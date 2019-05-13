Cubans join migrant caravans in search of U.S. asylum
Cuban migrants cross the Suchiate river on rafts from Tecun Uman, in Guatemala, to Ciudad Hidalgo, as seen from Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, May 12, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A Cuban migrant looks through the gate as she stays inside Siglo XXI migration facility before a breakout in Tapachula, Mexico, May 12, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Cuban migrants run away from Siglo XXI migration facility in Tapachula, Mexico, May 12, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A Cuban migrant passes over a fence as she runs away from Siglo XXI migration facility in Tapachula, Mexico, May 12, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Cuban migrants stay inside Siglo XXI migration facility before a breakout in Tapachula, Mexico, May 12, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Cuban migrants are seen in a bus arriving at the airport of Tapachula, Mexico, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Mexican security forces and migration workers escort Cuban migrants boarding a Mexican Federal Police plane at the airport of Tapachula, Mexico, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Cuban migrants are seen on a bus outside of Siglo XXI migration facility in Tapachula, Mexico, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man looks at a Mexican Federal Police plane as Cuban migrants are deported, in the airport of Tapachula, Mexico, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Relatives of Cuban migrants cry outside of the Siglo XXI migration facility in Tapachula, Mexico, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Cuban migrants stand along a road after their buses were seized by Mexican authorities as they participate in the Migrant Via Crucis to continue in their journey towards the United States, in Huixtla, Mexico April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A Cuban migrant rest as he arrives to a sports center as he walked with other Central American migrants during their journey towards the United States, in Escuintla, Mexico April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A Mexican Immigration Institute (INM) officer argues with a Cuban migrant after their buses were seized by authorities as they participate in the Migrant Via Crucis to continue in their journey towards the United States, in Huixtla, Mexico April 17,...more
Cuban migrants board buses to participate in the Migrant Via Crucis to continue in their journey towards the United States, in Tapachula, Mexico April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A Cuban migrant helps a woman to carry her daughter as they walk along a highway on their journey towards the United States, in Pijijiapan, Mexico April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Cubans talk to officials of the National Immigration Institute (INM) to register and get a turn to apply for U.S. asylum, at the premises of the state migrant assistance office in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A Cuban shows his turn to apply for U.S. asylum, at the premises of the state migrant assistance office in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Cuban migrants participate in a meeting to plan to cross the country on their way to the United States, in Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Cuban migrants rest in their tent at an improvised shelter while waiting for humanitarian visas to enter the United States, in Mapastepec, Chiapas state, Mexico April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Cuban migrants walk at an improvised shelter while waiting for a humanitarian visa to cross the country on their way to the United States, in Mapastepec, Chiapas state, Mexico April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Next Slideshows
Meet the Eurovision contestants
Contestants from 41 countries take part in the 64th Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv.
Americans and Mexicans meet at the Rio Grande
Mexican and American citizens celebrate their cross-border community on the banks of the Rio Grande at the Voices From Both Sides festival.
MORE IN PICTURES
Meet the Eurovision contestants
Contestants from 41 countries take part in the 64th Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv.
Americans and Mexicans meet at the Rio Grande
Mexican and American citizens celebrate their cross-border community on the banks of the Rio Grande at the Voices From Both Sides festival.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this past week.
Bailing black moms out of jail before Mother's Day
Volunteers with the Free Black Mamas DMV movement are spending the week leading up to Mother's Day posting bail for jailed black mothers who cannot afford bail in the Maryland area.
Cuban LGBT activists defy government, hold pride parade
Cuban gay rights activists held an unauthorized independent pride parade in Havana despite the Communist government warning against it and calling it subversive, an unprecedented show of civil society in the one-party state.
Bells, whistles and steam herald U.S. Transcontinental Railroad's 150th birthday
Thousands of people witnessed the re-enactment of a ceremony in Utah's high desert that marked the completion of the first railroad to span the North American continent 150 years ago.
Here are nine categories of consumer products impacted by Trump's new tariffs
A range of consumer products made in China and sold in the United States are affected by Friday's new set of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, including in categories such as vacuum cleaners, handbags and lighting fixtures.