Cuba's retro rides

Tourists ride in a vintage car in Havana, August 2019. REUTERS/Fernando Medina

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
A man repairs a vintage American car on the side of the road in Havana, March 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
A vintage American car passes beneath a mural of Che Guevara in Revolution Square in Havana, March 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
A man repairs a vintage American car on the side of the road in Havana, March 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
A man repairs a vintage American car on the side of the road in Havana, March 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Tourists ride a vintage car in Havana, June 2018. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
A vintage car passes by a graffiti of Cuban Artist Yulier Rodriguez in Havana, August 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A girl peers from the window of a vintage car used as a collective taxi in downtown Havana, February 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
A vintage car carrying tourists waits in line to fill up with fuel at a gas station along the seafront boulevard El Malecon in Havana, January 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
A vintage car drives by a mural showing Fidel Castro, Jose Marti and Che Guevara, in Havana, August 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2009
A vintage car is filled with fuel at a gas station along the seafront boulevard El Malecon in Havana, January 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Cars are driven on Havana's flooded seafront boulevard El Malecon as a cold front rolls over Havana, November 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Friday, November 05, 2010
People sit in a U.S.-made car used as a private collective taxi parked near the sea on the outskirts of Havana, May 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2013
Tourists ride in a Cadillac 1952 convertible along Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon, February 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2010
A vintage car is seen at a gas station along the seafront boulevard El Malecon in Havana, January 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, February 07, 2015
A vintage Chevrolet is driven down a street in Old Havana, September 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2006
Women rest while sitting on a vintage car in a parking lot at the beach in Guanabo as rain clouds gather, outside Havana, August 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2007
A vintage car used as a cab drives past a mural in Havana, April 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Reuters / Monday, April 28, 2008
The driver of a U.S.-made car used as a private collective taxi drops people at a beach on the outskirts of Havana, May 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2013
A modified 1948 Ford Deluxe sedan with a load of cement sacks in Havana, July 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2012
A man sits on his Czech-made 1962 model CZ 502 scooter in the village of Artemisa, west of Havana, February 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2010
