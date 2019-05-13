Edition:
Cubans join migrant caravans in search of U.S. asylum

Cuban migrants cross the Suchiate river on rafts from Tecun Uman, in Guatemala, to Ciudad Hidalgo, as seen from Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, May 12, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
1 / 20
A Cuban migrant looks through the gate as she stays inside Siglo XXI migration facility before a breakout in Tapachula, Mexico, May 12, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
2 / 20
Cuban migrants run away from Siglo XXI migration facility in Tapachula, Mexico, May 12, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
3 / 20
A Cuban migrant passes over a fence as she runs away from Siglo XXI migration facility in Tapachula, Mexico, May 12, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
4 / 20
Cuban migrants stay inside Siglo XXI migration facility before a breakout in Tapachula, Mexico, May 12, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
5 / 20
Cuban migrants are seen in a bus arriving at the airport of Tapachula, Mexico, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
6 / 20
Mexican security forces and migration workers escort Cuban migrants boarding a Mexican Federal Police plane at the airport of Tapachula, Mexico, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
7 / 20
Cuban migrants are seen on a bus outside of Siglo XXI migration facility in Tapachula, Mexico, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
8 / 20
A man looks at a Mexican Federal Police plane as Cuban migrants are deported, in the airport of Tapachula, Mexico, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
9 / 20
Relatives of Cuban migrants cry outside of the Siglo XXI migration facility in Tapachula, Mexico, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
10 / 20
Cuban migrants stand along a road after their buses were seized by Mexican authorities as they participate in the Migrant Via Crucis to continue in their journey towards the United States, in Huixtla, Mexico April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
11 / 20
A Cuban migrant rest as he arrives to a sports center as he walked with other Central American migrants during their journey towards the United States, in Escuintla, Mexico April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
12 / 20
A Mexican Immigration Institute (INM) officer argues with a Cuban migrant after their buses were seized by authorities as they participate in the Migrant Via Crucis to continue in their journey towards the United States, in Huixtla, Mexico April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
13 / 20
Cuban migrants board buses to participate in the Migrant Via Crucis to continue in their journey towards the United States, in Tapachula, Mexico April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
14 / 20
A Cuban migrant helps a woman to carry her daughter as they walk along a highway on their journey towards the United States, in Pijijiapan, Mexico April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
15 / 20
Cubans talk to officials of the National Immigration Institute (INM) to register and get a turn to apply for U.S. asylum, at the premises of the state migrant assistance office in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
16 / 20
A Cuban shows his turn to apply for U.S. asylum, at the premises of the state migrant assistance office in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
17 / 20
Cuban migrants participate in a meeting to plan to cross the country on their way to the United States, in Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
18 / 20
Cuban migrants rest in their tent at an improvised shelter while waiting for humanitarian visas to enter the United States, in Mapastepec, Chiapas state, Mexico April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
19 / 20
Cuban migrants walk at an improvised shelter while waiting for a humanitarian visa to cross the country on their way to the United States, in Mapastepec, Chiapas state, Mexico April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
20 / 20
