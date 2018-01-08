Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jan 8, 2018 | 11:35am EST

Dakar Rally 2018

Janus Van Kasteren and copilot Wouter De Graaff, both of the Netherlands, drive their Renault. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Janus Van Kasteren and copilot Wouter De Graaff, both of the Netherlands, drive their Renault. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
Janus Van Kasteren and copilot Wouter De Graaff, both of the Netherlands, drive their Renault. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
1 / 21
Sebastien Loeb of France and co-pilot Daniel Elena of Monaco drive their Peugeot. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Sebastien Loeb of France and co-pilot Daniel Elena of Monaco drive their Peugeot. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
Sebastien Loeb of France and co-pilot Daniel Elena of Monaco drive their Peugeot. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
2 / 21
Peugeot Total team driver Stephane Peterhansel from France and copilot Jean Paul Cottret. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Peugeot Total team driver Stephane Peterhansel from France and copilot Jean Paul Cottret. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Saturday, January 06, 2018
Peugeot Total team driver Stephane Peterhansel from France and copilot Jean Paul Cottret. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
3 / 21
Xavier De Soultrait of France rides his Yamaha. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Xavier De Soultrait of France rides his Yamaha. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
Xavier De Soultrait of France rides his Yamaha. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
4 / 21
Toby Price of Australia falls off his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Toby Price of Australia falls off his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
Toby Price of Australia falls off his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
5 / 21
Gert Huzink of the Netherlands and copilot Rob Buursen of the Netherlands drive their Renault. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Gert Huzink of the Netherlands and copilot Rob Buursen of the Netherlands drive their Renault. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
Gert Huzink of the Netherlands and copilot Rob Buursen of the Netherlands drive their Renault. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
6 / 21
Cristina Gutierrez and Gabriel Moiset Ferrer with Mitsubishi. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Cristina Gutierrez and Gabriel Moiset Ferrer with Mitsubishi. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Saturday, January 06, 2018
Cristina Gutierrez and Gabriel Moiset Ferrer with Mitsubishi. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
7 / 21
Matthias Walkner of Austria drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Matthias Walkner of Austria drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
Matthias Walkner of Austria drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
8 / 21
Janus Van Kasteren and copilot Wouter De Graaff, both of them of the Netherlands drive their Renault. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Janus Van Kasteren and copilot Wouter De Graaff, both of them of the Netherlands drive their Renault. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
Janus Van Kasteren and copilot Wouter De Graaff, both of them of the Netherlands drive their Renault. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
9 / 21
Carlos Sainz of Spain and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain drive their Peugeot. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Carlos Sainz of Spain and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain drive their Peugeot. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
Carlos Sainz of Spain and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain drive their Peugeot. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
10 / 21
Toby Price of Australia drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Toby Price of Australia drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
Toby Price of Australia drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
11 / 21
Mini X-Raid team driver Orlando Terranova and copilot Bernard Graue. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Mini X-Raid team driver Orlando Terranova and copilot Bernard Graue. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
Mini X-Raid team driver Orlando Terranova and copilot Bernard Graue. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
12 / 21
Antoine Meo of France drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Antoine Meo of France drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
Antoine Meo of France drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
13 / 21
X-Raid team driver Bryce Menzies and copilot Peter Mortensen. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

X-Raid team driver Bryce Menzies and copilot Peter Mortensen. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Saturday, January 06, 2018
X-Raid team driver Bryce Menzies and copilot Peter Mortensen. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
14 / 21
Toyota Gazoo Racing SA team driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and copilot Mathieu Baumel. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Toyota Gazoo Racing SA team driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and copilot Mathieu Baumel. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Saturday, January 06, 2018
Toyota Gazoo Racing SA team driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and copilot Mathieu Baumel. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
15 / 21
Carlos Sainz of Spain and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain drive their Peugeot (303) in front of teammates Cyril Despres of France and David Castera of France. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Carlos Sainz of Spain and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain drive their Peugeot (303) in front of teammates Cyril Despres of France and David Castera of France. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
Carlos Sainz of Spain and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain drive their Peugeot (303) in front of teammates Cyril Despres of France and David Castera of France. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
16 / 21
Teruhito Sugawara and copilot Mitsugu Takahashi, both of them of Japan drive their Hino. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Teruhito Sugawara and copilot Mitsugu Takahashi, both of them of Japan drive their Hino. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
Teruhito Sugawara and copilot Mitsugu Takahashi, both of them of Japan drive their Hino. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
17 / 21
Toby Price of Australia drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Toby Price of Australia drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
Toby Price of Australia drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
18 / 21
Teruhito Sugawara and copilot Mitsugu Takahashi, both of them of Japan drive their Hino. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Teruhito Sugawara and copilot Mitsugu Takahashi, both of them of Japan drive their Hino. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
Teruhito Sugawara and copilot Mitsugu Takahashi, both of them of Japan drive their Hino. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
19 / 21
Xavier De Soultrait of France rides his Yamaha. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Xavier De Soultrait of France rides his Yamaha. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
Xavier De Soultrait of France rides his Yamaha. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
20 / 21
Toyota Gazoo Racing SA team driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and copilot Mathieu Baumel. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Toyota Gazoo Racing SA team driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and copilot Mathieu Baumel. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Saturday, January 06, 2018
Toyota Gazoo Racing SA team driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and copilot Mathieu Baumel. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Next Slideshows

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Jan 07 2018
Billabong Pipe Masters

Billabong Pipe Masters

The world's top surfers compete on the Banzai Pipeline on Oahu's North Shore.

Dec 19 2017
Roy Halladay: 1977 - 2017

Roy Halladay: 1977 - 2017

Former Major League Baseball star Roy Halladay, who won two Cy Young Awards for best pitcher, dies in a plane crash at age 40.

Nov 07 2017
Astros World Series parade

Astros World Series parade

The Houston Astros parade through the streets after winning the World Series for their first franchise title.

Nov 03 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

No Pants Subway Ride

No Pants Subway Ride

Riding the subway without pants during the annual No Pants Subway Ride.

Best of CES

Best of CES

Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Golden Globe Awards

Golden Globe Awards

Highlights from the Golden Globe Awards.

Golden Globes red carpet

Golden Globes red carpet

Hollywood's biggest names wear black on the red carpet.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Top Google searches of 2017

Top Google searches of 2017

The ten most searched people and events last year.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Blizzard roars into Northeast

Blizzard roars into Northeast

The first major winter storm of 2018 hits the U.S. Northeast.

Skiers take flight at Four Hills

Skiers take flight at Four Hills

Ski jumping action at the annual Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast