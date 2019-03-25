Edition:
United States
Mon Mar 25, 2019

Cyclone Idai devastates southeastern Africa

A child walks past debris as flood waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
Flooded buildings are seen in Beira, Mozambique, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
Relatives consol family members as they walk past the coffin of Sumba Mufusho, who died after surviving for two days sheltering in a tree in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Beira, Mozambique, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
A woman walks past a damaged building as waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
A woman crosses the road with a baby on her back after Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
Congregants pray outside during a service after their church was destroyed by Cyclone Idai, in Beira, Mozambique, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
People walk past fallen crops as flood waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
A woman dries rice salvaged as flood waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
An aerial view of the Umvumvu river after Cyclone Idai hit Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
Women cross a temporary footbridge as they carry charcoal for use as fuel, after Cyclone Idai, in Chipinge, Zimbabwe March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
People stand on the banks where the bridge was washed away, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, near the village of John Segredo, Mozambique March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
A man uses a chainsaw to cut away debris as flood waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
Evacuees from Buzi village carry their belongings as they arrive at the displacement center near the airport, after Cyclone Idai, in Beira, Mozambique, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Workers wait to distribute aid as flood waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
John Manake, a parent and volunteer, helps children to cross a temporary footbridge in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, as they make their way to Pagomo primary school in Chipinge, Zimbabwe March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
A child draws water as flood waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
Aid workers offload maize meal for victims of Cyclone Idai at Silverstream Estates in Chipinge, Zimbabwe March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
Trucks queue beside damaged buildings outside the port in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Beira, Mozambique March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
A woman stands besides a car that was swept away with debris by Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, March 23,2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
A man carries his children after Cyclone Idai at Praia Nova, in Beira, Mozambique, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
The graves of people killed during Cyclone Idai are seen in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
Children sit amongst storm debris left in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Beira, Mozambique March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
Flooded fields are seen in Beira, Mozambique, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
Residents try to remove a boulder after it rolled down a hill into the house during Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, March 22, 2019
Women and children await medical treatment at a camp for people displaced in flooding in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, near Beira, Mozambique, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
A man piles up metal ripped from damaged buildings as clean up efforts proceed in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
Survivors of Cyclone Idai eat food at a temporary shelter at a hotel in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
Survivors of Cyclone Idai queue to collect food aid at Ngangu in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, March 22, 2019
People rescued after after Cyclone Idai sit in a school classroom in Guara Guara outside Beira, Mozambique, March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Emma Rumney

Reuters / Friday, March 22, 2019
People smile as they receive food aid after Cyclone Idai from a helicopter drop at a distribution centre at Ngangu in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, March 22, 2019
Locals look on after Cyclone Idai in Buzi district outside Beira, Mozambique, March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, March 22, 2019
Tents belonging to aid organizations are seen after Cyclone Idai at Guara Guara village outside Beira, Mozambique, March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, March 22, 2019
People walk past fallen palm trees as flood waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
A child is transported on a fridge during floods after Cyclone Idai, in Buzi, outside Beira, Mozambique, March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
Survivors of Cyclone Idai, arrive to an evacuation centre in Beira, Mozambique, March 21. Denis Onyodi/Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
