Cyclone Idai devastates Mozambique
A child is transported on a fridge during floods after Cyclone Idai, in Buzi, outside Beira, Mozambique, March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A general view of the damage after a cyclone swept through Beira, Mozambique in this aerial drone video taken March 18. IFRC/Red Cross Climate Centre via REUTERS
Survivors of Cyclone Idai, listen to a volunteer from Mozambique Red Cross, after arriving to an evacuation centre in Beira, Mozambique, March 21. Denis Onyodi/Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre/Handout via REUTERS
Survivors of Cyclone Idai, arrive to an evacuation centre in Beira, Mozambique, March 21. Denis Onyodi/Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre/Handout via REUTERS
The aftermath of the Cyclone Idai is pictured in Beira, Mozambique, March 16. Josh Estey/Care International via REUTERS
A local paddles past a woman at her home during floods after Cyclone Idai, in Buzi district, outside Beira, Mozambique, March 21. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Survivors of Cyclone Idai, arrive to an evacuation centre in Beira, Mozambique, March 21. Denis Onyodi/Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre/Handout via REUTERS
Damage from the Cyclone Idai is seen in Beira, Mozambique, March 19. International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies via REUTERS
Drone footage shows destruction after Cyclone Idai in the settlement of Praia Nova, which sits on the edge of Beira, Mozambique, March 18. International Federation Of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies via REUTERS
A stranded family sits on top of their home after Cyclone Idai, in Buzi district, outside Beira, Mozambique, March 21. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Flooded homes are seen after Cyclone Idai in Buzi district outside Beira, Mozambique, March 21. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People return to Praia Nova Village neighborhood following Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, March 17. Josh Estey/Care International via REUTERS
A general view of the damage after a cyclone swept through Beira, Mozambique in this aerial drone video taken March 18. IFRC/Red Cross Climate Centre via REUTERS
Damage from the Cyclone Idai is seen in Beira, Mozambique, March 19. International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies via REUTERS
Locals affected by Cyclone Idai leave their home in a canoe during floods in Buzi district, outside Beira, Mozambique, March 21. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A general view of the damage after a cyclone swept through Beira, Mozambique in this aerial drone video taken March 18. IFRC/Red Cross Climate Centre via REUTERS
Red Cross teams receive emergency shelter supplies in Beira, Mozambique, and prepare to distribute aid to Cyclone Idai survivors, March 19. International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies via REUTERS
A general view of the damage after a cyclone swept through Beira, Mozambique in this aerial drone video taken March 18. IFRC/Red Cross Climate Centre via REUTERS
Rescue workers help affected people disembark from a helicopter after cyclone damage in Beira, Mozambique March 19. IPSS Medical Rescue via REUTERS
Rescue workers help affected residents after cyclone damage in Beira, Mozambique March 19. IPSS Medical Rescue via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Ichiro Suzuki retires in emotional Tokyo finale
Ichiro Suzuki, the most prolific hitter in baseball history and an icon on both sides of the Pacific, retired as his fellow Seattle Mariners wept, bowed and...
Deadly flooding in the Midwest
High water unleashed by last week's late-winter storm and swiftly melting snow this week has already inundated a large swath of Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa...
New Zealand grieves after mosque shootings
A lone gunman killed 50 people and wounded dozens during Friday prayers at two New Zealand mosques in the country's worst ever mass shooting.
MORE IN PICTURES
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
Ichiro Suzuki retires in emotional Tokyo finale
Ichiro Suzuki, the most prolific hitter in baseball history and an icon on both sides of the Pacific, retired as his fellow Seattle Mariners wept, bowed and hugged him in a Tokyo stadium rocking with cheers in the second game of an MLB opening series against the Oakland Athletics.
Deadly flooding in the Midwest
High water unleashed by last week's late-winter storm and swiftly melting snow this week has already inundated a large swath of Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa along the Missouri River, North America's longest river.
New Zealand grieves after mosque shootings
A lone gunman killed 50 people and wounded dozens during Friday prayers at two New Zealand mosques in the country's worst ever mass shooting.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Kurds celebrate Nowruz with torchlit procession
Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Nowruz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launch a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.
America's favorite dogs
The loyal and dependable Labrador Retriever hung on for the 28th year in a row to the title of America's most popular dog in 2018, the American Kennel Club said.