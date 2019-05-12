Cuban LGBT activists defy government, hold pride parade

A Cuban LGBT activist argues with security personnel while participating in an annual demonstration against homophobia and transphobia in Havana. "This moment marks a before and an after for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community...more

A Cuban LGBT activist argues with security personnel while participating in an annual demonstration against homophobia and transphobia in Havana. "This moment marks a before and an after for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community but also for Cuban civil society more generally," said independent journalist and LGBT activist Maykel Gonzalez Vivero. "Social media is playing its role and civil society demonstrated it has strength, and can go out onto the streets if necessary, and from now on the government will have to take that into account." REUTERS/Stringer

Close