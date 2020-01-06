Edition:
Dakar Rally 2020

The car of team RD Limited driven by France's Romain Dumas and Alexandre Winocq is seen on fire during stage 1 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's Pablo Quintanilla in action during stage two. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Firemen Dakar Team truck driven by Richard De Groot and Van Den Elshout Raph in action during stage two. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
General view of a camel herd during stage two. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
SRT Racing car driven by Jean Remy Bergounhe and Jean Brucy in action during stage two. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Duust Rally Team's Francisco Arredondo and Eduardo Iglesias Sanchez in action during stage two. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
General view of a truck and a helicopter during stage two. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Paco Gomez's Mauricio Javier Gomez rides past a camel herd during stage two. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
General view of a car in action during stage two. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Abu Dhabi Racing car driven by Sheikh Khalid bin Faisal bin Sultan Al Qassimi and Xavier Panseri in action during stage two. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Slovnaft Rally Team's Stefan Svitko in action during stage two. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
.General view of a competitor in action during stage one. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Sonik Team ridden by Poland's Rafal Sonik in action during stage one. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Team HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing ridden by Netherlands' Paul Spierings in action during stage one. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Team MP-SPORTS driven by Czech Republic's Martin Prokop and Viktor Chytka in action during stage one. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Monster Energy Honda Team's Aaron Mare in action during stage one. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
