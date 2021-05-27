Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu May 27, 2021 | 8:20am EDT

Cyclone Yaas leaves trail of destruction in eastern India

A dog walks on the debris of the damaged tourist lodges along a beach front following Cyclone Yaas in Shankarpur, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A dog walks on the debris of the damaged tourist lodges along a beach front following Cyclone Yaas in Shankarpur, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
A dog walks on the debris of the damaged tourist lodges along a beach front following Cyclone Yaas in Shankarpur, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
1 / 22
A horse crosses a water-logged road after rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A horse crosses a water-logged road after rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A horse crosses a water-logged road after rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
2 / 22
A man walks past a damaged car following Cyclone Yaas in Shankarpur, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man walks past a damaged car following Cyclone Yaas in Shankarpur, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
A man walks past a damaged car following Cyclone Yaas in Shankarpur, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
3 / 22
A man wades through a water-logged road after rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man wades through a water-logged road after rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A man wades through a water-logged road after rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
4 / 22
People walk on the debris of damaged tourist lodges along a beach front following Cyclone Yaas in Shankarpur, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People walk on the debris of damaged tourist lodges along a beach front following Cyclone Yaas in Shankarpur, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
People walk on the debris of damaged tourist lodges along a beach front following Cyclone Yaas in Shankarpur, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
5 / 22
A man uses his mobile phone to take pictures next to the debris of damaged tourist lodges on a beach front following Cyclone Yaas in Shankarpur, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man uses his mobile phone to take pictures next to the debris of damaged tourist lodges on a beach front following Cyclone Yaas in Shankarpur, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
A man uses his mobile phone to take pictures next to the debris of damaged tourist lodges on a beach front following Cyclone Yaas in Shankarpur, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
6 / 22
A woman salvages her belongings near her damaged hut following Cyclone Yaas in Digha, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A woman salvages her belongings near her damaged hut following Cyclone Yaas in Digha, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
A woman salvages her belongings near her damaged hut following Cyclone Yaas in Digha, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
7 / 22
A woman stands next to her stall damaged by heavy winds at a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Bichitrapur in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha India, May 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A woman stands next to her stall damaged by heavy winds at a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Bichitrapur in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha India, May 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A woman stands next to her stall damaged by heavy winds at a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Bichitrapur in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha India, May 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
8 / 22
A man removes bamboo rooftop of a damaged hut following Cyclone Yaas in Digha, Purba Medinipur district, in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man removes bamboo rooftop of a damaged hut following Cyclone Yaas in Digha, Purba Medinipur district, in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
A man removes bamboo rooftop of a damaged hut following Cyclone Yaas in Digha, Purba Medinipur district, in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
9 / 22
People run through a waterlogged road due to rising sea level ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People run through a waterlogged road due to rising sea level ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
People run through a waterlogged road due to rising sea level ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
10 / 22
Army soldiers evacuate people from a flooded area to safer places as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Army soldiers evacuate people from a flooded area to safer places as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Army soldiers evacuate people from a flooded area to safer places as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
11 / 22
A man crosses a canal on a fallen tree following Cyclone Yaas in Digha, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man crosses a canal on a fallen tree following Cyclone Yaas in Digha, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
A man crosses a canal on a fallen tree following Cyclone Yaas in Digha, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
12 / 22
A tornado is seen approaching as Cyclone Yaas continues to move inland, in Naihati, West Bengal, India May 25, 2021. Instagram @rupamsarkar11/via REUTERS

A tornado is seen approaching as Cyclone Yaas continues to move inland, in Naihati, West Bengal, India May 25, 2021. Instagram @rupamsarkar11/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A tornado is seen approaching as Cyclone Yaas continues to move inland, in Naihati, West Bengal, India May 25, 2021. Instagram @rupamsarkar11/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 22
Army soldiers carry a boat to evacuate people from a flooded area as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Army soldiers carry a boat to evacuate people from a flooded area as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Army soldiers carry a boat to evacuate people from a flooded area as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
14 / 22
Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuate people from a flooded area to safer places as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuate people from a flooded area to safer places as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuate people from a flooded area to safer places as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
15 / 22
People are evacuated from a flooded area to safer places by the members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People are evacuated from a flooded area to safer places by the members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021....more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
People are evacuated from a flooded area to safer places by the members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
16 / 22
A Hindu priest carries an idol of Lord Jagannath from a seafront temple to a safer place ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu priest carries an idol of Lord Jagannath from a seafront temple to a safer place ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A Hindu priest carries an idol of Lord Jagannath from a seafront temple to a safer place ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
17 / 22
Residents move to a safer place ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Residents move to a safer place ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Residents move to a safer place ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
18 / 22
Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) use a megaphone to appeal to residents to move to safer place ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) use a megaphone to appeal to residents to move to safer place ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) use a megaphone to appeal to residents to move to safer place ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
19 / 22
Men remove bamboo rooftop of a stall damaged by heavy winds at a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Bichitrapur in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Men remove bamboo rooftop of a stall damaged by heavy winds at a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Bichitrapur in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Men remove bamboo rooftop of a stall damaged by heavy winds at a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Bichitrapur in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
20 / 22
People rest inside a shelter after they were evacuated from their houses in coastal areas ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People rest inside a shelter after they were evacuated from their houses in coastal areas ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
People rest inside a shelter after they were evacuated from their houses in coastal areas ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
21 / 22
A fisherman ties his boat on a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A fisherman ties his boat on a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
A fisherman ties his boat on a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Syria election set to deliver Assad seven more years in power

Syria election set to deliver Assad seven more years...

Next Slideshows

Syria election set to deliver Assad seven more years in power

Syria election set to deliver Assad seven more years in power

Syria's election is set to deliver President Bashar al-Assad seven more years in power in a country ruined by war, in a vote that went ahead despite a U.N.-led...

May 26 2021
California transit worker kills 8 in rail yard shooting

California transit worker kills 8 in rail yard shooting

A transit employee in San Jose killed eight co-workers and wounded another before taking his own life in the latest of a spate of deadly mass U.S. shootings.

May 26 2021
Celebrating Buddha's birthday during COVID

Celebrating Buddha's birthday during COVID

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

May 26 2021
America remembers George Floyd, one year after his murder

America remembers George Floyd, one year after his murder

The U.S. marks the first anniversary of George Floyd's murder at the hands of Minneapolis police, which prompted protests against racism and police violence and...

May 26 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Container ship ablaze off coast of Sri Lanka

Container ship ablaze off coast of Sri Lanka

The MV X-Press Pearl was anchored off the Colombo harbor when a container caught fire.

Spectacular views of the rare Super Flower Blood Moon eclipse

Spectacular views of the rare Super Flower Blood Moon eclipse

The full moon will be the year's biggest "supermoon" and feature the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years.

Syria election set to deliver Assad seven more years in power

Syria election set to deliver Assad seven more years in power

Syria's election is set to deliver President Bashar al-Assad seven more years in power in a country ruined by war, in a vote that went ahead despite a U.N.-led peace process that had called for voting under international supervision.

California transit worker kills 8 in rail yard shooting

California transit worker kills 8 in rail yard shooting

A transit employee in San Jose killed eight co-workers and wounded another before taking his own life in the latest of a spate of deadly mass U.S. shootings.

Celebrating Buddha's birthday during COVID

Celebrating Buddha's birthday during COVID

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

America remembers George Floyd, one year after his murder

America remembers George Floyd, one year after his murder

The U.S. marks the first anniversary of George Floyd's murder at the hands of Minneapolis police, which prompted protests against racism and police violence and led to policing-reform efforts at the state and national level.

Anti-government activists clash with police in Baghdad

Anti-government activists clash with police in Baghdad

Hundreds demonstrated in Tahrir Square, shouting slogans against Iran-backed militias and accusing the government of failing to answer for the deaths of dozens of activists shot dead in different parts of Iraq in recent months.

A year after the murder of George Floyd, protesters reflect on what's changed

A year after the murder of George Floyd, protesters reflect on what's changed

A year after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, the subjects of five powerful Reuters photos reflect on equality, justice and disillusionment.

The Black Lives Matter protests that swept America and beyond after the murder of George Floyd

The Black Lives Matter protests that swept America and beyond after the murder of George Floyd

Looking back on a racial justice movement that swept U.S. cities and beyond in the wake of the death of George Floyd one year ago.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast