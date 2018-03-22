Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 22, 2018 | 9:50am EDT

Daily life in Haiti

A fisherman sits on a side of a boat in the Lake Azuei on the outskirts of Fond Parisien, March 19. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A fisherman sits on a side of a boat in the Lake Azuei on the outskirts of Fond Parisien, March 19. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
A fisherman sits on a side of a boat in the Lake Azuei on the outskirts of Fond Parisien, March 19. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
1 / 25
Children play football in Port-au-Prince, March 15. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Children play football in Port-au-Prince, March 15. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Children play football in Port-au-Prince, March 15. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
2 / 25
A vendor selling drinks in a wheelbarrow waits for customers in a street of Port-au-Prince, March 9. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A vendor selling drinks in a wheelbarrow waits for customers in a street of Port-au-Prince, March 9. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, March 09, 2018
A vendor selling drinks in a wheelbarrow waits for customers in a street of Port-au-Prince, March 9. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
3 / 25
Youths skate down a street in Port-au-Prince, March 18. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Youths skate down a street in Port-au-Prince, March 18. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Youths skate down a street in Port-au-Prince, March 18. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
4 / 25
A man uses a pick to break rocks and get sand in a sand mine on the outskirts of Fond Parisien, March 21. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man uses a pick to break rocks and get sand in a sand mine on the outskirts of Fond Parisien, March 21. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A man uses a pick to break rocks and get sand in a sand mine on the outskirts of Fond Parisien, March 21. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
5 / 25
The shadow of a boy flying a kite casts on a wall in a slum of Port-au-Prince, March 13. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

The shadow of a boy flying a kite casts on a wall in a slum of Port-au-Prince, March 13. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
The shadow of a boy flying a kite casts on a wall in a slum of Port-au-Prince, March 13. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
6 / 25
A bus drives along a road on the outskirts of Fond Parisien, March 19. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A bus drives along a road on the outskirts of Fond Parisien, March 19. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
A bus drives along a road on the outskirts of Fond Parisien, March 19. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
7 / 25
A woman speaks to a vendor in a slum of Port-au-Prince, March 13. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman speaks to a vendor in a slum of Port-au-Prince, March 13. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
A woman speaks to a vendor in a slum of Port-au-Prince, March 13. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
8 / 25
A man selling hot-dogs speaks to a customer in Port-au-Prince, March 15. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man selling hot-dogs speaks to a customer in Port-au-Prince, March 15. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
A man selling hot-dogs speaks to a customer in Port-au-Prince, March 15. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
9 / 25
Two women walk carrying buckets on her heads on the outskirts of Fond Parisien, March 19. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Two women walk carrying buckets on her heads on the outskirts of Fond Parisien, March 19. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
Two women walk carrying buckets on her heads on the outskirts of Fond Parisien, March 19. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
10 / 25
A vendor sits inside a stand in a street of Port-au-Prince, March 9. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A vendor sits inside a stand in a street of Port-au-Prince, March 9. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
A vendor sits inside a stand in a street of Port-au-Prince, March 9. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
11 / 25
Children stand in front of clothes displayed for sale in a slum of Port-au-Prince, March 13. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Children stand in front of clothes displayed for sale in a slum of Port-au-Prince, March 13. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Children stand in front of clothes displayed for sale in a slum of Port-au-Prince, March 13. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
12 / 25
A woman walks in a slum of Port-au-Prince, March 13. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman walks in a slum of Port-au-Prince, March 13. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
A woman walks in a slum of Port-au-Prince, March 13. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
13 / 25
A priest marks with ash the forehead of a Catholic woman during a mass for Ash Wednesday at St Jean Bosco church in Petion-Ville, Port-au-Prince, February 14. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A priest marks with ash the forehead of a Catholic woman during a mass for Ash Wednesday at St Jean Bosco church in Petion-Ville, Port-au-Prince, February 14. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
A priest marks with ash the forehead of a Catholic woman during a mass for Ash Wednesday at St Jean Bosco church in Petion-Ville, Port-au-Prince, February 14. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
14 / 25
Passengers travel in a tap-tap, a collective transportation vehicle, in Port-au-Prince, March 15. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Passengers travel in a tap-tap, a collective transportation vehicle, in Port-au-Prince, March 15. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Passengers travel in a tap-tap, a collective transportation vehicle, in Port-au-Prince, March 15. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
15 / 25
A man walks along a street as another plays with a slot machine in a street of Port-au-Prince, March 10. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man walks along a street as another plays with a slot machine in a street of Port-au-Prince, March 10. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
A man walks along a street as another plays with a slot machine in a street of Port-au-Prince, March 10. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
16 / 25
A man drives a motorbike with several children on it along a road on the outskirts of Fond Parisien, March 21. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man drives a motorbike with several children on it along a road on the outskirts of Fond Parisien, March 21. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A man drives a motorbike with several children on it along a road on the outskirts of Fond Parisien, March 21. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
17 / 25
A boy plays with a piece of styrofoam as a kite in Port-au-Prince, March 3. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A boy plays with a piece of styrofoam as a kite in Port-au-Prince, March 3. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018
A boy plays with a piece of styrofoam as a kite in Port-au-Prince, March 3. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
18 / 25
A woman carries goods on her head as she walks in a street in Port-au-Prince, March 8. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman carries goods on her head as she walks in a street in Port-au-Prince, March 8. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
A woman carries goods on her head as she walks in a street in Port-au-Prince, March 8. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
19 / 25
Men build a stand in a market that was destroyed during a fire last week in Port-au-Prince, February 21. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Men build a stand in a market that was destroyed during a fire last week in Port-au-Prince, February 21. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Men build a stand in a market that was destroyed during a fire last week in Port-au-Prince, February 21. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
20 / 25
A Catholic man prays during a mass for Ash Wednesday at St Jean Bosco church in Petion-Ville, Port-au-Prince, February 14. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A Catholic man prays during a mass for Ash Wednesday at St Jean Bosco church in Petion-Ville, Port-au-Prince, February 14. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
A Catholic man prays during a mass for Ash Wednesday at St Jean Bosco church in Petion-Ville, Port-au-Prince, February 14. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
21 / 25
People ride a motorbike along a road next to a sand mine on the outskirts of Fond Parisien, March 21. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People ride a motorbike along a road next to a sand mine on the outskirts of Fond Parisien, March 21. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
People ride a motorbike along a road next to a sand mine on the outskirts of Fond Parisien, March 21. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
22 / 25
A woman carries goods on her head as she walks in a street in Port-au-Prince, March 8. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman carries goods on her head as she walks in a street in Port-au-Prince, March 8. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
A woman carries goods on her head as she walks in a street in Port-au-Prince, March 8. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
23 / 25
A youth skates while holding himself up to the front of a tap-tap, a collective transportation vehicle, along a street in Port-au-Prince, March 18. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A youth skates while holding himself up to the front of a tap-tap, a collective transportation vehicle, along a street in Port-au-Prince, March 18. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
A youth skates while holding himself up to the front of a tap-tap, a collective transportation vehicle, along a street in Port-au-Prince, March 18. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
24 / 25
Children play with kites in Port-au-Prince, March 3. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Children play with kites in Port-au-Prince, March 3. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018
Children play with kites in Port-au-Prince, March 3. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Boko Haram releases kidnapped schoolgirls

