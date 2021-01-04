Dakar Rally 2021
HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing's Walter Roelants in action during stage 2 of the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Century Racing's Marcelo Tiglia Gastaldi and Co-Driver Lourival Roldan in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Bahrain Raid Xtreme's Sebastien Loeb and Co-Driver Daniel Elena in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing's Xavier de Soultrait in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Bahrain Raid Xtreme's Nani Roma and Co-Driver Alexandre Winocq in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Monster Energy Honda Team 2021's Kevin Benavides in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Red Bull Off-Road Team USA's Cristina Gutierrez Herrero and Co-Driver Francois Cazalet in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing's Paul Spierings in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Sherco Factory's Lorenzo Santolino in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
MX Devesa By Berta's Pablo Copetti in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Red Bull KTM Factory Team's Toby Price in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Quzhou Motorsport City Team's Wei Han and Co-Driver Min Liao in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Sherco Factory's Lorenzo Santolino in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Raidlynx's Jerome Pelichet and Co-Driver Pascal Larroque in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Red Bull KTM Factory Team's Matthias Walkner in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Monster Energy Honda Team 2021's Kevin Benavides in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Century Racing's Brian Baragwanath and Co-Driver Taye Perry in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Story Racing S.R.O.'s Laisvydas Kancius in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Bahrain Raid Xtreme's Nani Roma and Co-Driver Alexandre Winocq in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Zigmas Dakar Team's Arunas Gelazninkas and Benjamin Melot's Benjamin Melot in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing's Walter Roelants in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
General view during stage 1. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
X-Raid Mini JCW Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Co-Driver Edouard Boulanger in action during stage 1. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Overdrive Toyota's Yazeed Al Rajhi and Co-Driver Dirk Von Zitzewitz attend to their car during stage 1. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Red Bull KTM Factory Team's Matthias Walkner in action during stage 1. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Mechanics work on the car of Camporese Fiori's Roberto Camporese and Co-Driver Umberto Fiori during the prologue. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
FN Speed - Rieju Team's Joan Pedrero Garcia in action during the prologue. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
General view of competitors parked during the prologue. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
General view as locals look on during the shakedown stage at the Dakar rally. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
