whale from fishing net
The Italian coastguard has been working for days to free a massive sperm whale caught in an abandoned fishing net in open sea off the Sicilian Aeolian Islands.
Rare comet streaks across our sky
The newly discovered comet 'NEOWISE' or C/2020 F3 leaves behind a tail of gas and dust debris as it moves through the sky.
Wildfires rage across Siberia
Sweltering heat and dry weather have helped wildfires spread across Siberia and into the boreal forest and tundra that blanket northern Russia.
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny around the world
Statues, plaques and street signs celebrating slave traders, Confederate leaders and colonists have become sites of protest amid global demonstrations against police brutality and racism.