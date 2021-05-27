Cubans turn to pigeon breeding as an escape from pandemic

Pigeon fancier Pedro Marrero shows a pigeon in his rooftop in Havana. "You can't leave the house," said Marrero, president of the Seductive Pigeon Promotion Club, a group of people who love the birds and rear them as a hobby. "We are locked inside....more

Pigeon fancier Pedro Marrero shows a pigeon in his rooftop in Havana. "You can't leave the house," said Marrero, president of the Seductive Pigeon Promotion Club, a group of people who love the birds and rear them as a hobby. "We are locked inside. Everything is restricted and we have one place to escape, which is the roof. We go up to the roof, we have our animals and we have a good time there," he said. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

