Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 5, 2019 | 8:55am EDT

D-Day 75th anniversary commemorations

Veterans gesture on stage for the event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Veterans gesture on stage for the event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Veterans gesture on stage for the event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 18
People gather during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

People gather during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
People gather during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
2 / 18
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on stage during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on stage during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on stage during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
3 / 18
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
4 / 18
(Front row, L-R) British Prime Minister, Theresa May, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady of U.S. Melania Trump attend the D-day 75 Commemorations event in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters

(Front row, L-R) British Prime Minister, Theresa May, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady of U.S. Melania Trump attend the D-day 75 Commemorations event in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. Chris...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
(Front row, L-R) British Prime Minister, Theresa May, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady of U.S. Melania Trump attend the D-day 75 Commemorations event in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters
Close
5 / 18
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron attend an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron attend an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron attend an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 18
A veteran reacts during the event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A veteran reacts during the event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
A veteran reacts during the event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 18
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, participate in an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, participate in an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, participate in an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 18
Soldiers in gala uniform march during the event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Soldiers in gala uniform march during the event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Soldiers in gala uniform march during the event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 18
People gather during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

People gather during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
People gather during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
10 / 18
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 18
Veterans react on stage during the event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Veterans react on stage during the event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Veterans react on stage during the event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 18
Soldiers stay stand for the event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Soldiers stay stand for the event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Soldiers stay stand for the event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
13 / 18
People gather during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

People gather during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
People gather during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
14 / 18
People attend an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People attend an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
People attend an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
15 / 18
People gather during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

People gather during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
People gather during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
16 / 18
People attend an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

People attend an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
People attend an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
17 / 18
People attend an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People attend an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
People attend an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Trump's state visit to the UK

Trump's state visit to the UK

Next Slideshows

Trump's state visit to the UK

Trump's state visit to the UK

Britain rolls out the red carpet for President Donald Trump's three-day state visit, with royal pomp and pageantry, politics and historical commemorations.

Jun 04 2019
D-Day: The Allied invasion of Normandy

D-Day: The Allied invasion of Normandy

More than 150,000 Allied soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944, bursting through German coastal defenses to open the way to the liberation of...

Jun 04 2019
Marking D-Day in Normandy

Marking D-Day in Normandy

World War Two veterans and enthusiasts gather in France ahead of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Jun 04 2019
Remembering Tiananmen

Remembering Tiananmen

People in Hong Kong, Taiwan and around the world commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown of 1989 with vigils, museum exhibits and...

Jun 04 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump's state visit to the UK

Trump's state visit to the UK

Britain rolls out the red carpet for President Donald Trump's three-day state visit, with royal pomp and pageantry, politics and historical commemorations.

D-Day: The Allied invasion of Normandy

D-Day: The Allied invasion of Normandy

More than 150,000 Allied soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944, bursting through German coastal defenses to open the way to the liberation of western Europe from the Nazi regime.

Marking D-Day in Normandy

Marking D-Day in Normandy

World War Two veterans and enthusiasts gather in France ahead of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Remembering Tiananmen

Remembering Tiananmen

People in Hong Kong, Taiwan and around the world commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown of 1989 with vigils, museum exhibits and speeches.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Chernobyl tourism driven by HBO show

Chernobyl tourism driven by HBO show

The success of a television miniseries examining the world's worst nuclear accident at Chernobyl has driven up the number of tourists wanting to see the plant and the ghostly abandoned town that surrounds it.

'Trump baby' balloon flies outside British parliament

'Trump baby' balloon flies outside British parliament

A giant inflatable blimp depicting Donald Trump as a sneering baby in a diaper flew outside the British parliament in London on Tuesday ahead of protests.

Supporters and protesters greet Trump in Britain

Supporters and protesters greet Trump in Britain

Thousands protested in central London against President Trump's pomp-laden state visit to Britain, but numbers were well down on the tens of thousands who gathered to oppose his visit last year.

Tiananmen Square protests

Tiananmen Square protests

Scenes from China's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters at Beijing's Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast