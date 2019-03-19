Edition:
Cyclone Idai devastates southeastern Africa

A general view shows destruction after Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, March 16-17, 2019. Cyclone winds and floods that swept across southeastern Africa affected more than 2.6 million people and could rank as one of the worst weather-related disasters recorded in the southern hemisphere, U.N. officials said on Tuesday. Rescue crews are still struggling to reach victims five days after Cyclone Idai raced in at speeds of up to 170 kph (105 mph) from the Indian Ocean into Mozambique, then its inland neighbors Zimbabwe and Malawi. Care International/Josh Estey via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
A general view shows destruction after Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, March 16-17, 2019. Cyclone winds and floods that swept across southeastern Africa affected more than 2.6 million people and could rank as one of the worst weather-related disasters recorded in the southern hemisphere, U.N. officials said on Tuesday. Rescue crews are still struggling to reach victims five days after Cyclone Idai raced in at speeds of up to 170 kph (105 mph) from the Indian Ocean into Mozambique, then its inland neighbors Zimbabwe and Malawi. Care International/Josh Estey via REUTERS
A man looks at a washed away bridge along Umvumvu river following Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Monday, March 18, 2019
A man looks at a washed away bridge along Umvumvu river following Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A general view shows destruction after Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, March 16-17, 2019. Care International/Josh Estey via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
A general view shows destruction after Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, March 16-17, 2019. Care International/Josh Estey via REUTERS
Drone footage shows destruction after Cyclone Idai in the settlement of Praia Nova, which sits on the edge of Beira, Mozambique, March 18, 2019. International Federation Of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Drone footage shows destruction after Cyclone Idai in the settlement of Praia Nova, which sits on the edge of Beira, Mozambique, March 18, 2019. International Federation Of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies via REUTERS
Local youth clean a street after Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, March 16-17, 2019. Care International/Josh Estey via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Local youth clean a street after Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, March 16-17, 2019. Care International/Josh Estey via REUTERS
A general view shows destruction after Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, March 16-17, 2019. Care International/Josh Estey via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
A general view shows destruction after Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, March 16-17, 2019. Care International/Josh Estey via REUTERS
Nomatter Ncube and her kids sit beside their washed away family home following Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani district, Zimbabwe, March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Monday, March 18, 2019
Nomatter Ncube and her kids sit beside their washed away family home following Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani district, Zimbabwe, March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A car is seen crushed by shipping container after Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, March 16-17, 2019. Care International/Josh Estey via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
A car is seen crushed by shipping container after Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, March 16-17, 2019. Care International/Josh Estey via REUTERS
A man crosses a flooded Umvumvu river following Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Monday, March 18, 2019
A man crosses a flooded Umvumvu river following Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
People walk down a flooded road next to buildings damaged by Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, March 17, 2019. International Federation Of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 18, 2019
People walk down a flooded road next to buildings damaged by Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, March 17, 2019. International Federation Of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies via REUTERS
A woman takes a selfie at a washed away bridge along Umvumvu river following Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Monday, March 18, 2019
A woman takes a selfie at a washed away bridge along Umvumvu river following Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Helicopter footage shows flooding and damage after Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, March 17, 2019. International Federation Of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 18, 2019
Helicopter footage shows flooding and damage after Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, March 17, 2019. International Federation Of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies via REUTERS
Locals look at a washed away bridge along Umvumvu river following Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Monday, March 18, 2019
Locals look at a washed away bridge along Umvumvu river following Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Locals carry bread at a washed away bridge along Umvumvu river following Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Monday, March 18, 2019
Locals carry bread at a washed away bridge along Umvumvu river following Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A boy looks on at a family home destroyed by floods following Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani district, Zimbabwe, March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Monday, March 18, 2019
A boy looks on at a family home destroyed by floods following Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani district, Zimbabwe, March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A man looks at a washed away bridge along Umvumvu river following Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Monday, March 18, 2019
A man looks at a washed away bridge along Umvumvu river following Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Livestock is seen at a washed away bridge along Umvumvu river following Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Monday, March 18, 2019
Livestock is seen at a washed away bridge along Umvumvu river following Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
