Cuba's retro rides
Tourists ride in a vintage car at the seafront Malecon in Havana, March 2019. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Tourists ride a vintage car in Havana, June 2018. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People ride in a vintage car next to a cruise ship docked in Havana, August 2018. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A vintage car passes by a graffiti of Cuban Artist Yulier Rodriguez in Havana, August 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A girl peers from the window of a vintage car used as a collective taxi in downtown Havana, February 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A vintage car carrying tourists waits in line to fill up with fuel at a gas station along the seafront boulevard El Malecon in Havana, January 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A vintage car drives by a mural showing Fidel Castro, Jose Marti and Che Guevara, in Havana, August 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A vintage car is filled with fuel at a gas station along the seafront boulevard El Malecon in Havana, January 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A bride rides a convertible car during a wedding celebration in Havana, April 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Cars are driven on Havana's flooded seafront boulevard El Malecon as a cold front rolls over Havana, November 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
People sit in a U.S.-made car used as a private collective taxi parked near the sea on the outskirts of Havana, May 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Tourists ride in a Cadillac 1952 convertible along Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon, February 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A vintage car is seen at a gas station along the seafront boulevard El Malecon in Havana, January 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A vintage Chevrolet is driven down a street in Old Havana, September 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Women rest while sitting on a vintage car in a parking lot at the beach in Guanabo as rain clouds gather, outside Havana, August 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A vintage car used as a cab drives past a mural in Havana, April 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
People walk past a Chevrolet Styleline 1952 model in Havana, February 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
The driver of a U.S.-made car used as a private collective taxi drops people at a beach on the outskirts of Havana, May 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A modified 1948 Ford Deluxe sedan with a load of cement sacks in Havana, July 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A man sits on his Czech-made 1962 model CZ 502 scooter in the village of Artemisa, west of Havana, February 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Cars are driven as the sun sets over Havana's seafront boulevard 'El Malecon', April 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Next Slideshows
Deadly tornadoes strike Alabama
Rescuers in Alabama dig through the remnants of homes and businesses destroyed by a spate of tornadoes that killed at least 23 people, including children, the...
Inside CPAC
Conservative politicians, journalists and celebrities gather for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.
A night at Vienna's Opera Ball
The opening ceremony at Vienna's glittering Opera Ball.
MORE IN PICTURES
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz as the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.
China's Congress meets
Military, political and ethnic minority delegates attend China's National People's Congress.
Deadly tornadoes strike Alabama
Rescuers in Alabama dig through the remnants of homes and businesses destroyed by a spate of tornadoes that killed at least 23 people, including children, the deadliest such storms to strike the United States in almost six years.
Seoul shrouded in smog
Air pollution in the South Korean capital has intensified in the past few weeks.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
Carnival in Brazil
Highlights from the Sambadromes in Rio and Sao Paulo.
Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
'Captain Marvel' premiere
Brie Larson poses with fans at the premiere for "Captain Marvel" in Los Angeles.