Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 9, 2018 | 5:45pm EST

Damaged graves of Puerto Rico

Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
1 / 11
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
2 / 11
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
3 / 11
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
4 / 11
A cemetery is seen in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A cemetery is seen in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
A cemetery is seen in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
5 / 11
A coffin lies on a sidewalk of a cemetery after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September 2017, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A coffin lies on a sidewalk of a cemetery after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September 2017, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
A coffin lies on a sidewalk of a cemetery after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September 2017, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
6 / 11
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
7 / 11
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
8 / 11
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
9 / 11
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
10 / 11
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 1

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 1

Next Slideshows

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 1

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 1

Highlights from day one of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Feb 09 2018
Tonga's bare-chested Olympic flag-bearer

Tonga's bare-chested Olympic flag-bearer

Cross-country skier Pita Taufatofua, Tonga's one-man Winter Olympics team, was given a warm reception by the crowd in sub-zero temperatures at the Pyeongchang...

Feb 09 2018
Olympic opening ceremony flag bearers

Olympic opening ceremony flag bearers

Athletes march behind their flags as the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics begin.

Feb 09 2018
Who's at the Olympics opening ceremony

Who's at the Olympics opening ceremony

Notable guests at the Pyeongchang Olympic opening ceremony.

Feb 09 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2

Highlights from day two of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Highlights from the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

#MeToo at New York Fashion Week

#MeToo at New York Fashion Week

A fashion show inspired by #MeToo opens in New York with models sporting angel wings handcuffed to men in pig masks.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.

North Korea missiles on parade

North Korea missiles on parade

North Korea showcased new intercontinental ballistic missiles during a parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean army.

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

The United Nations called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.

Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

Scores of aftershocks hamper rescue efforts as emergency personnel comb through collapsed buildings in search of survivors.

Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter

Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter

Hunters test their skills handling tamed golden eagles during an annual competition at Almaty hippodrome in Kazakhstan.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast