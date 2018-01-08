Dakar Rally 2018
Janus Van Kasteren and copilot Wouter De Graaff, both of the Netherlands, drive their Renault. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Sebastien Loeb of France and co-pilot Daniel Elena of Monaco drive their Peugeot. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Peugeot Total team driver Stephane Peterhansel from France and copilot Jean Paul Cottret. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Xavier De Soultrait of France rides his Yamaha. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Toby Price of Australia falls off his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Gert Huzink of the Netherlands and copilot Rob Buursen of the Netherlands drive their Renault. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Cristina Gutierrez and Gabriel Moiset Ferrer with Mitsubishi. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Matthias Walkner of Austria drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Janus Van Kasteren and copilot Wouter De Graaff, both of them of the Netherlands drive their Renault. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Carlos Sainz of Spain and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain drive their Peugeot. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Toby Price of Australia drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Mini X-Raid team driver Orlando Terranova and copilot Bernard Graue. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Antoine Meo of France drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
X-Raid team driver Bryce Menzies and copilot Peter Mortensen. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Toyota Gazoo Racing SA team driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and copilot Mathieu Baumel. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Carlos Sainz of Spain and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain drive their Peugeot (303) in front of teammates Cyril Despres of France and David Castera of France. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Teruhito Sugawara and copilot Mitsugu Takahashi, both of them of Japan drive their Hino. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Toby Price of Australia drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Teruhito Sugawara and copilot Mitsugu Takahashi, both of them of Japan drive their Hino. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Xavier De Soultrait of France rides his Yamaha. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Toyota Gazoo Racing SA team driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and copilot Mathieu Baumel. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Next Slideshows
Billabong Pipe Masters
The world's top surfers compete on the Banzai Pipeline on Oahu's North Shore.
Roy Halladay: 1977 - 2017
Former Major League Baseball star Roy Halladay, who won two Cy Young Awards for best pitcher, dies in a plane crash at age 40.
Astros World Series parade
The Houston Astros parade through the streets after winning the World Series for their first franchise title.
MORE IN PICTURES
No Pants Subway Ride
Riding the subway without pants during the annual No Pants Subway Ride.
Best of CES
Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Golden Globe Awards
Highlights from the Golden Globe Awards.
Golden Globes red carpet
Hollywood's biggest names wear black on the red carpet.
Top Google searches of 2017
The ten most searched people and events last year.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Blizzard roars into Northeast
The first major winter storm of 2018 hits the U.S. Northeast.
Skiers take flight at Four Hills
Ski jumping action at the annual Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament.