Cyclone Yaas leaves trail of destruction in eastern India
A dog walks on the debris of the damaged tourist lodges along a beach front following Cyclone Yaas in Shankarpur, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A horse crosses a water-logged road after rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man walks past a damaged car following Cyclone Yaas in Shankarpur, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man wades through a water-logged road after rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People walk on the debris of damaged tourist lodges along a beach front following Cyclone Yaas in Shankarpur, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man uses his mobile phone to take pictures next to the debris of damaged tourist lodges on a beach front following Cyclone Yaas in Shankarpur, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman salvages her belongings near her damaged hut following Cyclone Yaas in Digha, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman stands next to her stall damaged by heavy winds at a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Bichitrapur in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha India, May 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man removes bamboo rooftop of a damaged hut following Cyclone Yaas in Digha, Purba Medinipur district, in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People run through a waterlogged road due to rising sea level ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Army soldiers evacuate people from a flooded area to safer places as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man crosses a canal on a fallen tree following Cyclone Yaas in Digha, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A tornado is seen approaching as Cyclone Yaas continues to move inland, in Naihati, West Bengal, India May 25, 2021. Instagram @rupamsarkar11/via REUTERS
Army soldiers carry a boat to evacuate people from a flooded area as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuate people from a flooded area to safer places as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak...more
People are evacuated from a flooded area to safer places by the members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021....more
A Hindu priest carries an idol of Lord Jagannath from a seafront temple to a safer place ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Residents move to a safer place ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) use a megaphone to appeal to residents to move to safer place ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
Men remove bamboo rooftop of a stall damaged by heavy winds at a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Bichitrapur in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People rest inside a shelter after they were evacuated from their houses in coastal areas ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A fisherman ties his boat on a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
