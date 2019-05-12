Cuban LGBT activists defy government, hold pride parade
Cuban LGBT activists participate in an annual demonstration against homophobia and transphobia in Havana, Cuba May 11, 2019. Cuban gay rights activists held an unauthorized independent pride parade in Havana on Saturday despite the Communist...more
A Cuban LGBT activist is detained by plain-clothed security personnel while participating in an annual demonstration against homophobia and transphobia in Havana. More than a hundred Cubans chanting "long live a diverse Cuba" and carrying rainbow...more
A Cuban LGBT activist argues with security personnel while participating in an annual demonstration against homophobia and transphobia in Havana. At least three activists were arrested by plainclothes policemen while others were ordered to disperse...more
A Cuban LGBT activist argues with security personnel while participating in an annual demonstration against homophobia and transphobia in Havana. "This moment marks a before and an after for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community...more
Cuban LGBT activists participate in an annual demonstration against homophobia and transphobia in Havana. This was the second march organized independently of state institutions - hitherto a rare occurrence in Cuba - in just over a month, although...more
Cuban LGBT activists kiss each other while participating in an annual demonstration against homophobia and transphobia in Havana. Activists called for their own parade after the state-run National Center for Sex Education (CENESEX) earlier this week...more
Cuban LGBT activists kiss each other while participating in an annual demonstration against homophobia and transphobia in Havana. CENESEX, headed by Mariela Castro, the daughter of Communist Party leader Raul Castro, said in a statement that certain...more
Cuban LGBT activists participate in an annual demonstration against homophobia and transphobia in Havana. But many LGBT activists said they felt the government was reacting more to pressure from evangelical churches, which have a growing following in...more
Cuban LGBT activists participate in an annual demonstration against homophobia and transphobia in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
Cuban LGBT activists participate in an annual demonstration against homophobia and transphobia in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
Cuban LGBT activists participate in an annual demonstration against homophobia and transphobia in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
Cuban LGBT activists participate in an annual demonstration against homophobia and transphobia in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
Cuban LGBT activists participate in an annual demonstration against homophobia and transphobia in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
Cuban LGBT activists participate in an annual demonstration against homophobia and transphobia in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Here are nine categories of consumer products impacted by Trump's new tariffs
A range of consumer products made in China and sold in the United States are affected by Friday's new set of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump,...
UN camp offers temporary respite for Venezuelan migrants
The United Nations camp, the only one of its kind in Colombia, opened in March in a bid to provide some shelter for some of the 1.2 million Venezuelans fleeing...
Made in China, sold to the world
Trump flags, artificial turf and Christmas tchotchkes are among the innumerable items for sale at the Yiwu wholesale market in eastern China.
MORE IN PICTURES
Bailing black moms out of jail before Mother's Day
Volunteers with the Free Black Mamas DMV movement are spending the week leading up to Mother's Day posting bail for jailed black mothers who cannot afford bail in the Maryland area.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this past week.
Bells, whistles and steam herald U.S. Transcontinental Railroad's 150th birthday
Thousands of people witnessed the re-enactment of a ceremony in Utah's high desert that marked the completion of the first railroad to span the North American continent 150 years ago.
Here are nine categories of consumer products impacted by Trump's new tariffs
A range of consumer products made in China and sold in the United States are affected by Friday's new set of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, including in categories such as vacuum cleaners, handbags and lighting fixtures.
UN camp offers temporary respite for Venezuelan migrants
The United Nations camp, the only one of its kind in Colombia, opened in March in a bid to provide some shelter for some of the 1.2 million Venezuelans fleeing a humanitarian crisis in their homeland.
Made in China, sold to the world
Trump flags, artificial turf and Christmas tchotchkes are among the innumerable items for sale at the Yiwu wholesale market in eastern China.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Celebrating Chinese immigrants who built cross-America railroad
Chinese-Americans commemorate their ancestors' roles in building much of the cross-country U.S. Transcontinental Railroad that transformed America's Western frontier, performing dangerous, often deadly work for less pay through the rugged Sierra Nevada mountains.