D-Day: The Allied invasion of Normandy
U.S. troops wade ashore from a Coast Guard landing craft at Omaha Beach during the D-Day landings near Vierville sur Mer, France, on June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Robert F. Sargent/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
Omaha Beach is secured after D-Day. REUTERS/Handout
U.S. Army troops and crewmen aboard a Coast Guard manned LCVP approach a beach in Normandy, France June 6, 1944. U.S. Coast Guard Collection/U.S. National Archives/Handout via REUTERS
Forward 14/45 guns of the U.S. Navy battleship USS Nevada fire on positions ashore during the landings on Utah Beach in Normandy, France June 6, 1944. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
Canadian troops come ashore at a Juno Beach landing area at Bernieres Sur Mer, France, June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Ken Bell/National Archives of Canada/Handout via Reuters
Members of an American landing party assist troops whose landing craft was sunk by enemy fire off Omaha beach, near Colleville sur Mer, France June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Weintraub/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
A LCVP landing craft from the U.S. Coast Guard attack transport USS Samuel Chase approaches Omaha Beach in Colleville Sur-Mer, France June 6, 1944. The boat is smoking from a fire that resulted when a German machine gun bullet hit a hand grenade....more
U.S. reinforcements land on Omaha beach near Vierville sur Mer, France, June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Cpt Herman Wall/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
The Coast Guard LCI(L)-85, battered by enemy fire after approaching Omaha Beach, prepares to evacuate the troops to the U.S.S. Samuel Chase. She sank shortly after this photograph was taken. The LCI(L)-85 was one of four Coast Guard LCIs that were...more
Crossed rifles in the sand are a comrade's tribute to this American soldier who died at the barricades. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout
A U.S. Army medic moves along a narrow strip of Omaha Beach administering first aid to men wounded in Collville Sur-Mer, France June 6, 1944. Taylor/U.S. Army SC 189925-S/Handout via REUTERS
A crashed U.S. fighter plane is seen on the waterfront some time after Canadian forces came ashore on a Juno Beach landing zone in Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer, France, June 1944. REUTERS/National Archives of Canada/Handout via Reuters
U.S. Army Rangers show off the ladders they used to storm the cliffs which they assaulted in support of Omaha Beach landings in Pointe du Hoc, France June 6, 1944. U.S. Navy/U.S. National Archives/Handout via REUTERS
Canadian soldiers study a German plan of the beach during D-Day landing operations in Normandy, France, June 6, 1944. Lieutenant Ken Bell/Dept. of National Defence/Library and Archives Canada PA-131438/Handout via REUTERS
British troops disembark from the Canadian navy infantry landing ship HMCS Prince David in Normandy, France June 6, 1944. PO Donovan J. Thorndick/Library and Archives Canada PA190830/Handout via REUTERS
The 2nd Battalion U.S. Army Rangers, tasked with capturing the German heavy coastal defence battery at Pointe du Hoc to the west of the landing zone of Omaha Beach, march to their landing craft in Weymouth, England, June 5, 1944. REUTERS/U.S....more
Allied forces Supreme Commander General Dwight D. Eisenhower speaks with U.S. Army paratroopers of Easy Company, 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment (Strike) of the 101st Airborne Division, at Greenham Common Airfield in England June 5, 1944....more
U.S. Army troops are seen on board a Coast Guard-manned LCI (L) bound for Normandy, the night of June 5, 1944. REUTERS/Handout
Father (Major) Edward J. Waters, Catholic Chaplain from Oswego, New York, conducts Divine Services on a pier for members of the first assault troops in Weymouth, England, June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Handout
Landing craft await the 2nd Battalion U.S. Army Rangers, tasked with capturing the German heavy coastal defence battery at Pointe du Hoc to the west of Omaha Beach, in Weymouth, England, June 5, 1944. U.S. National Archives/Handout via REUTERS
A monument to a dead American soldier on the shell-blasted shore of Normandy, June 1944. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout
American assault troops of the 16th Infantry Regiment, injured while storming Omaha Beach, wait at the chalk cliffs for evacuation to a field hospital for further medical treatment, in Collville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, June 6, 1944....more
The U.S. Navy minesweeper USS Tide sinks after striking a mine, while its crew are assisted by patrol torpedo boat PT-509 and minesweeper USS Pheasant in Normandy, France June 7, 1944. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
An LCM landing craft manned by the U.S. Coast Guard, evacuating U.S. casualties from the invasion beaches, brings them to a transport for treatment in Normandy, France June 6, 1944. U.S. Coast Guard Collection/U.S. National Archives/Handout via...more
A U.S. flag lies as a marker on a destroyed bunker two days after the strategic site overlooking D-Day beaches was captured by U.S. Army Rangers at Pointe du Hoc, France, June 8, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
U.S. Army reinforcements march up a hill past a German bunker overlooking Omaha Beach near Colleville sur Mer, France, June 18, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
A jeep of U.S. Army combat engineers unit drives past the destroyed Saint Malo church (at rear) following the D-Day landings operation in Valognes, France June 24, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
A Cromwell tank leads a British Army column from the 4th County of London Yeomanry, 7th Armoured Division, inland from Gold in Ver-sur-Mer, France, June 6, 1944. REUTERS/National Archives of Canada/Handout via Reuters
Canadian troops patrol along the destroyed Rue Saint-Pierre after German forces were dislodged from Caen, July 1944. REUTERS/National Archives of Canada/Handout via Reuters
German prisoners-of-war march along Juno Beach landing area to a ship taking them to England, after they were captured by Canadian troops at Bernieres Sur Mer, France, June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Ken Bell/National Archives of Canada/Handout via Reuters
German prisoners of war captured after the D-Day landings in Normandy are guarded by U.S. troops at a camp in Nonant-le-Pin, France, August 21, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
Soldiers of Canada's 3rd Infantry Division view the damaged Saint-Martin De La Trinite church following the post-D-Day "Operation Windsor", which dislodged German forces from Carpiquet, France July 12, 1944. REUTERS/National Archives of...more
A French veteran of World War One greets Universal Carriers of the South Saskatchewan Regiment during a Canadian advance in Normandy July 20, 1944. George A. Cooper/Canada Dept. of National Defence/Library and Archives Canada PA-131386/Handout via...more
Nursing sisters of No. 10 Canadian General Hospital, R.C.A.M.C. arrive in Normandy, France, July 1944. Harold G. Aikman/Canada Dept. of National Defence/Library and Archives Canada PA-108174/Handout via REUTERS
H/Captain Callum Thompson, a Canadian chaplain, conducts a funeral service at the bridgehead in Normandy, France, July 16, 1944. Lieutenant Donald I. Grand/DND/Library and Archives Canada PA-190111/Handout via REUTERS
