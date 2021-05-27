Cubans turn to pigeon breeding as an escape from pandemic
Pigeon fancier Yonisbel Santana poses for a photo at his rooftop in Havana, Cuba, May 18, 2021. Havana's pigeon keepers crane out of a window, intently watching the grey birds take flight. Mostly staying indoors due to the country's worst outbreak of...more
Pigeon fancier Pedro Marrero shows a pigeon in his rooftop in Havana. "You can't leave the house," said Marrero, president of the Seductive Pigeon Promotion Club, a group of people who love the birds and rear them as a hobby. "We are locked inside....more
Pigeons fly over Havana. Marrero, 53, says it relaxes him to catch and train pigeons on his Havana rooftop, where he gets to disconnect from the stresses of the pandemic and enjoy the graceful flight of his birds. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Freddy Moreno (not pictured) checks pigeons with a friend at his balcony in Havana. The newly passed Animal Welfare Law states there are no limits to breeding the birds "as long as the hygienic, sanitary and welfare requirements that the species...more
Pigeons fly over Havana. Pigeons are also sold at the market and used in Santeria ceremonies. The priests of the ritual-filled, Afro-Cuban religion say pigeons are in high demand by their clients. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Pigeons are seen next to their loft at a balcony in Havana. Despite health and safety restrictions, Cuba has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases as the government opened its borders. So far in May, 29,006 people were reported to have COVID-19 with a daily...more
Pigeon fancier Freddy Moreno watches a pigeon leaving its loft at his balcony in Havana. Up on the roofs, pigeon breeders get a thrill from watching the animals vie in the air to capture prey. "To see your pigeon compete against other neighborhood...more
Yet others simply have an affinity with the cooing birds. "I feel love for them," said 35-year-old Yosbany de La Rosa (R), seen with Yonisbel Santana on their Havana rooftop. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Pigeon fancier Freddy Moreno holds a pigeon inside his home in Havana. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Pigeon fancier Yonisbel Santana smokes a cigarette as he holds a pigeon at his rooftop in Havana. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Pigeon fanciers Yonisbel Santana (L) and Yosbany De La Rosa watch their pigeons flying over Havana. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Pigeon fancier Freddy Moreno plays with pigeons at his balcony in Havana. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Pigeon fanciers Freddy Moreno (L) and his brother Jackson Canteiro feed pigeons at their balcony in Havana. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Next Slideshows
Drag racing American muscle cars in Russia
Enthusiasts of American retro and muscle cars gather on the drag strip at the Russian Weekend Drags races outside Moscow.
Celebrating Orthodox Easter
Orthodox Christians around the world mark the Easter holiday, with celebrations scaled back because of the pandemic.
Spring in blossom around the world
Flowers bloom in springtime around the world.
Rebuilding the fire-damaged Notre-Dame Cathedral
Restoration work is underway at Notre-Dame de Paris, two years after a fire destroyed the cathedral's centuries-old attic and sent its spire crashing through...
MORE IN PICTURES
California transit worker kills 9 in rail yard shooting
A transit employee in San Jose killed nine co-workers before taking his own life in the latest of a spate of deadly mass U.S. shootings.
In pictures: The 1921 Tulsa race massacre
A century ago, a white mob looted and burned the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma, leaving at least 300 Black residents dead and thousands more homeless.
Thousands flee after Congo warns of possible new volcano eruption
Thousands scrambled to flee the Congolese city of Goma, picking their way across landscapes scarred with lava, after officials said a second volcanic eruption could happen any time.
Displaced by Israeli bombs, Gazans camp by rubble of their homes
Families left homeless by Israeli air strikes set up makeshift shelters around the wreckage of their homes.
Container ship ablaze off coast of Sri Lanka
The MV X-Press Pearl was anchored off the Colombo harbor when a container caught fire.
Spectacular views of the rare Super Flower Blood Moon eclipse
The full moon will be the year's biggest "supermoon" and feature the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years.
Cyclone Yaas leaves trail of destruction in eastern India
A powerful cyclone leaves hundreds of thousands of villagers along the low-lying coast of eastern India and Bangladesh marooned by floodwaters.
Syria election set to deliver Assad seven more years in power
Syria's election is set to deliver President Bashar al-Assad seven more years in power in a country ruined by war, in a vote that went ahead despite a U.N.-led peace process that had called for voting under international supervision.
Celebrating Buddha's birthday during COVID
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.