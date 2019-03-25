Cyclone Idai devastates southeastern Africa
A child walks past debris as flood waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Flooded buildings are seen in Beira, Mozambique, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Relatives consol family members as they walk past the coffin of Sumba Mufusho, who died after surviving for two days sheltering in a tree in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Beira, Mozambique, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A woman walks past a damaged building as waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A woman crosses the road with a baby on her back after Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Congregants pray outside during a service after their church was destroyed by Cyclone Idai, in Beira, Mozambique, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People walk past fallen crops as flood waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A woman dries rice salvaged as flood waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
An aerial view of the Umvumvu river after Cyclone Idai hit Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Women cross a temporary footbridge as they carry charcoal for use as fuel, after Cyclone Idai, in Chipinge, Zimbabwe March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
People stand on the banks where the bridge was washed away, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, near the village of John Segredo, Mozambique March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A man uses a chainsaw to cut away debris as flood waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Evacuees from Buzi village carry their belongings as they arrive at the displacement center near the airport, after Cyclone Idai, in Beira, Mozambique, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Workers wait to distribute aid as flood waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
John Manake, a parent and volunteer, helps children to cross a temporary footbridge in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, as they make their way to Pagomo primary school in Chipinge, Zimbabwe March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A child draws water as flood waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Aid workers offload maize meal for victims of Cyclone Idai at Silverstream Estates in Chipinge, Zimbabwe March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Trucks queue beside damaged buildings outside the port in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Beira, Mozambique March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A woman stands besides a car that was swept away with debris by Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, March 23,2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A man carries his children after Cyclone Idai at Praia Nova, in Beira, Mozambique, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
The graves of people killed during Cyclone Idai are seen in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Children sit amongst storm debris left in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Beira, Mozambique March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Flooded fields are seen in Beira, Mozambique, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Residents try to remove a boulder after it rolled down a hill into the house during Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Women and children await medical treatment at a camp for people displaced in flooding in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, near Beira, Mozambique, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A man piles up metal ripped from damaged buildings as clean up efforts proceed in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Survivors of Cyclone Idai eat food at a temporary shelter at a hotel in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Survivors of Cyclone Idai queue to collect food aid at Ngangu in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
People rescued after after Cyclone Idai sit in a school classroom in Guara Guara outside Beira, Mozambique, March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Emma Rumney
People smile as they receive food aid after Cyclone Idai from a helicopter drop at a distribution centre at Ngangu in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Locals look on after Cyclone Idai in Buzi district outside Beira, Mozambique, March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Tents belonging to aid organizations are seen after Cyclone Idai at Guara Guara village outside Beira, Mozambique, March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People walk past fallen palm trees as flood waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A child is transported on a fridge during floods after Cyclone Idai, in Buzi, outside Beira, Mozambique, March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Survivors of Cyclone Idai, arrive to an evacuation centre in Beira, Mozambique, March 21. Denis Onyodi/Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre/Handout via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Islamic State's last enclave captured
U.S.-backed forces proclaimed the capture of Islamic State's last territory in Syria, eliminating its rule over a self-proclaimed "caliphate."
Massive march against Brexit in London
Hundreds of thousands of people opposed to Britain's withdrawal from the European Union marched through central London to demand a new referendum as the...
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Key players in Mueller's probe
Some of the key figures in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into whether President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign conspired with Russia and whether...
MORE IN PICTURES
Kids' Choice Awards
Highlights from the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Islamic State's last enclave captured
U.S.-backed forces proclaimed the capture of Islamic State's last territory in Syria, eliminating its rule over a self-proclaimed "caliphate."
Massive march against Brexit in London
Hundreds of thousands of people opposed to Britain's withdrawal from the European Union marched through central London to demand a new referendum as the deepening Brexit crisis risked sinking Prime Minister Theresa May's premiership.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Key players in Mueller's probe
Some of the key figures in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into whether President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign conspired with Russia and whether the president unlawfully tried to obstruct the inquiry.
Charged in the Mueller investigation so far
Some of the high-profile names charged as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Cyclone Idai devastates Mozambique
Rescue workers pluck survivors from trees and roofs a week after a cyclone ripped through southern Africa, triggering floods that have killed hundreds of people and displaced hundreds of thousands.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
Above the Boeing 737 MAX factory
Aerial photos show Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia lead the world's entire fleet of the aircraft to be grounded.