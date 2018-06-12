Cuba's retro rides
Tourists ride a vintage car in Havana, June 2018. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A vintage car passes by a graffiti of Cuban Artist Yulier Rodriguez in Havana, August 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A girl peers from the window of a vintage car used as a collective taxi in downtown Havana, February 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A vintage car carrying tourists waits in line to fill up with fuel at a gas station along the seafront boulevard El Malecon in Havana, January 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A vintage car drives by a mural showing Fidel Castro, Jose Marti and Che Guevara, in Havana, August 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A vintage car is filled with fuel at a gas station along the seafront boulevard El Malecon in Havana, January 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A bride rides a convertible car during a wedding celebration in Havana, April 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Cars are driven on Havana's flooded seafront boulevard El Malecon as a cold front rolls over Havana, November 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
People sit in a U.S.-made car used as a private collective taxi parked near the sea on the outskirts of Havana, May 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Tourists ride in a Cadillac 1952 convertible along Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon, February 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A vintage car is seen at a gas station along the seafront boulevard El Malecon in Havana, January 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A vintage Chevrolet is driven down a street in Old Havana, September 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Women rest while sitting on a vintage car in a parking lot at the beach in Guanabo as rain clouds gather, outside Havana, August 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A vintage car used as a cab drives past a mural in Havana, April 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
People walk past a Chevrolet Styleline 1952 model in Havana, February 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
The driver of a U.S.-made car used as a private collective taxi drops people at a beach on the outskirts of Havana, May 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A modified 1948 Ford Deluxe sedan with a load of cement sacks in Havana, July 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A man sits on his Czech-made 1962 model CZ 502 scooter in the village of Artemisa, west of Havana, February 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Cars are driven as the sun sets over Havana's seafront boulevard 'El Malecon', April 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
