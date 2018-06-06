D-Day: The sixth of June
American soldiers landing on the coast of France under heavy machine gun fire. REUTERS/File
American troops on board a landing craft the night before D-Day. REUTERS/File
Survivors of a landing craft sunk by enemy fire are helped ashore on Utah Beach. REUTERS/File
U.S. Army soldiers of the 8th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, move out over the seawall on Utah Beach after coming ashore in front of a concrete wall near La Madeleine, France. REUTERS/National Archives/Army Signal Corps Collection
Father (Major) Edward J. Waters, Catholic Chaplain from Oswego, New York, conducts Divine Services in Weymouth, England for members of the first assault troops of the D-Day landing. REUTERS/Handout
A landing craft battered by enemy fire after approaching Omaha Beach, prepares to evacuate the troops to the U.S.S. Samuel Chase. She sank shortly after this photograph was taken. REUTERS/File
Crossed rifles lay in the sand as a comrade's tribute to a dead American soldier. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout
American assault troops of the 16th Infantry Regiment, injured while storming Omaha Beach, wait for evacuation. REUTERS/File
Canadian troops come ashore at a Juno Beach landing area on D-Day at Bernieres Sur Mer, France. REUTERS/Ken Bell/National Archives of Canada
U.S. reinforcements land on Omaha beach during the Normandy D-Day landings near Vierville sur Mer, France. REUTERS/Cpt Herman Wall/US National Archives
A monument to a fallen comrade left on a shell-blasted Normandy shore. REUTERS/File
A view of Omaha Beach shortly after the beach was secured. REUTERS/File
General Dwight D. Eisenhower gives the order of the Day, "Full victory-nothing else" to paratroopers in England just before they board their airplanes to participate in the first assault of the invasion. REUTERS/File
German prisoners-of-war march along Juno Beach landing area to a ship taking them to England, after they were captured by Canadian troops at Bernieres Sur Mer, France. REUTERS/Ken Bell/National Archives of Canada
U.S. Army paratroopers of the 101st Airborne Division drive a captured German Kubelwagen on D-Day at the junction of Rue Holgate and RN13 in Carentan, France. REUTERS/US National Archives
A U.S. flag lies as a marker on a destroyed bunker two days after the strategic site overlooking D-Day beaches was captured by U.S. Army Rangers at Pointe du Hoc, France. REUTERS/US National Archives
Canadian troops patrol along the destroyed Rue Saint-Pierre after German forces were dislodged from Caen in July 1944. REUTERS/National Archives of Canada
A jeep of U.S. Army combat engineers unit drives past the destroyed Saint Malo church (at rear) following the D-Day landings operation in Valognes, France, June 24, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives
U.S. Army reinforcements march up a hill past a German bunker overlooking Omaha Beach after the D-Day landings near Colleville sur Mer, France, June 18, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
The body of a dead German soldier lies in the main square of Place Du Marche after the town was taken by U.S. troops who landed at nearby Omaha Beach in Trevieres, France, June 15, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
A U.S. Army jeep from the 35th Infantry Division, which came ashore following the D-Day landings, makes its way into the destroyed Normandy town of St-Lo, France, July 29, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives
German prisoners of war captured after the D-Day landings in Normandy are guarded by U.S. troops at a camp in Nonant-le-Pin, France, August 21, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives
Next Slideshows
Primaries across America
Voters in eight U.S. states select candidates for November's midterm elections, with Democrats eyeing more than a dozen Republican-controlled seats in...
Trump holds 'Celebration of America' instead of Eagles meeting
President Donald Trump staged a political event on the White House South Lawn in place of a party for the Philadelphia Eagles, after most team members refused...
Welcome to Sentosa Island
A look at Singapore's southern island of Sentosa, where U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will hold a summit on June 12.
MORE IN PICTURES
Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts
Guatemalan authorities warned that the Fuego volcano was showing signs of greater activity as the death toll from a devastating eruption at the weekend climbed to 75 and nearly 200 people remained missing.
Kilauea's destruction from above
Kilauea Volcano, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has erupted for more than a month and destroyed almost 120 homes.
Singapore's 'orchid diplomacy'
Heads of state, royalty and celebrities who visit Singapore often leave with a specially grown orchid, the national flower of the wealthy city-state, named after them.
Primaries across America
Voters in eight U.S. states select candidates for November's midterm elections, with Democrats eyeing more than a dozen Republican-controlled seats in California and New Jersey as crucial to the fight to control Congress.
Trump holds 'Celebration of America' instead of Eagles meeting
President Donald Trump staged a political event on the White House South Lawn in place of a party for the Philadelphia Eagles, after most team members refused to attend an event honoring their Super Bowl victory.
Ocean's 8 premiere
Cast members celebrate the premiere of "Ocean's 8," a spin-off of the Ocean's trilogy, in New York.
Welcome to Sentosa Island
A look at Singapore's southern island of Sentosa, where U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will hold a summit on June 12.
Smuggling tunnel on U.S.-Mexico border
Inside a tunnel believed to be used for illegal immigration, running from a Tijuana building 300 feet south of the U.S.-Mexico border and past a fence at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.