Boko Haram releases kidnapped schoolgirls

Next Slideshows

Boko Haram releases kidnapped schoolgirls

Boko Haram releases kidnapped schoolgirls

Islamist militants free scores of kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls, driving them back into the town where they had been captured a month ago.

Mar 21 2018
Texas bombing suspect blows self up

Texas bombing suspect blows self up

The 24-year-old man who terrified residents of Austin, Texas, with a three-week bombing campaign that killed two people blew himself up on the side of a highway...

Mar 21 2018
Retrospective: Fifteen years in Iraq

Retrospective: Fifteen years in Iraq

Fifteen years have passed since the U.S.-led coalition invaded Iraq to topple Saddam Hussein.

Mar 21 2018
Fleeing rebel-held Douma in Syria

Fleeing rebel-held Douma in Syria

More than 100 civilians were killed in recent air strikes in eastern Ghouta, with most of the raids on Douma, where more than 150,000 people still live.

Mar 21 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top news photography this past week.

World Water Day

World Water Day

A look at the world's relationship with water during World Water Day on March 22.

Exodus from Ghouta

Exodus from Ghouta

The Syrian government moves closer to ending rebel resistance in eastern Ghouta as civilians stream out of the besieged enclave.

Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Blasting into space

Blasting into space

The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft journeys to the International Space Station.

Winter in spring

Winter in spring

Millions of commuters along the U.S. East Coast face another round of heavy snow, ice and wind gusts.

Tokyo Fashion Week

Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Boko Haram releases kidnapped schoolgirls

Boko Haram releases kidnapped schoolgirls

Islamist militants free scores of kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls, driving them back into the town where they had been captured a month ago.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast