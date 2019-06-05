D-Day 75th anniversary commemorations
Veterans gesture on stage for the event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People gather during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on stage during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville
(Front row, L-R) British Prime Minister, Theresa May, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady of U.S. Melania Trump attend the D-day 75 Commemorations event in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. Chris...more
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron attend an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A veteran reacts during the event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, participate in an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June...more
Soldiers in gala uniform march during the event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People gather during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Veterans react on stage during the event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Soldiers stay stand for the event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People gather during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
People attend an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People gather during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
People attend an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
People attend an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Next Slideshows
Trump's state visit to the UK
Britain rolls out the red carpet for President Donald Trump's three-day state visit, with royal pomp and pageantry, politics and historical commemorations.
D-Day: The Allied invasion of Normandy
More than 150,000 Allied soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944, bursting through German coastal defenses to open the way to the liberation of...
Marking D-Day in Normandy
World War Two veterans and enthusiasts gather in France ahead of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
Remembering Tiananmen
People in Hong Kong, Taiwan and around the world commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown of 1989 with vigils, museum exhibits and...
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump's state visit to the UK
Britain rolls out the red carpet for President Donald Trump's three-day state visit, with royal pomp and pageantry, politics and historical commemorations.
D-Day: The Allied invasion of Normandy
More than 150,000 Allied soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944, bursting through German coastal defenses to open the way to the liberation of western Europe from the Nazi regime.
Marking D-Day in Normandy
World War Two veterans and enthusiasts gather in France ahead of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
Remembering Tiananmen
People in Hong Kong, Taiwan and around the world commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown of 1989 with vigils, museum exhibits and speeches.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Chernobyl tourism driven by HBO show
The success of a television miniseries examining the world's worst nuclear accident at Chernobyl has driven up the number of tourists wanting to see the plant and the ghostly abandoned town that surrounds it.
'Trump baby' balloon flies outside British parliament
A giant inflatable blimp depicting Donald Trump as a sneering baby in a diaper flew outside the British parliament in London on Tuesday ahead of protests.
Supporters and protesters greet Trump in Britain
Thousands protested in central London against President Trump's pomp-laden state visit to Britain, but numbers were well down on the tens of thousands who gathered to oppose his visit last year.
Tiananmen Square protests
Scenes from China's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters at Beijing's Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.