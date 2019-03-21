Edition:
Thu Mar 21, 2019

Cyclone Idai devastates Mozambique

A child is transported on a fridge during floods after Cyclone Idai, in Buzi, outside Beira, Mozambique, March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Thursday, March 21, 2019
A general view of the damage after a cyclone swept through Beira, Mozambique in this aerial drone video taken March 18. IFRC/Red Cross Climate Centre via REUTERS

Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Survivors of Cyclone Idai, listen to a volunteer from Mozambique Red Cross, after arriving to an evacuation centre in Beira, Mozambique, March 21. Denis Onyodi/Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre/Handout via REUTERS

Thursday, March 21, 2019
Survivors of Cyclone Idai, arrive to an evacuation centre in Beira, Mozambique, March 21. Denis Onyodi/Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre/Handout via REUTERS

Thursday, March 21, 2019
The aftermath of the Cyclone Idai is pictured in Beira, Mozambique, March 16. Josh Estey/Care International via REUTERS

Wednesday, March 20, 2019
A local paddles past a woman at her home during floods after Cyclone Idai, in Buzi district, outside Beira, Mozambique, March 21. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Thursday, March 21, 2019
Survivors of Cyclone Idai, arrive to an evacuation centre in Beira, Mozambique, March 21. Denis Onyodi/Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre/Handout via REUTERS

Thursday, March 21, 2019
Damage from the Cyclone Idai is seen in Beira, Mozambique, March 19. International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies via REUTERS

Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Drone footage shows destruction after Cyclone Idai in the settlement of Praia Nova, which sits on the edge of Beira, Mozambique, March 18. International Federation Of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies via REUTERS

Tuesday, March 19, 2019
A stranded family sits on top of their home after Cyclone Idai, in Buzi district, outside Beira, Mozambique, March 21. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Thursday, March 21, 2019
Flooded homes are seen after Cyclone Idai in Buzi district outside Beira, Mozambique, March 21. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Thursday, March 21, 2019
People return to Praia Nova Village neighborhood following Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, March 17. Josh Estey/Care International via REUTERS

Wednesday, March 20, 2019
A general view of the damage after a cyclone swept through Beira, Mozambique in this aerial drone video taken March 18. IFRC/Red Cross Climate Centre via REUTERS

Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Damage from the Cyclone Idai is seen in Beira, Mozambique, March 19. International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies via REUTERS

Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Locals affected by Cyclone Idai leave their home in a canoe during floods in Buzi district, outside Beira, Mozambique, March 21. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Thursday, March 21, 2019
A general view of the damage after a cyclone swept through Beira, Mozambique in this aerial drone video taken March 18. IFRC/Red Cross Climate Centre via REUTERS

Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Red Cross teams receive emergency shelter supplies in Beira, Mozambique, and prepare to distribute aid to Cyclone Idai survivors, March 19. International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies via REUTERS

Wednesday, March 20, 2019
A general view of the damage after a cyclone swept through Beira, Mozambique in this aerial drone video taken March 18. IFRC/Red Cross Climate Centre via REUTERS

Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Rescue workers help affected people disembark from a helicopter after cyclone damage in Beira, Mozambique March 19. IPSS Medical Rescue via REUTERS

Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Rescue workers help affected residents after cyclone damage in Beira, Mozambique March 19. IPSS Medical Rescue via REUTERS

Wednesday, March 20, 2019
