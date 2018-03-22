Daily life in Haiti
A fisherman sits on a side of a boat in the Lake Azuei on the outskirts of Fond Parisien, March 19. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Children play football in Port-au-Prince, March 15. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A vendor selling drinks in a wheelbarrow waits for customers in a street of Port-au-Prince, March 9. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Youths skate down a street in Port-au-Prince, March 18. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man uses a pick to break rocks and get sand in a sand mine on the outskirts of Fond Parisien, March 21. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
The shadow of a boy flying a kite casts on a wall in a slum of Port-au-Prince, March 13. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A bus drives along a road on the outskirts of Fond Parisien, March 19. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman speaks to a vendor in a slum of Port-au-Prince, March 13. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man selling hot-dogs speaks to a customer in Port-au-Prince, March 15. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Two women walk carrying buckets on her heads on the outskirts of Fond Parisien, March 19. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A vendor sits inside a stand in a street of Port-au-Prince, March 9. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Children stand in front of clothes displayed for sale in a slum of Port-au-Prince, March 13. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman walks in a slum of Port-au-Prince, March 13. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A priest marks with ash the forehead of a Catholic woman during a mass for Ash Wednesday at St Jean Bosco church in Petion-Ville, Port-au-Prince, February 14. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Passengers travel in a tap-tap, a collective transportation vehicle, in Port-au-Prince, March 15. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man walks along a street as another plays with a slot machine in a street of Port-au-Prince, March 10. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man drives a motorbike with several children on it along a road on the outskirts of Fond Parisien, March 21. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A boy plays with a piece of styrofoam as a kite in Port-au-Prince, March 3. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman carries goods on her head as she walks in a street in Port-au-Prince, March 8. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Men build a stand in a market that was destroyed during a fire last week in Port-au-Prince, February 21. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A Catholic man prays during a mass for Ash Wednesday at St Jean Bosco church in Petion-Ville, Port-au-Prince, February 14. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People ride a motorbike along a road next to a sand mine on the outskirts of Fond Parisien, March 21. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman carries goods on her head as she walks in a street in Port-au-Prince, March 8. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A youth skates while holding himself up to the front of a tap-tap, a collective transportation vehicle, along a street in Port-au-Prince, March 18. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Children play with kites in Port-au-Prince, March 3. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
