Cyclone Idai devastates southeastern Africa

A general view shows destruction after Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, March 16-17, 2019. Cyclone winds and floods that swept across southeastern Africa affected more than 2.6 million people and could rank as one of the worst weather-related...more

A general view shows destruction after Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, March 16-17, 2019. Cyclone winds and floods that swept across southeastern Africa affected more than 2.6 million people and could rank as one of the worst weather-related disasters recorded in the southern hemisphere, U.N. officials said on Tuesday. Rescue crews are still struggling to reach victims five days after Cyclone Idai raced in at speeds of up to 170 kph (105 mph) from the Indian Ocean into Mozambique, then its inland neighbors Zimbabwe and Malawi. Care International/Josh Estey via REUTERS

Close