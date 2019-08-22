Cuba's retro rides
Tourists ride in a vintage car in Havana, August 2019. REUTERS/Fernando Medina
A man repairs a vintage American car on the side of the road in Havana, March 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A vintage American car passes beneath a mural of Che Guevara in Revolution Square in Havana, March 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A man repairs a vintage American car on the side of the road in Havana, March 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A man repairs a vintage American car on the side of the road in Havana, March 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Tourists ride a vintage car in Havana, June 2018. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A vintage car passes by a graffiti of Cuban Artist Yulier Rodriguez in Havana, August 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A girl peers from the window of a vintage car used as a collective taxi in downtown Havana, February 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A vintage car carrying tourists waits in line to fill up with fuel at a gas station along the seafront boulevard El Malecon in Havana, January 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A vintage car drives by a mural showing Fidel Castro, Jose Marti and Che Guevara, in Havana, August 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A vintage car is filled with fuel at a gas station along the seafront boulevard El Malecon in Havana, January 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Cars are driven on Havana's flooded seafront boulevard El Malecon as a cold front rolls over Havana, November 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
People sit in a U.S.-made car used as a private collective taxi parked near the sea on the outskirts of Havana, May 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Tourists ride in a Cadillac 1952 convertible along Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon, February 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A vintage car is seen at a gas station along the seafront boulevard El Malecon in Havana, January 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A vintage Chevrolet is driven down a street in Old Havana, September 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Women rest while sitting on a vintage car in a parking lot at the beach in Guanabo as rain clouds gather, outside Havana, August 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A vintage car used as a cab drives past a mural in Havana, April 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
The driver of a U.S.-made car used as a private collective taxi drops people at a beach on the outskirts of Havana, May 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A modified 1948 Ford Deluxe sedan with a load of cement sacks in Havana, July 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A man sits on his Czech-made 1962 model CZ 502 scooter in the village of Artemisa, west of Havana, February 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Next Slideshows
Hong Kongers protest at site of suspected triad attacks
Thousands of Hong Kong residents held a sometimes scrappy anti-government protest at a suburban subway station that was attacked by a mob last month, angry that...
Hong Kong in turmoil
Eleven weeks of confrontations between police and protesters have plunged Hong Kong into turmoil, and presented the biggest popular challenge to Chinese...
Climate activist Greta Thunberg sails across Atlantic
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg sails for the United Nations summit in New York, crossing the Atlantic on board a racing yacht fitted with solar...
'Eye for an eye': Hong Kongers protest with patches
Protesters in Hong Kong wear eye patches in solidarity with a young woman who was shot in the right eye with a pellet round in a violent police crackdown.
MORE IN PICTURES
Wildfires rage across the Amazon
Wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest have hit a record number this year, as concerns grow over right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's environmental policy.
Postcards from Greenland
President Trump's proposal for the United States to buy Greenland from Denmark has met with surprise and a sharp rebuff from Copenhagen, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen calling the idea "absurd."
Hong Kongers protest at site of suspected triad attacks
Thousands of Hong Kong residents held a sometimes scrappy anti-government protest at a suburban subway station that was attacked by a mob last month, angry that nobody has yet been prosecuted for the violence.
Hong Kong in turmoil
Eleven weeks of confrontations between police and protesters have plunged Hong Kong into turmoil, and presented the biggest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012. Demonstrators say they are fighting the erosion of the "one country, two systems" arrangement that has enshrined some autonomy for Hong Kong since China took it back from Britain in 1997.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg sails across Atlantic
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg sails for the United Nations summit in New York, crossing the Atlantic on board a racing yacht fitted with solar panels and underwater turbines that produce electricity on board, with the aim of making the journey zero-carbon.
Inside Gamescom
Gamers gather for Europe's largest video games trade fair in Cologne, Germany.
'Eye for an eye': Hong Kongers protest with patches
Protesters in Hong Kong wear eye patches in solidarity with a young woman who was shot in the right eye with a pellet round in a violent police crackdown.
When animals interrupt sports
Animals running or flying into sporting arenas right in the middle of play.
Migrants disembark Open Arms rescue ship
Nearly one hundred migrants who had been stranded on the Open Arms rescue ship off the coast of Lampedusa disembarked on the Italian island on Tuesday night.